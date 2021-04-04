The Record: Building permits, April 4

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Falcone Enterprises Inc., 21202 B St., $242,972.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3526 S. 214th St., $237,128; 3520 S. 214th St., $234,296.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4517 S. 217th St., $214,216; 4432 S. 219th St., $149,084.
Zych Construction LLC, 20708 Hartman Ave., $205,784.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 17001 Potter St., $199,012.
Touchstone Construction Inc., 917 S. 243rd St., $174,152.
Richland Homes LLC, 21356 H St., $168,996; 4364 S. 214th St., $165,248; 4313 S. 214th St., $158,108; 4317 S. 214th St., $117,224.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18713 Fowler St., $163,912.
Curtis J. Leick, 7127 N. 172nd St., $148,832.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6011 N. 183rd St., $145,036; 5703 N. 181st Ave., $129,644; 8509 Young St., $112,840; 8513 Young St., $112,084; 8521 Young St., $84,160; 14815 Leeman St., $84,160; 14853 Leeman St., $84,160; 8551 Young St., $79,764; 8517 Young St., $86,368.
Lane Building Corp., 2908 N. 166th St., $144,596.
JKC Construction Inc., 5831 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $135,352.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19980 Jefferson St., $131,316.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5005 N. 209th St., $129,524.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 5116 N. 208th Ave., $124,944.
Incontro Enterprises LLC, 6702 S. 36th St., $88,640.
Paul Wisehart, 1415 M St., $85,272.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 1825 Laird St., $70,076.
Vp 168 LLC, 17131 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17128 Nicholas Circle, $95,864; 17104 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17108 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
L. S. Palmer, 3853 S. 181st St., $121,788.
Robert A. Ramaekers, 19604 Browne Circle, $115,000.
Donald M. Uzendoski, 1717 S. 189th St., $80,156.
Karl L. Bender, 1714 S. 84th St., $65,000.
Molly Mazour, 5505 N. 160th Ave., $65,000.
Corey M. Alber, 12823 Jones St., $59,697.
Jason Siebert, 9788 Frederick Circle, $57,200.
Gregory H. Gensler, 5814 Nicholas St., $50,000.
John Kiger, 4439 S. 154th Circle, $50,000.
William Ochsner, 802 N. 66th St., $45,000.
Kathryn D. Mulholland Revolving Trust, 1120 S. 113th Plaza, $39,212.
Mary A. Dhaenens, 13705 Hickory Circle, $30,000.
Sean Armstrong, 17117 Douglas St., $30,000.
Seventh Inning LLC, 3104 N. 155th Ave., $27,810.
Alan Lafollette, 303 S. 243rd St., $27,544.
Michael J. Smith, 10241 Polk St., $27,000.
Ronald P. Lee Jr., 6621 S. 200th Ave., $25,000.
Lukas Rix, 11010 Martha St., $25,000.
Aura E Whitney-Jackson Trust, 3294 S. 104th Ave., $25,000.
Seventh Inning LLC, 3011 N. 155th Ave., $22,505.
Lewis D. Oliver, 1315 S. 27th St., $20,550.
Newport Homes LLC, 16707 Sheffield St., $20,000.
Jennifer Kirklin, 1636 S. 187th Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Immanuel Inc., 6901 N. 72nd St., $1,019,827.
Dialysis Clinic Inc., 3316 Dodge St., $640,000.
West Dodge Hills Limited Partnership, 18135 Burke St., $372,000.
First National Of Nebraska Inc., 1620 Dodge St., $300,000; 1620 Dodge St., $180,000.
Catholic Archbishop Omaha, 3131 S. 156th St., $181,500.
Cts LLC, 7815 Dodge St., $160,000.
First National Bank Omaha, 11404 West Dodge Road, $115,000.
FTF Investments LLC, 3308 N. 190th Plaza, $113,727.
Simmonds Properties Ltd., 5411 L St., $103,500.
144 S. 39th St. LLC, 3904 Farnam St., $100,000.
VK Blondo Properties LP, 2073 N. 120th St., $100,000.
Cedar 72 LLC, 1910 S. 72nd St., $60,000.
Stockyard Plaza Holdings LLC, 3427 L St., $60,000.
Rhoden IV LLC, 4211 S. 144th St., $47,035.
Mutual Investors Inc., 12100 West Center Road, $40,000.
Christian Worship Center Inc., 1425 N. 18th St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $1,500,000.
Caseys Retail Company, 14330 Hillsdale Ave., $1,100,000.
City Of Omaha, 455 N. 10th St., $500,000.