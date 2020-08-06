Grab some yarn, pick a tree and start 'bombing' it with your creativity

If you have a tree, yarn and some creativity, you’re all set to take part in a new contest this year sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair.

It’s called tree bombing, and fair officials are hoping everyone in the state will participate.

“These bombing installations have been done around the world at events and festivals, but we believe we are the very first state fair to do it as a statewide contest,’’ said Laura Hurley, director of sponsorships.

Hurley said the artistic term is “yarn bombing.’’ But craft items of all types can be temporarily applied to the tree.

Participants have until Aug. 31 to decorate a tree of choice and submit photos of their work of art.

Nearly 40 central Nebraska nonprofits have already bombed a tree along State Fair Boulevard. It was so successful that fair officials decided to invite everyone in the state and offer prizes.

Rules are involved to protect the trees and submissions must be in good taste and have a family-friendly theme, Hurley said.