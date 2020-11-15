 Skip to main content
The Record: Building permits, Nov. 15
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Douglas D. Kluver, 2428 S. 182nd Circle, $246,616.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 17803 Binney St., $225,300.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4518 S. 220th St., $213,256; 4532 S. 217th St., $162,876; 21735 Blaine St., $136,312.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21302 B St., $182,800.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3756 S. 205th St., $180,004.

Landmark Performance Corp., 4307 George Miller Parkway, $175,096; 4238 George Miller Parkway, $174,872.

Kronaizl Investments LLC, 3328 S. 212th Ave., $171,936.

Frk Development LLC, 18411 Boyd St., $171,868.

Lpc Properties LLC, 3941 S. 208th St., $170,784; 18303 Burdette St., $160,000.

Robert Danielson, 11765 Deer Creek Drive, $168,828.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6816 S. 209th Avenue Circle, $167,040.

Frk Development LLC, 18411 Larimore St., $166,796.

Trademark Homes Inc., 910 Elk Ridge Drive, $163,784.

Heavican Homes Inc., 2714 N. 185th St., $162,936; 3615 S. 205th St., $162,936.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2557 N. 187th Ave., $159,408.

H3 Custom Homes LLC, 7802 N. 166th St., $156,896.

Echelon Homes LLC, 8207 N. 167th Ave., $150,888.

Richland Homes LLC, 21305 H St., $150,272; 4352 S. 214th St., $118,152; 4222 S. 213th St., $113,536.

Advantage Development Inc., 4414 S. 220th St., $146,536.

Lewis-Starostka Inc., 7424 N. 116th Avenue Circle, $138,012.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8205 N. 129th St., $133,948.

Castle Creek LLC, 15371 Jaynes St., $117,444.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Terri L. Schrager, 3217 S. 101st St., $141,512.

Thomas A. Hightower Trust, 11640 Calhoun Road, $118,600.

Gwendolyn Y. Knave, 3472 Spaulding St., $110,796.

Tracy T. Hibbard, 120 S. 93rd St., $65,780.

Shaun M. Deveney, 9056 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $57,625.

Charles R. Stubbendeck, 7903 Pacific St., $57,272.

Eric Williams, 1331 S. 93rd Ave., $50,000.

Sudershan L. Batheja, 9906 Essex Drive, $43,615.

Rosemary Nisi, 4416 Pine St., $43,031.

Jason A. McIntosh, 9916 Pinehurst Circle, $37,440.

Randi Renee Ross, 3126 S. 104th Ave., $30,000.

Ronald D. Wessel, 6302 S. 178th St., $28,745.

Stephanie M. Jones, 19109 Lake St., $28,500.

Graham C. Jura, 2023 N. 56th St., $28,000.

Jonathan L. Grob, 9640 Oak Circle, $26,000.

Travis J. Wells, 13814 Fowler Ave., $25,000.

Audrey J. Bates, 2226 Ogden St., $25,000.

Alexander J. Fisher, 2517 S. 163rd Circle, $21,710.

Tony W. Wilson, 603 N. 62nd St., $21,663.

David H. Nichols, 759 N. 58th St., $20,410.

Todd A. Armstrong, 1715 S. 221st St., $20,000.

Jesse Olson, 10416 Rosewater Parkway, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Omaha-Douglas Public Building, 1723 Harney St., $2,996,908.

B And K Real Estate LLC, 6720 S. 178th St., $400,000.

Swift Beef Company, 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $331,585.

Rushmore Business Center LLC, 4533 S. 134th St., $250,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 16960 West Maple Road, $200,000.

Westgate Group LLC, 8260 Grover St., $100,000.

Us Bank Riverbank Business Center, 5555 N. 90th St., $40,000.

Lakeside Plaza 2 LP, 17370 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $30,000.

Lsad Investment Properties LLC, 2922 Ames Ave., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Northwest Bank Inc., 3333 N. 168th Court, $438,600.

Mkmk LLC, 3441 S. 66th St., $56,000.

Vencil Construction Inc., 4903 S. 235th St., $43,200.

