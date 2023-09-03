According to the ACLU, Kinney sent an email on Thursday saying: "Out of concern for the safety of the public and that of Essex Labor Day parade participants, the City of Essex has determined not to allow parade participants geared toward the promotion of, or opposition to, the politically charged topic of gender and/or sexual identification/orientation."

On Friday, the Essex City Council held a special meeting to discuss the decision. The council failed, "or was prevented by Mayor Kinney," to change course, the ACLU said.

ACLU officials said the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and portions of the Iowa Constitution are designed to protect the rights of organizations like Shenandoah Pride to express their views in public.

"City leaders cannot ban participants from a government-sponsored parade just because they don't like their viewpoint," Mark Stringer, the executive director of ACLU Iowa, said. "It is a clear violation of the First Amendment and each person's right to free speech and free expression in a public space. This action also sadly fails to acknowledge the many contributions of LGBTQ community members in our Iowa communities, large and small."

Bears said Shenandoah Pride was not aware of any threats to its participation in the parade. On the contrary, she said, many people have reached out to offer their support.

"The City of Essex could have handled this so differently," Bears said. "They could have notified us if there were threats but they didn't. They could have offered to have a police officer walk along to watch for anything (troubling) but they didn't."

The Essex Community Club, the organizers of the parade, reached out to offer Shenandoah Pride a place in the Rustic Market, a vendor fair at Anderson Park. Bears said the club will have a booth. It had a booth at a vendor fair earlier this year in Shenandoah and it was well received, she said.

"We're doing the right thing and we're going to continue to keep fighting," she said. "Our goal is to just let other people know that (LGBTQ+ people) do exist in southwest Iowa."

Efforts to reach officials with the city and the Essex Community Club were not successful. Shenandoah is located about 6½ miles southwest of Essex.