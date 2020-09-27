 Skip to main content
The Record: Building permits, Sept. 27
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

228 Skyline LLC, 23003 J Plaza Circle, $275,512.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4526 S. 220th St., $214,216.

Ballpark Properties Inc., 20910 Barbara Plaza Circle, $208,184.

Arthur Boults, 7221 N. 148th St., $206,100.

Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2115 S. 211th St., $201,580.

Majestic C Team LLC, 17368 Reynolds St., $190,656; 7708 N. 173rd St., $181,900.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7009 N. 172nd St., $185,332.

NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 8216 N. 166th St., $173,560.

Hildy Construction Inc., 3003 N. 182nd St., $172,192.

Richland Homes LLC, 8504 N. 177th St., $168,488; 4321 S. 214th St., $156,056; 4316 S. 214th St., $116,768.

Urban Spark Construction LLC, 4267 N. 188th Circle, $167,320.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4666 N. 209th St., $166,404; 16805 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $159,272; 20966 Camden Ave., $138,636.

Lane Building Corp., 2907 N. 165th Ave., $155,472.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6562 S. 200th Ave., $151,060.

Frk Development LLC, 18327 Boyd St., $146,904.

Trademark Homes Inc., 4311 George Miller Parkway, $142,696.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 16372 Mormon St., $117,276.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 18069 Fowler Ave., $145,036; 5110 N. 181st St., $129,644; 5104 N. 181st St., $129,144; 7806 N. 149th St., $105,964; 7833 N. 147th Ave., $85,224; 7814 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7829 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7832 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7836 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7904 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7908 N. 84th St., $84,160;7818 N. 84th St., $78,336.

Vp 168 LLC, 1064 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 1068 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 17058 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17062 Nicholas St., $94,948.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Park Place Apt Limited Partners, 12115 William Plaza, $176,000.

Daniel Beninato, 3805 S. 179th Terrace, $80,000.

John R. Windle, 2909 S. 100th St., $65,204.

Drew R. Collier, 840 Loveland Drive, $55,000.

Matthew D. Huether, 3622 S. 119th St., $43,000.

Cyle F. Forney, 15907 Harney St., $37,865.

M.P. Vacanti, 9827 Rockbrook Road, $31,676.

Charles Tilgner Trust, 1723 S. 88th St., $30,184.

Mary J. McFadden, 10710 Poppleton Ave., $30,000.

Kirk M. Wright, 4625 Valley St., $26,018.

Icon Homes LLC, 2908 Big Elk Parkway, $26,000.

Darin C. Ruf, 3116 Armbrust Drive, $25,000.

Michael Lackas, 6969 N. 88th St., $25,000.

Rebecca R. Ochsner, 8403 Pacific St., $25,000.

Roy L. Krings, 17059 Sherwood Ave., $22,500.

Matthew C. Lippincott, 16252 Rolling Ridge Road, $21,890.

Victor J. Massara, 2229 S. 88th St., $20,864.

Martin R. McCamy, 18320 Nina St., $20,000.

11T Ne LLC, 1113 S. 28th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Sweetbriar IV LLC, 13033 Pierce St., $29,000,000.

Douglas County School District, 815 Worthington St., $6,591,540; 2625 Jefferson St., $4,800,000.

Martinique Properties LLC, 815 N. 94th Plaza, $500,000.

Omaha Pharmacy Dst., 4840 Dodge St., $220,000.

West Teleservices Corp., 11808 Miracle Hills DrIve, $167,600.

Vickie A. Johnson, 12727 West Dodge Road, $100,000.

Orpheum Tower LLC, 405 S. 16th St., $88,530.

Schumacher Enterprises LLC, 8453 West Center Road, $35,000.

204 Pacific LLC, 1405 S. 204th St., $23,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Quiktrip Corporation, 3601 N. 165th St., $421,850.

