Twenty years ago, the town of Haigler didn't have a single museum.

Fast forward to today, and the town of about 150 people known as the "cornerstone of Nebraska" — or the place where the borders of Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska intersect — has a complex of museums that covers half a city block.

There's a country schoolhouse museum, an old filling station, an art house and the Cornerstone Museum — all run by volunteers.

“It’s part of keeping this part of Nebraska alive and well for the future,” Haigler resident LaNeta Carlock said of the museums.

Carlock said visitors are amazed at what's happening in the small rural community that's rich in history. It's also a beautiful countryside, especially at night.

"We have beautiful night skies," Carlock said. "Many, many stars."

Haigler is just one of the many towns and cities across the state participating in the 2023 WanderNebraska Travel Adventure Program. The program is put together by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation and kicks off this Memorial Day weekend.

The program, which is in its second year, increases awareness "of what is found in the local sites along Nebraska’s backroads and in communities that are often overlooked by the typical tourist," a press release said.

The program begins this weekend and runs through May 2024. This year, 150 organizations from around the state are participating.

“There’s a lot to see out there,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. The foundation raises money in support of the cause of history, including projects of History Nebraska.

Nebraska already has a popular travel program, Nebraska Passport, which encourages people to get out and visit the state's hidden gems. Unlike that program, WanderNebraska is specifically focused on museums, historical societies and libraries — although some of the locations have appeared on both lists.

There is no paper booklet for the WanderNebraska stops. Instead, information about all the stops, their hours of operation, contact information, a map and list of nearby stops can be found at wandernebraska.com.

"They all have a story to tell," said Sue Quambusch of the stops on the list. Quambusch is the director of special projects for the foundation.

“There’s just so much to do out in Nebraska when you get off I-80," she said.

To help people plan their trips, the state is broken into seven regions. The idea is visitors will slow down and check out other spots and explore what these cities, towns and villages have to offer.

In the program's Lewis and Clark Trailhead region, is the Angel De Cora Museum and Research Center. It is the official museum of the Winnebago Tribe and visitors can learn tribal history and see the work of past and present artists.

The 1840s-era Florence Mill is in Omaha in the program's Heartland Hub region. Built of timber from a mill the Mormons used during the 1840s Winter Quarters encampment, the restored structure is home to a museum with a history of the Mormons and the mill.

Visitors will have to schedule appointments to see some spots on the list, like the Angel De Cora Museum. Many of the museums and historical sites are run by volunteers who have other jobs and rely on donations to keep going.

That volunteerism is also why Fattig and Quambusch said WanderNebraska comes with a caveat.

"It’s about the survival of our history," Fattig said of the program. "It’s about the preservation of these community histories that are so important."

Some of the museums featured on the list are run by people in their 70s and 80s who want their museums to continue but can't make that happen on their own.

"They’re looking for younger people in their area to learn from them and then take over the reigns of the artifacts, the museums,” Quambusch said.

Maybe WanderNebraska will create more interest in the museums in order to keep them open for the next generation or two.

“We’re hoping this program helps,” Fattig said.

With 150 stops on the list this year, the program has more than five times the number of stops as last year. Some places, like Falls City, have multiple stops on the list.

The city's stops include the John Philip Falter Museum. Falter, a graduate of Falls City High School, was a world-renowned illustrator. The museum features his Philadelphia studio, a collection of his 129 “Saturday Evening Post” magazine covers and more.

Dobey Falter Haws, who helps run the museum, said the museum has been featured on Nebraska Passport in the past and hopes participating in the WanderNebraska program will encourage more people to come see Falter's work.

More than that, Falter Haws and others organizing and participating in WanderNebraska want Nebraskans to explore different parts of the state.

“We need to preserve our shared history," Fattig said. "This is our effort to do so.”​

