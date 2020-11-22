The Record: Building permits, Nov. 22

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 3207 S. 188th Ave., $203,952.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 19065 George Miller Parkway, $199,012.
Francisco Rangel, 1019 S. 22nd St., $186,960.
JBT Holdings LLC, 18428 Meredith Ave., $182,112.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7006 N. 172nd St., $185,332; 6971 N. 172nd St., $178,200; 7610 Kilpatrick Parkway, $171,820.
Scott Baker, 1461 S. 14th St., $168,160.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4929 N. 204th Ave., $162,396; 8202 N. 166th St., $143,248.
Showcase Homes Inc., 3018 Big Elk Parkway, $150,496.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7208 N. 167th St., $148,804; 5006 N. 180th Ave., $137,672; 7170 N. 167th St., $118,300; 8258 King St., $112,840; 8254 King St., $101,292; 7169 N. 167th Ave., $84,160.
Glen Franzluebbers, 4663 N. 209th St., $148,068.
Tige Development And Design, 1612 S. 208th St., $147,044.
Barr Homes Inc., 18815 Grand Ave., $144,684.
Blue Ridge Builders LLC, 13024 Reynolds St., $134,136.
Lane Building Corp., 2901 N. 166th Ave., $140,468; 16559 Locust St., $126,452.
C R Investments Inc., 7219 N. 167th Ave., $112,084; 7212 N. 167th St., $93,420; 7203 N. 167th Ave., $84,160.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6327 S. 208th Ave., $111,952.
BCL Properties Incorporated, 320 N. 44th St., $132,656; 322 N. 44th St., $132,656; 324 N. 44th St., $132,656; 326 N. 44th St., $132,656; 328 N. 44th St., $132,656.
Vp 168 LLC, 17083 Irving St., $95,964; 17079 Irving St., $95,964.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Timothy Banghart, 9201 N. 156th St., $137,344.
Ian McBride, 604 Ridgewood Ave., $120,000.
Donna M. Tajvar, 725 S. 178th St., $107,060.
Mark C. Harberg, 706 S. 249th Circle, $50,000.
Joseph Reischl, 21002 Cedar St., $46,000.
Marcia Leytham, 1322 N. 53rd St., $44,165.
Johnnie M. Vinson, 4125 N. 139th Ave., $40,126.
David M. Hahn, 4021 S. 176th Circle, $39,979.
Karen A. Stander, 5623 Jones St., $34,000.
Kathleen M. Morris Revolving Trust, 25002 Mason St., $32,215.
John A Dubas, 15409 U St., $31,354.
Noreen A. Ronayne, 10330 Z St., $30,000.
David P. Stearnes, 10811 Poppleton Ave., $30,000.
Angela M. Ziebell, 1514 N. 183rd St., $30,000.
Marinda LLC, 312 N. 96th St., $28,000.
Matthew E. Cunard, 11602 Frances St., $25,000.
Kari A. Tauber, 9743 Fieldcrest Drive, $25,000.
Christopher D. Septak, 18111 Van Camp Drive, $25,000.
Joseph R. Kuntz, 17334 Sharp St., $24,300.
Jacqueline J. Hudgens, 16711 Pine St., $22,521.
Jaime S. Delgado, 4234 S. 174th Ave., $22,240.
Michaela A. Ancona Trust, 3816 N. 160th St., $21,389.
Rebecca R. Ochsner, 2004 S. 109th St., $20,515.
Cheryl A. Freihaut, 14717 Boyd St., $20,165.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Core Bank, 16805 Q St., $181,000.
Douglas County, 710 S. 17th St., $150,000.
Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 8642 Q Place, $135,000.
Panda Properties LLC, 14145 S St., $85,000.
Dewey LLC, 3301 Dewey Ave., $45,000.
Butler PPA1 LLC, 4801 Northwest Radial Highway, $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 5616 L St., $89,387.
Omaha Botanical Center, 190 Bancroft St., $50,000; 190 Bancroft St., $50,000.
