A 39-year-old man died and two other people were critically injured Saturday night when two motorcycles encountered a herd of deer in Fremont County, Iowa.

Andy Wiese of Silver Lake, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Lois Wiese, 70, of Corning, Iowa, and Adam Wiese, 44, of Denison, Iowa, were flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment.

Investigators determined that Andy Wiese was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a sidecar occupied by Lois Wiese. Adam Wiese was also riding a Harley-Davidson.

Both motorcycles were northbound at 8:45 p.m. on Bluff Road about 15 miles west of Sidney, between 242nd Avenue and 190th Street. Several deer entered the roadway, investigators said, forcing the motorcyclists to take evasive action.

A tire on the sidecar "malfunctioned" causing that motorcycle to lose control. Both the driver and passenger were ejected, investigators said.

The motorcycle driven by Adam Wiese laid down on its side, ejecting him.

