A 75-year-old woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The woman’s death was reported by a relative to authorities at 1:19 a.m. Monday. A paramedic from the Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the woman deceased at her home in the 6500 block of County Road P43.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies were aided by crime scene technicians from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is also searching for a stolen burgundy 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with Nebraska license plate 29-K826. The vehicle belonged to the victim.

Anyone with any information about the woman's death or stolen vehicle is asked to call Washington County Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman at 402-426-6866.

World-Herald staff writer Dan Crisler contributed to this report.