The Record: Building permits, Dec. 6
The Record: Building permits, Dec. 6

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

JKC Construction Inc., 3827 S. 212th St., $255,232.

Jason Mollak, 2100 Skyline Drive, $227,744.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21060 Joseph St., $215,400.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 4214 S. 219th St., $212,056.

Century Development Co. LLC, 603 S. 243rd St., $194,752.

Glenn C Palmer Homes Inc., 815 Elk Ridge Drive, $191,016.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 17112 Phoebe St., $186,568.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4687 N. 209th St., $182,472; 4703 N. 209th St., $117,860.

Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21327 Grover St., $181,968.

Lpc Properties LLC, 18431 Boyd St., $177,512.

Paradise Homes Inc., 18804 Boyd St., $175,616.

Kem Matthews, 241 S. 243rd St., $173,664.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7023 N. 171st Terrace, $165,824.

Pacific Windgate II LLC, 2005 S. 208th St., $164,528.

Century Development Co. LLC, 635 S. 243rd St., $163,748.

Castle Creek LLC, 15353 Jaynes St., $161,372.

Nathan Homes LLC, 2905 S. 209th St., $160,808.

Todd Menard Construction LLC, 21506 E Circle, $160,456.

Newport Homes LLC, 12281 King St., $152,464.

Richland Homes LLC, 8618 N. 177th St., $150,272.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 6965 N. 172nd St., $144,596.

C R Investments Inc., 7202 N. 166th Ave., $191,676; 7208 N. 166th Ave., $179,488; 7153 N. 167th St., $145,036; 7158 N. 167th St., $130,572; 7215 N. 166th Ave., $129,644; 7171 N. 167th St., $129,144; 7165 N. 167th St., $117,232; 7152 N. 167th St., $114,764; 7164 N. 167th St., $93,420.

Castle Creek LLC, 15358 Norwick Drive, $119,048.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 7907 N.149th St., $112,840; 7817 N. 149th St., $112,084; 7903 N. 149th St., $101,292; 7778 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7802 N. 149th St., $84,160.

Mccaul Contracting LLC, 6409 S. 208th Ave., $109,772.

Ten-Square LLC, 618 N. 46th St., $107,084; 620 N. 46th St., $107,084; 622 N. 46th St., $107,084; 624 N. 46th St., $107,084; 626 N. 46th St., $107,084; 628 N. 46th St., $107,084; 630 N. 46th St., $107,084; 632 N. 46th St., $107,084; 634 N. 46th St., $107,084; 636 N. 46th St., $107,084.

Oelco LLC, 17027 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.

Vp 168 LLC, 17074 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17078 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17082 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17086 Nicholas St., $94,948.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Brian P. Hill, 6012 Country Club Oaks Place, $123,500.

David A. Wagenfuhr, 20918 Poppleton Circle, $110,828.

John Ransom, 415 N. 38th St., $89,000.

Kenneth W. Suter, 1515 N. 143rd Circle, $45,000.

Joshua J. Bartee, 7840 Howard St., $43,545.

Richard F. Netley, 16408 Pasadena Circle, $36,850.

Caroline J. Pedersen, 4022 S. 176th Circle, $33,000.

Jana M. Eichhorn, 13417 Sherwood Ave., $32,118.

Kathleen M. Bonebrake Revolving Trust, 9453 Dewey Circle, $30,000.

Trent D. Reinert, 9879 Devonshire Drive, $29,419.

Robert H. Rasgorshek III, 6128 Woolworth Ave., $29,392.

Jay T. Wissing, 4511 S. 163rd St., $29,000.

John T. Haas, 1709 S. 87th St., $28,000.

Robert T. Butler, 4952 S. 175th St., $27,500.

Michael S. O’Neal, 2756 S. 167th St., $26,802.

Katie M. Harmon, 3722 N. 59th St., $25,000.

Christopher Hadden, 15703 California St., $24,087.

Kelsey Goodrich, 4669 N. 149th St., $22,000.

Recar Leasing Of Omaha LLC, 4629 S. 108th St., $21,000.

Michael Heaton, 2560 Mason St., $20,987.

Stephanie Johnson, 1629 N. 102nd St., $20,000.

Peter C. Ryder, 4216 Hillsdale Ave., $20,000.

Brian Stinebaugh, 3108 N. 192nd Ave., $20,000.

Martin L. Contreras, 3404 V St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Menard Inc. 7337 L St., $1,279,674.

MPM Equity LLC, 1010 S. 120th St., $450,000.

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., 5015 S. 33rd St., $420,000.

Omaha Airport Authority, 1817 Fort Court, $333,076; 1810 Fort Court, $100,000.

Dakota Upreit Limited, 163 N. 78th St., $250,000.

PNN Investments LLC, 4427 S. 139th St., $127,500.

Legacy West LLC, 17650 Wright St., $105,000.

Hillside Park LLC, 4730 N. 61st St., $57,500.

Bt-Oh LLC, 2536 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $55,000.

Knuckles I LLC, 10101 J St., $32,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Douglas County School District, 5610 S. 42nd St., $10,000,000.

Gottsch Land Co., 1525 N. 205th St., $305,513.

Armando Ramos, 2121 Washington St., $50,000.

Casey Joe Hauptman, 105 Heavenly Drive, $22,200.

Jason Mollak, 2100 Skyline Drive, $20,000.

