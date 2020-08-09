You have permission to edit this article.
The Record: Building permits, Aug. 9
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Jodie L. Haferbier McGill, 8606 N. 60th St., $466,096.

Chris Rogers, 1322 S. 211th St., $233,560.

FRK Development LLC, 4507 N. 186th St., $202,768; 18712 Larimore St., $197,704.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 5014 N. 181st St., $191,676; 6021 S. 212th St., $191,676; 6112 S. 212th St., $179,488; 5026 N. 181st St., $169,176; 6015 S. 212th St., $165,904; 21201 Monroe St., $114,764; 21209 Monroe St., $114,764; 21080 Drexel St., $97,164.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 18321 Boyd St., $188,156.

Blondo 186 LLC , 2707 N. 185th St., $185,792; 2707 N. 186th St., $155,100.

Hildy Construction Inc., 7901 N. 167th St., $175,452; 7718 N. 166th St., $169,020.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7102 Kilpatrick Parkway, $171,820.

Trademark Homes Inc., 17110 Scott St., $167,624; 7111 N. 172nd St., $167,468; 18765 Larimore St., $166,672; 7021 N. 172nd St., $151,140.

Richland Homes LLC, 4225 S. 214th St., $165,248; 9006 N. 177th St., $161,372; 21306 G St., $120,160; 8622 N. 176th St., $117,372; 8609 N. 176th St., $104,528.

JBT Holdings LLC, 21533 B St., $161,708.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4536 S. 217th St., $157,688; 4308 S. 220th St., $151,984.

Husker Hawkeye Dist. Inc., 6617 Elderberry Circle, $153,540.

USA Builders LLC, 6409 Girard St., $149,112.

Charleston Homes LLC, 15301 Kansas Ave., $145,092; 4682 N. 209th St., $124,204; 4920 N. 208th St., $118,708.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17183 Whitmore St., $141,988.

Bsr-Fw LLC , 6702 S. 200th Ave., $137,876.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3920 S. 204th Ave., $126,956; 8062 Kilpatrick Parkway, $118,860.

Blue Sage Development LLC, 1416 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $126,040.

Lane Building Corp., 19917 Polk St., $118,900.

Proline Custom Homes Inc., 5816 N. 169th St., $118,472.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7915 Kilpatrick Parkway, $116,948.

Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 5120 N. 41st St., $96,216.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2620 N. 202nd Ave., $95,800.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Janet T. Papenfuss, 8605 Brentwood Road, $179,760.

Charles A. Raymond, 19884 K St., $143,757.

Joe and Steve Partnership LLC, 4660 L St., $104,032.

Barnente Revolving Trust, 11313 Bel Air Drive, $83,400.

Rodney E. Anderson, 1402 S. 185th Circle, $81,174.

Monte L. Schatz, 9805 Harney Parkway South, $69,826.

Mark H. Johnson, 4545 Krug Ave., $40,542.

Robert R. Siffring, 5502 Farnam St., $35,000.

Justin Clements, 12623 Oakair Drive, $32,249.

Dennis R. Hochstein, 16575 Pasadena Circle, $32,002.

Patrick K. McFarling, 11502 Martha St., $31,724.

Mark Mueller, 11402 Hickory Road, $30,000.

Kimberly Waite, 1305 N. 170th Ave., $30,000.

Casey Neff, 2127 N. 144th Ave., $28,264.

Steven D. Schrader, 10245 Madison St., $28,198.

Christopher K. Fullinfaw, 15711 Lakeside Circle, $23,400.

Linda M. Banks, 5350 N. 45th St., $21,000.

Bruce W. Swanson, 6409 S. 174th St., $20,000.

Scott Mann, 1603 N. 212th St., $20,000.

Gary D. Adams, 11572 Cryer Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Douglas County School District, 3215 Cuming St., $2,000,000.

99th & Q St. Ltd. Partners, 5125 S. 99th Plaza, $625,000.

Darmody Management Inc., 3404 N. 108th St., $595,833.

Coram Deo Church Community, 8787 Pacific St., $382,820.

Amerco Real Estate Company, 1011 N. 18th St., $250,000.

Westroads Office Partners, 1015 N. 98th St., $240,796.

Omaha School District 66, 8701 Pacific St., $224,000.

Christie Properties LLC, 920 N. 204th Ave., $100,000.

Robert Miller Properties Inc., 723 N. 114th St., $100,000.

Rh Land Management Company LLC, 2518 N. 24th St., $72,071; 2520 N. 24th St., $68,928; 2516 N. 24th St., $67,525; 2514 N. 24th St., $65,000.

Landmark Infrastructure Opera, 11707 Miracle Hills Drive, $56,000.

East Campus Realty LLC, 200 S. 31st Ave., $52,000.

Greenhall Investments LLC, 3615 N. 120th St., $48,177.

TDJ LLC, 2410 Bob Boozer Drive, $35,000.

Horse Cf-Embassy LLC, 9110 West Dodge Road, $28,000.

Justin Jones Holdings LLC, 6530 Sorensen Parkway, $26,500.

OTHER PERMITS

Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $305,440.

John Michael Thomas, 5905 S. 222nd St., $72,576.

Robert F. Krejci, 7820 N. 207th St., $59,712.

Vivid Property Company LLC, 6503 L St., $28,000.

Enterprise Industrial Park LLC, 1410 Locust St., $20,000.

