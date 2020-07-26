The Record: Building permits, July 26
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Rudolph W. Parson, 4125 N. 159th Ave., $2,480,905.

Sandra K. Schutt, 12376 Rose Lane, $75,000.

James C. Hobza, 15911 Spring St., $68,040.

William C. Corcoran, 9978 Frederick St., $55,314.

Michael R. Erftmier Revolving Trust, 1718 Ridgewood Ave., $44,878.

Asher L. Stoller, 2605 S. 96th Circle, $42,000.

Robert K. Munchrath, 14202 Eagle Run Drive, $38,000.

Jay D. Sudbeck, 5918 S. 119th Plaza, $32,000.

Serenity Ranch Properties LLC, 4541 Grant St., $31,500.

Andrew Justin Glass, 6249 S. 194th Ave., $30,000.

Maple 37 Limited Partnership, 3425 N. 19th St., $30,000; 5422 N. 45th Ave., $30,000; 3806 N. 22nd St., $30,000; 3906 N. 41st St., $30,000; 3406 Corby St., $30,000; 1306 Fort St., $30,000; 1804 Binney St., $30,000; 2112 Locust St., $30,000; 2114 Locust St., $20,000.

Dongsheng Xu, 4534 S. 162nd Ave., $30,000.

Liliana Petersen, 9133 Frances St., $29,882.

Richard L. Backhaus, 10254 Monroe St., $29,565.

Monte E. Matz Jr., 7512 Walnut St., $29,120.

Amy Thompson, 8119 Meredith Ave., $25,791.

Augustana Lutheran Church, 3647 Lafayette Ave., $25,100.

Kyle Herber, 17224 Bondesson St., $25,000.

Randal C. Goughnour, 6205 Oak Hills Plaza, $25,000.

William C. Pratt, 5108 Cuming St., $23,382.

Jodie McAndrews, 5619 Pierce St., $23,345.

Jason M. Redmond, 616 Pierce St., $23,329.

Patricia L. Peacock Trust, 10332 Wright St., $21,000.

Griffin Homes Inc., 21808 G St., $20,800.

John C. Siluvaimuthu, 21015 W Circle, $20,000.

John Lehr, 9737 Brentwood Road, $20,000.

Andrew G. Davis, 9885 Devonshire Drive, $20,000.

Maria Johanna Nieto Sandoval, 4607 S. 62nd St., $20,000.

Downright Upscale Homes, 4223 S. 21st St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

CWG Hq LLC, 14600 Davenport St., $12,500,000.

Mosaic, 4980 S. 118th St., $332,000.

FCC Environmental Services Nebraska, 5902 N. 16th St., $169,218.

Logan Condos LLC, 110 N. 18th St., $110,000; 110 N. 18th St., $110,000; 110 N. 18th St., $110,000; 110 N. 18th St., $110,000.

Aksarben Village LLC, 1110 S. 71st St., $108,500.

Residence at the Capital District, 225 N. 12th St., $90,000.

Kenneth K. Keuck, 714 S. 15th St., $60,000.

Target Corporation, 17810 West Center Road, $38,000.

Flex Enterprises LLC, 6101 S. 118th St., $30,000.

East Campus Realty LLC, 220 S. 31st Ave., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

City of Omaha, 806 Farnam St., $500,000; 1110 Farnam St., $183,000; 1110 Farnam St., $112,985; 806 Farnam St., $103,840; 1110 Farnam St., $100,000; 1110 Farnam St., $70,800; 806 Farnam St., $50,000; 1012 Farnam St., $50,000; 3110 N. 102nd St., $25,000.

Landmark Infrastructure Operation, 11707 Miracle Hills Drive, $217,104.

California Pointe LLC, 13329 California St., $125,031.

CCJJ LLC, 5933 S. 118th Circle, $108,000.

Douglas G. Crawford, 12517 N. 36th St., $55,000.

Timothy M. Rush, 4521 A St., $25,920.

KV Joint Venture, 11027 I St., $25,000.

Michael Beaudin, 14315 N St., $22,320.

