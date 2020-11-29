The Record: Building permits, Nov. 29

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Richland Homes LLC, 21359 H St., $232,935; 8908 N. 177th St., $165,248; 8902 N. 177th St., $153,572; 4221 S. 213th St., $150,272.
Barr Homes Inc., 3508 S. 214th St., $200,728.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17189 Whitmore St., $197,472.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6226 S. 210th Terrace, $179,488; 18057 Fowler Ave., $165,904; 21066 George B. Lake Parkway, $159,900; 21051 George B. Lake Parkway, $145,036; 18051 Fowler Ave., $129,644; 18063 Fowler Ave., $129,644; 21050 George B. Lake Parkway, $129,144; 6203 S. 211th St., $125,632; 6213 S. 213th St., $125,632; 21076 Drexel St., $107,724; 21103 Monroe St., $97,164; 8302 King St., $84,160; 8306 King St., $84,160; 7806 N. 84th St., $79,764; 7810 N. 84th St., $79,764; 8303 King St., $79,764; 8307 King St., $79,764.
Hildy Homes, 18315 George Miller Parkway, $169,696.
Castle Creek LLC, 15269 Kansas Ave., $163,652.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4511 S. 220th St., $156,068.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 19260 Larimore Circle, $154,332.
Platinum Builders LLC, 13102 Craig St., $149,136.
C R Investments Inc., 7164 N. 166th St., $148,804; 7182 N. 166th St., $145,036; 7176 N. 166th St., $141,128; 7170 N. 166th St., $117,232; 7151 N. 167th Ave., $93,420; 7157 N. 167th Ave., $84,160; 7163 N. 167th Ave., $84,160.
Oelco LLC, 17029 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Carrie Epstein, 9505 Davenport St., $222,960.
Rebecca A. McAndrews, 21905 Westwind Drive, $125,000.
Daniel S. Peters, 9240 Dorcas St., $125,000.
Matthew J. Johnson, 5122 California St., $99,112.
John M. Feddin, 13803 Cuming St., $65,000.
Andrew Rainbolt, 3432 S, 115th Ave., $65,000.
Kaihong Su, 1135 N. 188th St., $50,000.
Joseph Sacco, 2256 S. 186th St., $48,671.
Kevin Zlomke, 1925 N. 173rd Circle, $40,000.
Kirk Sharp, 14141 Hamilton St., $35,160.
Fred & Carol Vacanti Revolving Trust, 1925 S. 11th St. $26,000.
John R. And Dawn M. Bowen Living Trust, 521 S. 195th St., $26,000.
Joel A. Edwards, 15534 Decatur St., $25,800.
Jens W. Gregory, 21505 Chancellor Road, $25,109.
Roger K. Davis, 5614 N. 165th St., $25,000.
Vincent Cappellano, 20176 Hansen Ave., $25,000.
Stanford M. Olson, 5627 Jones St., $22,000.
Duane D. Jensen, 13920 Wood Valley Drive, $21,900.
Stacey Follon, 21730 Ridge Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Casa De Oro Foods LLC, 4433 S. 94th St., $1,291,281.
Mercury Prop Management Inc., 5920 S. 118th Circle, $225,000.
MMS Omaha 518 LLC, 518 S. 38th St., $200,000.
Nisnor Inc., 6508 John J. Pershing Drive, $160,000.
Hope Center For Kids Inc., 2200 N. 20th St., $150,000.
Dundee Group LLC, 5008 Underwood Ave., $120,000.
Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $97,000.
Bluestem Investments LLC, 2872 Tucker St., $64,000.
Mpi/Oak Plaza Inc., 3001 S. 83rd Plaza, $44,480.
OTHER PERMITS
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $7,590,000.
Omaha-Douglas Public Building, 1717 Harney St., 6,500,000.00.
City Of Omaha, 1110 Farnam St., $1,500,000.
RD Blair LLC, 1404 Castelar St., $1,489,396.
Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17665 Welch Plaza, $300,000.
Chuck F. Janousek Jr., 11926 N. 58th St., $38,680.
144 S 39Th St LLC, 144 S. 39th St., $28,000.
American National Corporation, 8990 West Dodge Road, $20,000.
