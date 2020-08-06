You are the owner of this article.
Grab some yarn, pick a tree and start 'bombing' it with your creativity
Yarn bombing

You just need a tree and some yarn or other craft material to "tree bomb.''

 NEBRASKA STATE FAIR/ABBIE PHILMALEE

If you have a tree, yarn and some creativity, you’re all set to take part in a new contest this year sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair.

It’s called tree bombing, and fair officials are hoping everyone in the state will participate.

yarnbomb.jpg.png

People who participate in the "tree bombing'' contest are eligible for prizes.

“These bombing installations have been done around the world at events and festivals, but we believe we are the very first state fair to do it as a statewide contest,’’ said Laura Hurley, director of sponsorships.

Hurley said the artistic term is “yarn bombing.’’ But craft items of all types can be temporarily applied to the tree.

Participants have until Aug. 31 to decorate a tree of choice and submit photos of their work of art.

Yarn bombing

Nebraska State Fair officials hope people across the state participate in their "tree bombing'' contest.

Nearly 40 central Nebraska nonprofits have already bombed a tree along State Fair Boulevard. It was so successful that fair officials decided to invite everyone in the state and offer prizes.

Rules are involved to protect the trees and submissions must be in good taste and have a family-friendly theme, Hurley said.

Guidelines on how to bomb a tree and how to enter the contest can be found at statefair.org on the drop-down menu under "competition" and then "contests." Additional questions can be sent to Lhurley@statefair.org.

There is no entry fee, but photos must be received before midnight Aug. 31. Prizes will be awarded by Sept. 30.

“The benefits are to provide beauty, fun and community engagement across our great state,’’ Hurley said.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,

twitter.com/mduceyowh

