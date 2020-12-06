The Record: Building permits, Dec. 6

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
JKC Construction Inc., 3827 S. 212th St., $255,232.
Jason Mollak, 2100 Skyline Drive, $227,744.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21060 Joseph St., $215,400.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 4214 S. 219th St., $212,056.
Century Development Co. LLC, 603 S. 243rd St., $194,752.
Glenn C Palmer Homes Inc., 815 Elk Ridge Drive, $191,016.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 17112 Phoebe St., $186,568.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4687 N. 209th St., $182,472; 4703 N. 209th St., $117,860.
Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21327 Grover St., $181,968.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18431 Boyd St., $177,512.
Paradise Homes Inc., 18804 Boyd St., $175,616.
Kem Matthews, 241 S. 243rd St., $173,664.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7023 N. 171st Terrace, $165,824.
Pacific Windgate II LLC, 2005 S. 208th St., $164,528.
Century Development Co. LLC, 635 S. 243rd St., $163,748.
Castle Creek LLC, 15353 Jaynes St., $161,372.
Nathan Homes LLC, 2905 S. 209th St., $160,808.
Todd Menard Construction LLC, 21506 E Circle, $160,456.
Newport Homes LLC, 12281 King St., $152,464.
Richland Homes LLC, 8618 N. 177th St., $150,272.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 6965 N. 172nd St., $144,596.
C R Investments Inc., 7202 N. 166th Ave., $191,676; 7208 N. 166th Ave., $179,488; 7153 N. 167th St., $145,036; 7158 N. 167th St., $130,572; 7215 N. 166th Ave., $129,644; 7171 N. 167th St., $129,144; 7165 N. 167th St., $117,232; 7152 N. 167th St., $114,764; 7164 N. 167th St., $93,420.
Castle Creek LLC, 15358 Norwick Drive, $119,048.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7907 N.149th St., $112,840; 7817 N. 149th St., $112,084; 7903 N. 149th St., $101,292; 7778 N. 149th St., $84,160; 7802 N. 149th St., $84,160.
Mccaul Contracting LLC, 6409 S. 208th Ave., $109,772.
Ten-Square LLC, 618 N. 46th St., $107,084; 620 N. 46th St., $107,084; 622 N. 46th St., $107,084; 624 N. 46th St., $107,084; 626 N. 46th St., $107,084; 628 N. 46th St., $107,084; 630 N. 46th St., $107,084; 632 N. 46th St., $107,084; 634 N. 46th St., $107,084; 636 N. 46th St., $107,084.
Oelco LLC, 17027 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.
Vp 168 LLC, 17074 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17078 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17082 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17086 Nicholas St., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Brian P. Hill, 6012 Country Club Oaks Place, $123,500.
David A. Wagenfuhr, 20918 Poppleton Circle, $110,828.
John Ransom, 415 N. 38th St., $89,000.
Kenneth W. Suter, 1515 N. 143rd Circle, $45,000.
Joshua J. Bartee, 7840 Howard St., $43,545.
Richard F. Netley, 16408 Pasadena Circle, $36,850.
Caroline J. Pedersen, 4022 S. 176th Circle, $33,000.
Jana M. Eichhorn, 13417 Sherwood Ave., $32,118.
Kathleen M. Bonebrake Revolving Trust, 9453 Dewey Circle, $30,000.
Trent D. Reinert, 9879 Devonshire Drive, $29,419.
Robert H. Rasgorshek III, 6128 Woolworth Ave., $29,392.
Jay T. Wissing, 4511 S. 163rd St., $29,000.
John T. Haas, 1709 S. 87th St., $28,000.
Robert T. Butler, 4952 S. 175th St., $27,500.
Michael S. O’Neal, 2756 S. 167th St., $26,802.
Katie M. Harmon, 3722 N. 59th St., $25,000.
Christopher Hadden, 15703 California St., $24,087.
Kelsey Goodrich, 4669 N. 149th St., $22,000.
Recar Leasing Of Omaha LLC, 4629 S. 108th St., $21,000.
Michael Heaton, 2560 Mason St., $20,987.
Stephanie Johnson, 1629 N. 102nd St., $20,000.
Peter C. Ryder, 4216 Hillsdale Ave., $20,000.
Brian Stinebaugh, 3108 N. 192nd Ave., $20,000.
Martin L. Contreras, 3404 V St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Menard Inc. 7337 L St., $1,279,674.
MPM Equity LLC, 1010 S. 120th St., $450,000.
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., 5015 S. 33rd St., $420,000.
Omaha Airport Authority, 1817 Fort Court, $333,076; 1810 Fort Court, $100,000.
Dakota Upreit Limited, 163 N. 78th St., $250,000.
PNN Investments LLC, 4427 S. 139th St., $127,500.
Legacy West LLC, 17650 Wright St., $105,000.
Hillside Park LLC, 4730 N. 61st St., $57,500.
Bt-Oh LLC, 2536 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $55,000.
Knuckles I LLC, 10101 J St., $32,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 5610 S. 42nd St., $10,000,000.
Gottsch Land Co., 1525 N. 205th St., $305,513.
Armando Ramos, 2121 Washington St., $50,000.
Casey Joe Hauptman, 105 Heavenly Drive, $22,200.
Jason Mollak, 2100 Skyline Drive, $20,000.
