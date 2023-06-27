The Nebraska State Patrol will conduct an investigation after a state prison inmate died Sunday in Lincoln.
Michael R. Thomas, 46, formerly of Lincoln, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Staff members began CPR and summoned emergency medical personnel who pronounced Thomas dead.
Thomas was found guilty in Lancaster County of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and attempted tampering with a witness. He began serving his sentence of up to four years on May 11 this year.
Under state law, a grand jury must investigate whenever a person in custody dies.
