A man died Thursday after he was trapped in a grain bin in rural Hall County, Nebraska, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Rescuers called to the scene at 10:40 a.m. found Dale Bockmann deceased in the grain bin, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office, Grand Island Fire Department, Grand Island Rural Fire Department and Doniphan Rural Fire Department all assisted. The Sheriff's Office said it investigated and concluded Bockmann's death was accidental.
