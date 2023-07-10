GENOA, Neb. — Carolyn Fiscus of the Winnebago Tribe took a seat in a lawn chair and watched as a team of archaeologists carefully dug into the earth a few feet away.

She wore necklaces of colorful beading. On her lap sat an old photograph of a woman and little girl.

"This is my grandmother and my Aunt Mildred," Fiscus said with a smile. "Wasn't my grandma beautiful?"

Fiscus never got to meet her aunt. As a child, Mildred was brought to a federally run Native American boarding school in Genoa, Nebraska. According to her death certificate, Mildred became terminally ill with meningitis in 1930 and died while on campus at age 12.

Though Mildred's death certificate states the girl was buried on her reservation, Fiscus has found no proof of her burial in Winnebago records. To this day, her final resting place remains a mystery.

Fiscus believes her aunt may have been buried on the campus of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. She hopes an excavation effort by the Nebraska State Archeology Office will provide answers.

"I hope they find the graveyard because I'm not the only one that's missing relatives," Fiscus said. "There should be a ceremony. Once they find something, or if they determine this is the site, then there's another layer of ceremony that will have to be done under the direction of medicine people from each tribe."

As Fiscus shared her aunt's story with a group of reporters, State Archeologist Dave Williams and his team continued their work to excavate the potential gravesite.

Williams and Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, organized the excavation, which began Monday. They were guided to the potential site on the outskirts of Genoa by historical maps and documents and a geophysical survey last year that revealed four anomalies consistent with the presence of graves.

Thousands of students spent time at the Genoa boarding school during its 50 years of operation. But the location of those who died and were buried on school grounds was lost to history decades ago.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the institution operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the campus housed 599 students who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

Renewed efforts to locate the school’s cemetery and identify students who died on the campus suggest that at least 86 students died there. Nine are recorded as having been buried on school grounds. The remains of 37 others were sent home, and the final resting place of about 40 is still unknown.

"All those children, their spirits are here," Fiscus said. "So whatever we can do to honor that will be important. My mom always talked about letting a spirit rest and that's really important for us as a people."

If remains are found, tribal leaders may choose to leave them buried and construct a memorial to mark the site. They may also decide to exhume the graves and repatriate the remains.

The past "is literally buried," said gaiashkibos, whose mother and two aunts attended the school.

"This is buried, and it's time to unbury it," gaiashkibos said. "To find the truth and let the children's voices come to the light of day."

No remains had been found as of Tuesday night. Excavation efforts will continue through the week.

