The Record: Building permits, Oct. 25

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Jay Leisey, 1609 S. 218th Ave., $296,884.
Jesse Ridder, 3015 N. 179th St., $238,208.
Christine Jensen, 2268 S. 218th Ave., $226,108.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18008 Gretchen Circle, $207,816.
Frk Development LLC, 18425 Meredith Ave., $190,860; 4702 N. 183rd St., $190,860; 18819 Grand Ave., $190,272; 18828 Grand Ave., $153,196; 18711 Larimore St., $149,360.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4659 N. 209th St., $189,188; 4913 N. 210th St., $149,980; 5028 N. 208th Ave., $125,332.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6620 S. 200th Ave., $184,892.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6971 N. 172nd St., $178,200.
John F. Becker Jr., 2623 N. 179th St., $177,004.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7428 N. 170th St., $171,820.
Kms-168 LLC, 8016 N. 166th St., $166,736.
Richland Homes LLC, 4320 S. 214th St., $166,264; 4217 S. 213th St., $164,408; 8614 N. 177th St., $155,776.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2610 N. 186th St., $161,864.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21172 C St., $157,536.
Showcase Homes Inc., 3114 N. 184th St., $152,656.
Dawoud & Sons Real Estate LLC, 12654 Read St., $151,036; 12736 Read St., $150,980.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8022 Kilpatrick Parkway, $146,224.
LDT Inc., 17110 Potter St., $145,712.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21717 G St., $144,568.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6536 S. 199th Ave., $143,552.
Lane Building Corp., 2901 N. 165th Ave., $135,672.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Carol Manganaro, 16429 Mason St., $105,000.
Mark D. Jepson, 16518 Frederick Circle, $94,065.
Matthew Huber, 17628 Jones St., $92,866.
Breht Robinson, 2210 S. 218th St $90,000.
J. L. Watson, 18408 William Circle, $66,634.
Peter Anzaldo, 3306 N. 80th St., $62,272.
Nelson H. Link, 20860 Timberlane Drive, $60,000.
Bill J. Sgouraki, 3821 Center St., $55,000.
Jin Cai, 16225 Burt St., $50,896.
Gordon G. Watanabe, 10001 Pacific St., $45,457.
Joel D. Armitage, 19461 Walnut Circle, $45,000.
Catherine M. Huber, 1222 S. 184th Circle, $44,500.
First National Bank, 17424 Harney St., $42,950.
Landmark Performance Corp., 4323 George Miller Parkway, $42,000.
Marvin L. Mize Revolving Trust, 11821 Washington Plaza, $37,103.
Eugene Jason Cain, 21235 Bonanza Blvd., $36,922; 21235 Bonanza Blvd., $31,293.
Brian R. Moreland, 16520 Douglas Circle, $36,500.
Gordon G. Watanabe, 10001 Pacific St., $33,545.
Robert G. Worrell, 808 N. 162nd St., $33,500.
Pierre Fayad, 8215 Hickory St., $32,198.
Brian T. Prince, 1733 S. 15th St., $30,000.
Thomas B. Fischer, 912 S. 117th Court, $27,000.
Karen L. Boehm Living Trust, 15067 Burdette St., $26,080.
Neil G. Lisec, 16115 Spencer St., $25,747.
Timothy A. Leibel, 1724 S. 106th St., $25,000.
Matthew E. English, 5111 N. 137th Ave., $25,000.
Alan M. Johnson, 24702 Mason St., $25,000.
Tamela K. Scholz, 146 Ginger Cove Road, $24,000.
Mary C. Larson, 816 S. 113th St., $22,350.
Arthur N. Bright, 17317 Redman Circle, $21,000.
Clinton J. Pickman, 15525 King Circle, $21,000.
Frances S. Keown Revolving Trust, 1107 S. 113th Court, $20,460.
Linda S. Marcum, 14954 Orchard Plaza, $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $315,000.
Maple Joint Venture, 13250 West Maple Road, $212,000.
Childrens Hospital & Medical Center, 8401 West Dodge Road, $150,000.
Prince Agri Products Inc., 6930 F St., $122,400.
W-C Investment Co. Inc., 3809 N. 90th St., $113,482.
NG Real Estate LLC, 106 N. 18th St., $100,000.
Michael F. Leahy, 6464 S. 84th St., $96,198.
East Campus Realty LLC, 220 S. 31st Ave, $85,000.
CBN Properties LLC, 18039 R Plaza, $85,000.
Westplex Limited Partnership, 1120 N. 103rd Plaza, $81,000.
Lord Of Hosts World Outreach, 5321 S. 139th Plaza, $54,165.
Spa LLC, 2706 N. 75th St., $50,000.
Nrg Energy Center Omaha LLC, 601 N. 14th St., $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Concrete Supply Inc., 20395 Ohio St., $862,500.
Evan J. Meester, 17262 Valley Drive, $50,000.
Virginia A. Mathis, 3348 S. 107th Ave., $41,770.
