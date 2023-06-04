Three people were found shot to death early Sunday inside a residence in northwest Grand Island.

Grand Island police were called to a home in the 4100 block of West Arizona Avenue near the city's Northwest High School, a police spokesman said. Officers found three people dead in the residence.

Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department said the investigation is being handled by a joint law enforcement task force from Hall County.

"While no weapons were fired by Grand Island police officers, due to the close proximity of our officers at the time of the incident, the investigation has been turned over to SCALES (South Central Area Law Enforcement Services) for an impartial investigation," Duering said. "We do not believe there is a suspect still at large."

Police have not released the names of the deceased. Duering said any further information will be released by the Hall County Attorney's Office.