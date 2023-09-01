A fiber-optic cable that was cut in the Omaha area led to a loss of 911 phone service for nearly 60% of the 911 centers in Nebraska from Thursday night until Friday morning.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a contractor cut a cable that was owned by telecommunications company Lumen, said Dave Sankey, Nebraska’s 911 director. That left 39 out of the 68 Nebraska 911 centers unable to receive 911 calls — including Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

The affected centers resorted to giving out their non-emergency numbers to handle 911 calls. Centers could still handle emergency texts to 911.

Most centers, Sankey said, had their 911 service fully restored by 5:30 a.m. Friday after Lumen fixed the cable. In Sarpy County, Emergency Communications Director Bill Muldoon said that dispatch center started getting 911 calls again around 3 a.m. In Douglas County, 911 center director Kathy Allen said service was restored around 7:15 a.m.

By Friday afternoon, all centers were functioning normally. A Lumen spokeswoman said in an email that company technicians “worked throughout the night to fix the issue.”

Mark Molzen, another Lumen spokesman, said late Friday that there actually were two different fiber cuts by different contractors — one in Omaha and another in Minneapolis. Neither contractor had been working with Lumen, he said. The cuts blocked customers from "multiple service providers" from being able to reach the 911 network with their voice calls, he said.

Officials say the scale of the 911 outage was unprecedented.

“In my years of service here, we’ve never had an outage that was this big for this long,” said Allen, who has worked 26 years at Douglas County 911.

In the Omaha area, the outage affected Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Dodge Counties. Sankey said the Kearney and Grand Island areas were also impacted. Other parts of the state, including Lincoln, Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, were unaffected.

Questions remain from the state and county dispatchers about how the system failed. The state has required redundancies that were supposed to prevent such a failure.

“There are a lot of questions that our commission (the Nebraska Public Service Commission) will have for (Lumen),” Sankey said. “One of the things that we require for our network provider for 911 is that there are redundant network paths. If there is a circuit that gets cut, there need to be redundant paths in place.”

Sankey credited dispatchers showing “a lot of ingenuity” for finding workarounds. Dispatchers used an application called RapidSOS to see who tried to call 911 from wireless devices and from where. In turn, dispatchers called those people to see what their emergency was.

“My staff is amazing at working with emergencies because they deal with them on a daily basis,” Allen said.

The 911 centers sent social media messages informing people of the outage. In Douglas and Sarpy Counties, the centers also sent emergency notifications to people’s cellular devices with the dispatch centers' non-emergency numbers. The latter method did not work as well as hoped, Muldoon said.

Muldoon said the notification with the non-emergency number inadvertently resulted in people calling the 911 center when they merely tapped the phone number without trying to call.

“We weren’t expecting that to happen,” he said.

No major emergencies came in to Douglas County dispatchers during the outage, Allen said. In Sarpy County, Muldoon said dispatchers received a 911 text for a felony assault at a store. He said police arrested a person and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Kyle Kramer, technical manager for Douglas County 911, and Allen said the Cornhusker football game Thursday night was a factor in keeping the number of reported incidents down.

“We definitely had a lot lower call load,” Kramer said. “That did make things a little bit easier to deal with during that timeframe.”

