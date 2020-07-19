The Record: Building permits, July 19

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Erik Booth, 3302 N. 177th Ave., $251,744.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7015 N. 172nd St., $220,628.
LPC Properties LLC, 14808 Summit Circle, $207,612.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4303 S. 221st Ave., $190,692; 4406 S. 220th St., $149,000.
Showcase Homes Inc., 18714 Fowler St., $175,868; 16621 Gilder Ave., $175,868.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7027 N. 171st Terrace, $173,740.
Majestic Homes LLC, 3027 Big Elk Parkway, $163,768; 7910 N. 173rd St., $125,564.
Richland Homes LLC, 17610 Clay St., $161,372; 4304 S. 214th St., $117,640.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 18321 Willis Ave., $160,224.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20501 D St., $154,512.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4811 N. 192nd Ave., $145,216.
Aurora Homes LLC, 7387 N. 169th St., $137,028.
C R Investments Inc., 7152 N. 164th St., $129,644; 7151 N. 164th St., $129,144; 16636 Potter St., $119,392; 16642 Potter St., $112,864; 16630 Potter St., $112,084; 7315 N. 167th St., $84,160.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8032 N. 172nd St., $125,688.
East Construction Inc., 16362 Mormon St., $125,564.
Gesu Housing Inc., 3910 Miami St., $98,604; 3808 Miami St., $98,604.
Elkhorn Highlands Inc., 2624 N. 191st Ave., $83,808.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 4620 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $191,676; 4628 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $165,904; 8250 King St., $112,864; 8204 King St., $112,864; 7755 N. 149th St., $112,084; 16648 Potter St., $112,084; 7762 N. 149th St., $105,964; 7813 N. 147th Ave., $105,964; 16702 Potter St., $93,420; 8010 N. 84th St., $84,160; 8017 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7809 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7816 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7817 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7821 N. 83rd St., $78,336; 7758 N. 149th St., $78,336; 7805 N. 147th Ave., $78,336; 8006 N. 84th St., $78,336; 8013 N. 84th St., $78,336.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Michael M. Behle, 17825 Bay Wood Drive, $167,437.
M.P. Vacanti, 9827 Rockbrook Road, $117,960.
Stephen I. Rennard, 686 N. 58th St., $74,608.
Mark Boyens, 1202 S. 184th Circle, $57,351.
Craig M. Wolf, 4809 S. 236th Circle, $50,533.
Dennis J. Christiansen Jr., 1102 S. 92nd Circle, $50,000.
Michael S. Munger, 404 J.E. George Blvd., $50,000.
Kathleen M. Rudd Revolving Trust, 18118 Atlas St., $49,000.
Katheryn R. Harrower, 3524 S. 105th St., $41,416.
James W. Shanahan, 12810 Binney St., $32,780.
Sharon L. Kosiske, 4405 S. 184th Plaza, $30,000.
Michael L. Storey, 18131 C St., $30,000.
Constantino Properties LLC, 4714 N. 120th St., $27,836.
Anne Armitage Rogers, 3716 S. 94th Circle, $25,000.
Carol I. Lehn, 653 S. 196th Ave., $25,000.
Kimberly A. Volpone, 4311 N. 161st St., $24,447.
Lloyd R.C. Worthington Trust, 1538 S. 158th St., $24,350.
Nicolle Porter, 3205 S. 90th St., $23,465.
Eric J. Haug, 8911 N. 157th St., $22,645.
Robert B. Gaddie, 6027 S. 36th St., $22,600.
Thomas A. Chapman, 3631 S. 116th Ave., $22,127.
Joseph Boldan, 4828 Farnam St., $22,000.
Tam Vu, 1708 Dorcas St., $22,000.
Dean E. Wilson III, 12010 Washington Plaza, $20,400.
Melvin E. Horton III, 3611 S. 123rd St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Omaha Business Park LLC, 12500 I St., $600,000.
Snr Enterprise LLC, 8814 Maple St., $300,570.
West Dodge Hills Limited, 18205 Capitol Ave., $278,000.
Batis Development Company, 7207 Military Ave., $265,000.
Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 5422 S. 86th Plaza, $128,000.
Faithful Realty LLC, 5921 Ames Ave., $107,120.
Beverly Group LLC, 7808 Dodge St., $100,000.
Regency Lakeside Assoc LLC, 10506 Pacific St., $100,000; 10506 Pacific St., $90,000; 10506 Pacific St., $87,000; 10506 Pacific St., $83,000; 10506 Pacific St., $80,000; 10506 Pacific St., $80,000;
10506 Pacific St., $46,000; 10506 Pacific St., $27,000.
121 Pacific LLC, 12103 Pacific St., $58,173.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 4504 Bedford Ave., $43,000.
OTHER PERMITS
SNR Enterprise LLC, 8814 Maple St., $63,105.
