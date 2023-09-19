Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne explains in a new book that a life of leadership is a life worth living.

“The Legacy of Leadership Leading With the End in Mind” has a foreword by comedian and Nebraska native Dan Whitney, who is known as Larry the Cable Guy. It includes contributions from Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen. The book is on sale now in paperback for $19.99.

“I hope that readers will be encouraged to take a different look at leadership,” Osborne, 86, said in a press release from Cross Training Publishing. “It’s not about numbers, how powerful you are, the number of championship titles you earned, or how well liked you are. It’s about how you lived your life and how you influenced the lives of others. I believe that is the true secret to great leadership.”

The book written with Chad Bonham, is the first by Osborne in eight years. It includes 20 chapters intended to help readers understand the foundational actions and values that lead to impactful outcomes.

The book also includes more than 50 topical stories from some of the people who know Osborne best, such as his former assistant coaches Craig Bohl, Ron Brown, George Darlington, Charlie McBride and Frank Solich. Former players such as George Andrews, Turner Gill and Ricky Simmons are also quoted.

Other contributors to the book include Osborne's son, Mike, former astronaut Clay Anderson of Ashland, Nebraska, and former Oklahoma running back Spencer Tillman. The book is Osborne's fourth in connection with Cross Training Publishing following "On Solid Ground," "Mentoring Matters" and "Coaching Matters."

"I'm honored to collaborate with Coach Osborne on this transformative project," publisher and former Nebraska football player Gordon Thiessen said. "His unwavering commitment to excellence and ability to inspire greatness in others is remarkable. We believe this book will serve as a guiding light for anyone looking to unlock their full leadership potential.”

Osborne was head coach at Nebraska from 1973 to 1997. Under his guidance, the Cornhuskers claimed three national championships and 13 conference titles. Osborne also founded TeamMates Mentoring with his wife, Nancy, in 1991.

In 2000, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Osborne also served as Nebraska’s athletic director from 2007 to 2013. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.