When you have had enough of the rocket's red glare and bombs bursting in air, there comes the choice of disposing of unused fireworks or safely storing them away.

Lincoln and Omaha have announced dates, times and locations for disposing of unused fireworks. In Lincoln, unused fireworks can be surrendered Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Lake Park in the east parking lot at North First and Charleston Streets.

Lincoln Fire Chief Bill Moody said the department provides the collection service because it typically receives numerous requests throughout the year to pick up unused and unwanted fireworks. The devices become more dangerous as they age, he said.

“Storing unused and unwanted fireworks and ammunition in your home can be a hazardous situation due to the fact that both fireworks and ammunition can degrade,” Moody said.

In Omaha, a fireworks and gun amnesty event will be held Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 6802 Harrison St., and the Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Streets.

If you choose to store fireworks, the Omaha Fire Department offers some safety tips.

• Check all packaging and instructions for special storage directions.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Keep fireworks in a secured area away from children.

• Don't store fireworks in your home or in a place where people live and sleep.

