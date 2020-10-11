 Skip to main content
The Record: Building permits, Oct. 11
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 2002 S. 209th St., $488,000.

R & A Builders Inc., 4205 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $478,832.

Adrian Dreessen, 7110 Silver Creek Circle, $309,600.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18101 Gretchen Ave., $305,304.

228 Skyline LLC, 4356 S. 230th Plaza, $304,152.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7136 N. 172nd St., $234,020.

Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 21007 Joseph St., $227,440.

Andrew E. Knutson, 1237 S. 200th Ave., $190,248.

Frk Development LLC, 18407 Boyd St., $185,416.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20611 E St., $182,044; 8006 Kilpatrick Parkway, $131,564.

3807 S. 205th St., $115,744.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 4410 N. 190th Ave., $177,444.

Richland Homes LLC, 8909 N. 177th St., $172,920; 8617 N. 177th St., $154,960; 4210 S. 213th St., $118,504; 4213 S. 213th St., $118,336.

Timothy Simmons, 11705 Deer Creek Drive, $170,064.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4209 S. 220th St., $169,116.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19709 Cinnamon St., $165,628.

Hildy Construction Inc., 2608 N. 185th St., $161,864.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21303 B St., $161,164.

Dan Urzendowski, 21525 Grover St., $159,356.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2604 N. 186th St., $153,992; 18609 Patrick Ave., $141,200.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7909 N. 173rd St., $129,260.

Usa Builders LLC, 2117 Madison St., $120,000.

Vp 168 LLC, 17026 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17030 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17034 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17038 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120.

Tudans Enpete Properties LLC, 1909 S. Seventh St., $108,576; 1907 S. Seventh St., $93,288; 1905 S. Seventh St., $84,510; 615 Center St., $84,342; 621 Center St., $84,342; 1901 S. Seventh St., $84,342; 1905 Dahlman Rows Plaza, $84,342; 1911 Dahlman Rows Plaza, $84,342; 617 Center St., $72,876; 619 Center St., $72,876; 1903 S. Seventh St., $72,876; 1907 Dahlman Rows Plaza, $72,876; 1909 Dahlman Rows Plaza. $72,876.

204 Holdings LLC, 1311 S. 203rd St., $3,592,000.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Charles J. Sprague, 316 Shorewood Lane, $376,704.

William Erickson, 8703 Capitol Ave., $160,000.

Ronald G. Sindelar, 22243 Homestead Road, $150,000.

Jay R. Lerner, 9305 Capitol Ave., $100,000.

Betty A. Jacobson Revolving Trust, 8405 Indian Hills Drive, $60,000.

Robert C. Foster, 5018 Davenport St., $55,000.

Jeffrey R. Hays, 716 S. 178th St., $53,401.

Michael P. Miller, 16165 Spencer St., $44,952.

Jerry T. Byrnes, 1116 S. 112th Plaza, $39,000.

David C. Ellefson, 17352 Washington St., $37,842.

Christopher Hamenoo-Kpeda, 2321 N. 73rd St., $37,040.

Kay M. Shilling, 1103 S. 80th St., $34,000.

Sheri D. Heinisch, 18404 Patrick Ave., $33,210.

L.V. Goldberg, 6210 S. 103rd St., $32,000.

Patricia J. Stava, 5021 S. 235th St., $31,550.

Russell R. Bullard, 10314 Z St., $29,190.

Rustin Slaughter, 16516 Marcy St., $29,000.

Jason Thomas, 2415 N. 179th St., $28,400.

Thomas R. Robbins Sr., 2428 N. 145th St., $27,290.

Laura L. Norris, 4851 S. 192nd Ave., $26,423.

Brandon J. Panasiuk, 909 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $25,000.

Michael E. Schafer, 8585 N. 96th St., $24,000.

Elaine M. Guffey, 2526 S. 62nd St., $23,000.

Nebraska Leasing Real Estate, 13306 Kingswood Drive, $23,000; 13318 Kingswood Drive, $23,000.

Cassandra K. Powers, 592 S. 183rd Ave., $22,514.

Mark A. Hiatt, 1206 N. 100th Circle, $21,699.

Michael J. Hale, 6412 S. 174th St., $21,500.

Kathleen M. Ulrich, 19624 Mason St., $20,328.

Donna M. Kush, 4001 S. 173rd Circle, $20,000.

James J. Griswa, 316 N. 155th Circle, $20,000.

Erik W. Stone, 6422 S. 91st Avenue Circle, $20,000.

Colin Kastrick, 5710 T St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

CWG HQ LLC, 14600 Davenport St., $750,000.

Hrdlicka Enterprises LLC, 1231 S. 14th St., $275,000.

Firstar Fiber Inc., 10330 I St., $244,800.

8712 Investors Partners, 8712 West Dodge Road, $221,913.

Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St., $134,647.

Linden Place Ltd. Partners 1, 14301 First National Bank Parkway, $100,000.

Pingree 2000 Real Estate, 17755 Burt St., $100,000.

Fort Plaza Baceline LLC, 5478 N. 90th St., $100,000.

1901Howardowner LLC, 435 S. 20th St., $85,000.

Antler View Flex LLC, 19019 Evans St., $70,000.

Noddle Av 4 LLC, 2111 S. 67th St., $68,258.

FTF Investments LLC, 3401 N. 191st Ave., $60,000.

First National Bank Omaha, 11404 West Dodge Rd, Suite# 650 $30,000.

Hrdlicka Enterprises LLC, 1231 S. 14th St., $25,000.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $25,000.

MOBA Office Building LLC, 4141 N. 156th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Woodsonia-204 Center LLC, 3030 S. 203rd St., $838,500.

Dave Anderson, 1124 S. 258th St., $172,800.

Sanoma LLP, 9119 Bedford Ave., $50,750.

