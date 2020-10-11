The Record: Building permits, Oct. 11

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 2002 S. 209th St., $488,000.
R & A Builders Inc., 4205 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $478,832.
Adrian Dreessen, 7110 Silver Creek Circle, $309,600.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18101 Gretchen Ave., $305,304.
228 Skyline LLC, 4356 S. 230th Plaza, $304,152.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7136 N. 172nd St., $234,020.
Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 21007 Joseph St., $227,440.
Andrew E. Knutson, 1237 S. 200th Ave., $190,248.
Frk Development LLC, 18407 Boyd St., $185,416.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20611 E St., $182,044; 8006 Kilpatrick Parkway, $131,564.
3807 S. 205th St., $115,744.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 4410 N. 190th Ave., $177,444.
Richland Homes LLC, 8909 N. 177th St., $172,920; 8617 N. 177th St., $154,960; 4210 S. 213th St., $118,504; 4213 S. 213th St., $118,336.
Timothy Simmons, 11705 Deer Creek Drive, $170,064.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4209 S. 220th St., $169,116.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19709 Cinnamon St., $165,628.
Hildy Construction Inc., 2608 N. 185th St., $161,864.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21303 B St., $161,164.
Dan Urzendowski, 21525 Grover St., $159,356.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2604 N. 186th St., $153,992; 18609 Patrick Ave., $141,200.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7909 N. 173rd St., $129,260.
Usa Builders LLC, 2117 Madison St., $120,000.
Vp 168 LLC, 17026 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17030 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17034 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17038 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120.
Tudans Enpete Properties LLC, 1909 S. Seventh St., $108,576; 1907 S. Seventh St., $93,288; 1905 S. Seventh St., $84,510; 615 Center St., $84,342; 621 Center St., $84,342; 1901 S. Seventh St., $84,342; 1905 Dahlman Rows Plaza, $84,342; 1911 Dahlman Rows Plaza, $84,342; 617 Center St., $72,876; 619 Center St., $72,876; 1903 S. Seventh St., $72,876; 1907 Dahlman Rows Plaza, $72,876; 1909 Dahlman Rows Plaza. $72,876.
204 Holdings LLC, 1311 S. 203rd St., $3,592,000.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Charles J. Sprague, 316 Shorewood Lane, $376,704.
William Erickson, 8703 Capitol Ave., $160,000.
Ronald G. Sindelar, 22243 Homestead Road, $150,000.
Jay R. Lerner, 9305 Capitol Ave., $100,000.
Betty A. Jacobson Revolving Trust, 8405 Indian Hills Drive, $60,000.
Robert C. Foster, 5018 Davenport St., $55,000.
Jeffrey R. Hays, 716 S. 178th St., $53,401.
Michael P. Miller, 16165 Spencer St., $44,952.
Jerry T. Byrnes, 1116 S. 112th Plaza, $39,000.
David C. Ellefson, 17352 Washington St., $37,842.
Christopher Hamenoo-Kpeda, 2321 N. 73rd St., $37,040.
Kay M. Shilling, 1103 S. 80th St., $34,000.
Sheri D. Heinisch, 18404 Patrick Ave., $33,210.
L.V. Goldberg, 6210 S. 103rd St., $32,000.
Patricia J. Stava, 5021 S. 235th St., $31,550.
Russell R. Bullard, 10314 Z St., $29,190.
Rustin Slaughter, 16516 Marcy St., $29,000.
Jason Thomas, 2415 N. 179th St., $28,400.
Thomas R. Robbins Sr., 2428 N. 145th St., $27,290.
Laura L. Norris, 4851 S. 192nd Ave., $26,423.
Brandon J. Panasiuk, 909 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $25,000.
Michael E. Schafer, 8585 N. 96th St., $24,000.
Elaine M. Guffey, 2526 S. 62nd St., $23,000.
Nebraska Leasing Real Estate, 13306 Kingswood Drive, $23,000; 13318 Kingswood Drive, $23,000.
Cassandra K. Powers, 592 S. 183rd Ave., $22,514.
Mark A. Hiatt, 1206 N. 100th Circle, $21,699.
Michael J. Hale, 6412 S. 174th St., $21,500.
Kathleen M. Ulrich, 19624 Mason St., $20,328.
Donna M. Kush, 4001 S. 173rd Circle, $20,000.
James J. Griswa, 316 N. 155th Circle, $20,000.
Erik W. Stone, 6422 S. 91st Avenue Circle, $20,000.
Colin Kastrick, 5710 T St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
CWG HQ LLC, 14600 Davenport St., $750,000.
Hrdlicka Enterprises LLC, 1231 S. 14th St., $275,000.
Firstar Fiber Inc., 10330 I St., $244,800.
8712 Investors Partners, 8712 West Dodge Road, $221,913.
Siena Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St., $134,647.
Linden Place Ltd. Partners 1, 14301 First National Bank Parkway, $100,000.
Pingree 2000 Real Estate, 17755 Burt St., $100,000.
Fort Plaza Baceline LLC, 5478 N. 90th St., $100,000.
1901Howardowner LLC, 435 S. 20th St., $85,000.
Antler View Flex LLC, 19019 Evans St., $70,000.
Noddle Av 4 LLC, 2111 S. 67th St., $68,258.
FTF Investments LLC, 3401 N. 191st Ave., $60,000.
First National Bank Omaha, 11404 West Dodge Rd, Suite# 650 $30,000.
Hrdlicka Enterprises LLC, 1231 S. 14th St., $25,000.
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $25,000.
MOBA Office Building LLC, 4141 N. 156th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Woodsonia-204 Center LLC, 3030 S. 203rd St., $838,500.
Dave Anderson, 1124 S. 258th St., $172,800.
Sanoma LLP, 9119 Bedford Ave., $50,750.
