A Tekamah woman killed in a car crash in central Nebraska has been identified.

Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch confirmed Friday that Mary Wortman, 60, died Wednesday after her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by a 2022 Ram ProMaster City cargo van. The van was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Texas. The man allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 92 and Nebraska Highway 11 prior to the collision.