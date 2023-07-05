This summer, community members from Genoa, Nebraska, and descendants of those who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School will gather for a remembrance ceremony.
The 33rd annual Recognition and Remembrance Day will be held in Genoa Aug. 12.
One of the largest in a system of 25 federal Indian boarding schools, the Genoa school operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 and came from more than 40 tribes.
The annual remembrance ceremony is organized by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, which was established in 1990 with the intent to collect and preserve the school’s history.
The ceremony will include tours of the school's Interpretive Center, presentations, resources for genealogical research and an update on the search for the school's cemetery. A full schedule of events can found at
genoaindianschoolmuseum.org.
The day will kick off with remarks from members of the foundation in the St. Rose of Lima Community Center, located at 116 N Elm St. in Genoa.
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
