No injuries were reported after a Union Pacific Railroad train collided with a vehicle stuck on its track just south of Modale in western Iowa.

The eastbound train, which was hauling coal, collided with the vehicle about 9:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle caught fire and was demolished.

Firefighters from Modale and Missouri Valley responded to the scene and put out the vehicle fire. The train took approximately one-half mile to stop following the collision, according to a social media post by the Missouri Valley Fire Department.

"Thankfully no one was hurt, this incident could have been a lot worse," the statement said. "Even with technology, training and guarding available, accidents like these still occur. Always look for trains at crossings."

The crash is under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.