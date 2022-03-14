Surveillance cameras going in, superintendent pay going up in Papillion La Vista district

Papillion La Vista Superintendent Andy Rikli will receive a 3.3% pay raise next school year under a contract approved by members of the school board Monday.

Rikli's salary for 2022-23 will be $251,310, according to the district. His new three-year contract will expire June 30, 2025. The remaining provisions in his contract stay the same.

The total package cost, when insurance and other benefits are included, will be $330,703, the district said.

The board members also voted to give a minimum 3.3% raise to the district's certified administrators.

Board member Valerie Fisher said the raises are necessary for the district to continue to attract high-quality administrators.

Fisher said the district's administrators and superintendent have done "outstanding" work in challenging times.

"It's really important that we try to keep our administrators at all levels as comparable as we can from a competitive perspective, so we can continue to hire the best and the brightest for our district," she said.

​The board also approved a nearly $611,000 contract with Electric Company of Omaha to install surveillance cameras at 16 elementary schools.

The purchase was driven by the disappearance of an autistic boy who walked away from school last year. The cameras will watch entrances and exits, driveways, drop-off and pickup areas, playgrounds, the office area, cafeterias and high-traffic corridors.

The autistic student, Ryan Larsen, slipped out of La Vista West Elementary School on May 17 at midday and disappeared.

"Needless to say, this is an incredibly important step from a security standpoint, from a safety standpoint, being able to monitor who's coming in and out of our buildings," Rikli said. "And, of course, above all making sure that our students are kept safe."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.