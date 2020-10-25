 Skip to main content
The Record: Building permits, Oct. 25
The Record: Building permits, Oct. 25

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Jay Leisey, 1609 S. 218th Ave., $296,884.

Jesse Ridder, 3015 N. 179th St., $238,208.

Christine Jensen, 2268 S. 218th Ave., $226,108.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18008 Gretchen Circle, $207,816.

Frk Development LLC, 18425 Meredith Ave., $190,860; 4702 N. 183rd St., $190,860; 18819 Grand Ave., $190,272; 18828 Grand Ave., $153,196; 18711 Larimore St., $149,360.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4659 N. 209th St., $189,188; 4913 N. 210th St., $149,980; 5028 N. 208th Ave., $125,332.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6620 S. 200th Ave., $184,892.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6971 N. 172nd St., $178,200.

John F. Becker Jr., 2623 N. 179th St., $177,004.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7428 N. 170th St., $171,820.

Kms-168 LLC, 8016 N. 166th St., $166,736.

Richland Homes LLC, 4320 S. 214th St., $166,264; 4217 S. 213th St., $164,408; 8614 N. 177th St., $155,776.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2610 N. 186th St., $161,864.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21172 C St., $157,536.

Showcase Homes Inc., 3114 N. 184th St., $152,656.

Dawoud & Sons Real Estate LLC, 12654 Read St., $151,036; 12736 Read St., $150,980.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8022 Kilpatrick Parkway, $146,224.

LDT Inc., 17110 Potter St., $145,712.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21717 G St., $144,568.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6536 S. 199th Ave., $143,552.

Lane Building Corp., 2901 N. 165th Ave., $135,672.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Carol Manganaro, 16429 Mason St., $105,000.

Mark D. Jepson, 16518 Frederick Circle, $94,065.

Matthew Huber, 17628 Jones St., $92,866.

Breht Robinson, 2210 S. 218th St $90,000.

J. L. Watson, 18408 William Circle, $66,634.

Peter Anzaldo, 3306 N. 80th St., $62,272.

Nelson H. Link, 20860 Timberlane Drive, $60,000.

Bill J. Sgouraki, 3821 Center St., $55,000.

Jin Cai, 16225 Burt St., $50,896.

Gordon G. Watanabe, 10001 Pacific St., $45,457.

Joel D. Armitage, 19461 Walnut Circle, $45,000.

Catherine M. Huber, 1222 S. 184th Circle, $44,500.

First National Bank, 17424 Harney St., $42,950.

Landmark Performance Corp., 4323 George Miller Parkway, $42,000.

Marvin L. Mize Revolving Trust, 11821 Washington Plaza, $37,103.

Eugene Jason Cain, 21235 Bonanza Blvd., $36,922; 21235 Bonanza Blvd., $31,293.

Brian R. Moreland, 16520 Douglas Circle, $36,500.

Gordon G. Watanabe, 10001 Pacific St., $33,545.

Robert G. Worrell, 808 N. 162nd St., $33,500.

Pierre Fayad, 8215 Hickory St., $32,198.

Brian T. Prince, 1733 S. 15th St., $30,000.

Thomas B. Fischer, 912 S. 117th Court, $27,000.

Karen L. Boehm Living Trust, 15067 Burdette St., $26,080.

Neil G. Lisec, 16115 Spencer St., $25,747.

Timothy A. Leibel, 1724 S. 106th St., $25,000.

Matthew E. English, 5111 N. 137th Ave., $25,000.

Alan M. Johnson, 24702 Mason St., $25,000.

Tamela K. Scholz, 146 Ginger Cove Road, $24,000.

Mary C. Larson, 816 S. 113th St., $22,350.

Arthur N. Bright, 17317 Redman Circle, $21,000.

Clinton J. Pickman, 15525 King Circle, $21,000.

Frances S. Keown Revolving Trust, 1107 S. 113th Court, $20,460.

Linda S. Marcum, 14954 Orchard Plaza, $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIAL

Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $315,000.

Maple Joint Venture, 13250 West Maple Road, $212,000.

Childrens Hospital & Medical Center, 8401 West Dodge Road, $150,000.

Prince Agri Products Inc., 6930 F St., $122,400.

W-C Investment Co. Inc., 3809 N. 90th St., $113,482.

NG Real Estate LLC, 106 N. 18th St., $100,000.

Michael F. Leahy, 6464 S. 84th St., $96,198.

East Campus Realty LLC, 220 S. 31st Ave, $85,000.

CBN Properties LLC, 18039 R Plaza, $85,000.

Westplex Limited Partnership, 1120 N. 103rd Plaza, $81,000.

Lord Of Hosts World Outreach, 5321 S. 139th Plaza, $54,165.

Spa LLC, 2706 N. 75th St., $50,000.

Nrg Energy Center Omaha LLC, 601 N. 14th St., $30,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Concrete Supply Inc., 20395 Ohio St., $862,500.

Evan J. Meester, 17262 Valley Drive, $50,000.

Virginia A. Mathis, 3348 S. 107th Ave., $41,770.

Tags

