A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect Wednesday morning for Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska until 7:45 a.m.

A line of thunderstorms is moving east threatening northwestern Lancaster County, Seward County, Butler, County and Saunders County. The storms are expected to roll through eastern Nebraska into western Iowa.

Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Wednesday that winds could be gusting up to 70 mph in Douglas County. Gusts could reach as high as 80 mph in western Pottawattamie County, he said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 9 a.m. for Otoe County in southeast Nebraska. The watch is also in effect until 9 a.m. in Page and Fremont Counties in southwest Iowa.

Cities in those areas include Nebraska City, Clarinda, Farragut, Hamburg, Sidney and Tabor.