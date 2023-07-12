An Omaha woman was one of two people killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision just west of Clarinda, Iowa.

Denise James, 71, of Omaha, and Sandra Aparo, 78, of Clarinda, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Iowa Highway 2.

Investigators determined that James was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west on Highway 2. A 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Aparo was eastbound when it crossed the center line just west of N Avenue and collided with the westbound vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.