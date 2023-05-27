Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hikers, birders and other fans of the Hitchcock Nature Center near Honey Creek, Iowa, are about to get more to explore.

Managers will open an additional 400 acres of the rugged, scenic park to the public for the first time on June 3, marking National Trails Day.

The land has been part of the park for some time but has not been open to visitors, said Chad Graeve, natural resource specialist for Pottawattamie County Conservation, which owns and operates the park.

The soon-to-be-opened additions are situated to the south of the existing park and are composed of 300 acres acquired from local landowners in 2004 and a little more than 100 acres within the Mount Crescent Ski area, which Pottawattamie County purchased at the end of 2021.

“Finally, we’re able to open it to the public,” Graeve said. “We’re excited because it’s gorgeous and people are going to love it.”

The added acres include a 16-acre pond, a first for the nature center. A trail called Lotus Loop, situated on surrounding ridges rather than on the pond’s banks, will circle the water body. The pond will be open for fishing by people who hike in but will not be accessible by vehicle. The area also includes high-quality remnant prairie, oak woodlands, reconstructed prairie and degraded woodlands that managers are working to restore.

The park currently has a web of networked trails totaling about 10 miles, Graeve said. With the opening of the new acres, it’s adding four more.

But managers over time plan to close about 1¾ miles of trails that aren’t sustainable, erosion being a constant concern in the park’s loess soils. The park gets so much foot traffic, he said, that managers have a difficult time keeping protective grass growing on trails. The additions and subtractions will leave a net 13 miles of trails when the work is complete.

Volunteers and park staff, in fact, will finish work on a last stretch of trail the morning of June 3. They’ll tear out some fence between the existing park and the property acquired in 2004 in what Graeve called “our style of ribbon cutting.” Volunteers who want to work can sign up on the park’s website.

A grand opening will be held about 1 p.m. at the visitor center. Afterward, visitors can participate in guided hikes or head out on their own.

“It’s more opportunity for our visitors,” Graeve said. “They’ll see more land, they’ll have more trail to cover and it’s going to be more sustainable.”

The added acres are in various stages of restoration, he said, which will involve putting prescribed fire, native grazers and native plants back on the land over time.

The county operated the Mount Crescent ski hill for the first time this year. Graeve said managers hope to complete some upgrades and continue to operate the ski slope for some time.

“This first year of operation told us it’s important to the community, it’s not going to be a drain on the budget and it’s worth investing in,” he said.

The park itself saw a big increase in visitors during the pandemic. While that has relaxed, he said, the count has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. The park saw similar resets after floods in 2008 and 2019. The park now hosts about 100,000 visitors a year, up from the 15,000 it drew when he started working there in 1997.

Hitchcock started with 500 acres in 1991 and now stands at 1,482 acres. The eventual target is 2,200 acres.

“I do think it speaks to the need for more healthy natural areas for people to visit and engage in,” Graeve said. “It’s one of the reasons I’m excited we’re adding on to this place and offering more opportunities for people.”

