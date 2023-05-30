Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 58-year-old Omaha man was one of two men killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in southwest Nebraska.

Glen H. Wolf of Omaha and Aureliano Macias, 52, of North Platte, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 283 near the village of Elwood, about 17 miles south of Lexington.

Investigators determined that vehicles driven by Wolf and Macias collided head-on. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game and Parks and Elwood Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.