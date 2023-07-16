Three people, including a 15-year-old girl, died in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 71 about six miles northeast of Atlantic, Iowa.

Killed in the collision Friday were Michael Warnaca, 43, of Exira, Iowa; Erick Kerkman, 46, of North Liberty, Iowa; and the teen, whose name was not released. Two boys, ages 10 and 12, were taken to area hospitals.

Investigators from the Iowa State Patrol determined that Warnaca was the sole occupant of a F-350 Ford pickup truck that was northbound on Highway 71 just before 1 p.m. The pickup crossed the center line near Troublesome Creek Road and collided with a southbound 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Kerkman.

All three juveniles were occupants of the Toyota. Warnaca and the 10-year-old boy were not wearing seat belts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.