An Omaha woman's note to a Lancaster County deputy helped her get away from an alleged abuser during a traffic stop last week.

The traffic stop for expired license plates on a 2014 Dodge Avenger led to a 23-year-old Omaha man being charged in Lancaster County with false imprisonment and making a terroristic threats. The incident occurred about 10:50 a.m. Thursday near Northwest 48th Street and U.S. Highway 34, according to an affidavit filed in Lancaster County.

The man was also found to have an active arrest warrant out of Douglas County for third-degree domestic assault and damage to property. He remained in the Lancaster County Jail on Sunday and must pay 10% of his $75,000 bail to be released.

During the traffic stop, according to the affidavit from the arresting deputy, the driver provided his Nebraska driver's license and was attempting to find proof of insurance. The 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat handed the deputy an insurance envelope through the driver's window that the driver unsuccessfully attempted to stop.

The driver then grabbed a cell phone and crushed it with his hands. The phone was later found to belong to the woman.

The message written in red ink on the envelope, according to the deputy, said: "Help me He got a gun in the back. Kidnapped me has my phone."

The driver was then removed from the vehicle due to the outstanding arrest warrant and placed in the deputy's patrol cruiser. Deputies learned the woman had earlier that day placed a 911 call while in Sarpy County, but the dispatcher heard only a man and woman arguing before the line was disconnected.

The woman told deputies that she had been involved with the driver since 2019 and had been trying to break up with him for a long time. She said the man took her to a court appearance in Council Bluffs on Thursday and then refused to take her back home. He told her they were going to Lincoln to see his mother.

As the Dodge Avenger passed a patrol cruiser parked on Highway 34, the man allegedly took the woman's phone and turned it off. The woman told deputies that she feared for her life because the driver told her that "If they pull me over, I will shoot you and then shoot myself."

A gun was not found in the vehicle. The woman had "red marks" on her body that she said had been caused by her alleged abductor.