A record 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the coming Independence Day weekend.

AAA predicts domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. That would surpasses the July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

For the purposes of the forecast, the Independence Day travel period is defined as from June 30 to July 4.

More than 3.7 million of those travelers are expected to be residents of AAA's "West North Central Region" that includes Nebraska and Iowa. Also in the region are Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and both of the Dakotas.

Nationally, the holiday weekend is also expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by automobile. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019.

This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4th, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Nebraska on Wednesday was $3.35 and it was $3.30 in Omaha, according to AAA. In Iowa, the average price on Wednesday was $3.38.

The price for a regular gallon of gas in Nebraska over the holiday in 2022 was between $4.64 and $4.70. In Iowa, the price fluctuated between $4.57 and $4.61 last year.

Air travel is also expected to set a record, according to the travel agency. It projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019.

The previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was also set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2% – the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

Additionally, AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year. While more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019’s total of 3.54 million.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roadways during the extended holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data. The worst travel times vary by day but are generally in the afternoon and early evening.

Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metro areas, near beaches and attractions. To avoid the heaviest congestion, INRIX recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.

