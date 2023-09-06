Smoke from Canadian wildfires fouled the air in large parts of Nebraska Wednesday.

Authorities expected a slight improvement in air quality Thursday, and substantially better air Friday.

But the smoke on Wednesday created a dicey situation for workers outdoors.

Chris Bianco, installing directional signs along sidewalks in downtown Omaha, decided to wear an N95 mask rather than take a chance.

Bianco said he previously had a bad reaction after working outside during a smoke advisory in New Jersey and didn’t want a repeat this time.

The Air Quality Index for the city of Omaha reached the “unhealthy” level Wednesday, according to AirNow, which provides real-time measures of air quality.

At 4 p.m. Central Time, Omaha’s air quality index was 156. At that level, authorities warn people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to limit their activities outdoors. If it were to reach a level above 300 on the scale, that would be an emergency affecting everyone.

The index is forecast to drop to 121 Thursday, still a concern for people sensitive to smoke or in weakened condition.

By Friday, the quality is expected to be 80. At that level, people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing their activity level or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.

The National Weather Service was forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, mainly after 11 p.m.

The smoke advisory issued Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be in effect again Thursday.

The advisory called for possible moderate to unhealthy air quality in central and eastern Nebraska through midday Thursday. The advisory stretched from Omaha and Lincoln and west as far as Valentine and North Platte.

The Douglas County Health Department advised people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and heart disease, plus children and pregnant people to take extra precautions when wildfire smoke is in their area. The best way to stay on top of the situation, the department said, is to go to its website at: www.douglascountyairquality.com.

