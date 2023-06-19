Three people died and three others were injured Sunday following a crash involving a truck and three motorcycles about four miles east of Mondamin, Iowa.

The incident occurred about 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Iowa Highway 127 and the Loess Hills Trail in Harrison County. Iowa State Patrol troopers said the truck driver, Ronald Meeker, 73, of Woodbine, Iowa, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorcycle driver Steve Starkey, 53, and passenger Julie Starkey, 53, of Council Bluffs, also were pronounced dead at the scene. Injured were Joseph Baker, 52, of Yutan, Nebraska, and Adam Opal, 38, and Samantha Opal, 38, of McClelland, Iowa.

Investigators determined that Meeker was driving a 1990 Kenworth truck west on Highway 127 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went through a stop sign. The truck rolled onto its side into the southbound lane of the Loess Hills Trail.

The truck collided with a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle occupied by Steve and Julie Starkey. Baker dumped his 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and jumped off prior to it colliding with the truck. He was taken to a Missouri Valley, Iowa, hospital.

Adam and Samantha Opal were on a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle that avoided colliding with the truck. They were thrown from the motorcycle and flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.