Two Omahans died in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County, Iowa.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash along Interstate 29 in Harrison County.

According to a crash report from the State Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Murano SUV, driven by Tony Flowers Sr. of Omaha, was headed north through a construction zone at mile marker 93. A commercial work truck, driven by Michael Harper of Omaha, was putting down construction cones to restrict northbound traffic to a single lane.

The SUV rear-ended the truck. Both vehicles entered the median as a result of the collision.

Flowers, 57, died at the scene. Takaimia Powell, 45, from Omaha, also died. Harper, 39, was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Arron Scott, 45, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, also was injured. Scott was taken by Harrison County paramedics to a hospital in Missouri Valley for treatment.

The crash report does not state what vehicles Powell and Scott were in.