A Tekamah woman killed in a car crash in central Nebraska has been identified.
Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch confirmed Friday that Mary Wortman, 60, died Wednesday after her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by a 2022 Ram ProMaster City cargo van. The van was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Texas. The man allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 92 and Nebraska Highway 11 prior to the collision.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch and Wortman’s Jeep also overturned. She died at the scene. The man was taken to the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul to be treated for his injuries.