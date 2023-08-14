The death of an elderly woman found in a home just north of Fort Calhoun early Monday is under investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said his deputies are being aided by crime scene technicians from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Robinson said the 75-year-old woman's death was discovered by a relative.

"We don't know whether this is suspicious," Robinson said. "We are following our procedures."

The residence is located about a half-mile north of Fort Calhoun High School on County Road P43, he said. The investigation remains ongoing.