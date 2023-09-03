A decision by the City of Essex, Iowa, not to allow an LGBTQ+ organization from a neighboring town to participate in its annual Labor Day parade prompted a protest from the ACLU.
Jessa Bears, a member of Shenandoah Pride, said the group learned Thursday that it won't be allowed to march in the annual parade. The group, which supports rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, notified the parade organizer in June that it intended to participate in Monday's parade.
"We are sort of a ragtag group but we had a convertible ready, a banner and maybe 20 volunteers who said they would march," Bears said Sunday. "It really wasn't going to be huge, but we did want to participate. We bought candy and stickers to hand out."
The American Civil Liberties Union said it has sent a warning to Calvin Kinney, the mayor of Essex, and Malhoun Sorensen, the city attorney, condemning the decision to prevent Shenandoah Pride from participating. The letter asks "the City of Essex to rescind its prohibition and permit Shenandoah Pride to join the Labor Day Parade. Failing to do so will violate the rights of its citizens, potentially expose it to substantial liability, and be an injustice to the constitutional rights of every person and every group to participate in its public events."
People are also reading…
According to the ACLU, Kinney sent an email on Thursday saying: "Out of concern for the safety of the public and that of Essex Labor Day parade participants, the City of Essex has determined not to allow parade participants geared toward the promotion of, or opposition to, the politically charged topic of gender and/or sexual identification/orientation."
On Friday, the Essex City Council held a special meeting to discuss the decision. The council failed, "or was prevented by Mayor Kinney," to change course, the ACLU said.
ACLU officials said the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and portions of the Iowa Constitution are designed to protect the rights of organizations like Shenandoah Pride to express their views in public.
"City leaders cannot ban participants from a government-sponsored parade just because they don't like their viewpoint," Mark Stringer, the executive director of ACLU Iowa, said. "It is a clear violation of the First Amendment and each person's right to free speech and free expression in a public space. This action also sadly fails to acknowledge the many contributions of LGBTQ community members in our Iowa communities, large and small."
Bears said Shenandoah Pride was not aware of any threats to its participation in the parade. On the contrary, she said, many people have reached out to offer their support.
"The City of Essex could have handled this so differently," Bears said. "They could have notified us if there were threats but they didn't. They could have offered to have a police officer walk along to watch for anything (troubling) but they didn't."
The Essex Community Club, the organizers of the parade, reached out to offer Shenandoah Pride a place in the Rustic Market, a vendor fair at Anderson Park. Bears said the club will have a booth. It had a booth at a vendor fair earlier this year in Shenandoah and it was well received, she said.
"We're doing the right thing and we're going to continue to keep fighting," she said. "Our goal is to just let other people know that (LGBTQ+ people) do exist in southwest Iowa."
Efforts to reach officials with the city and the Essex Community Club were not successful. Shenandoah is located about 6½ miles southwest of Essex.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272