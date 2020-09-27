The Record: Building permits, Sept. 27

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
228 Skyline LLC, 23003 J Plaza Circle, $275,512.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4526 S. 220th St., $214,216.
Ballpark Properties Inc., 20910 Barbara Plaza Circle, $208,184.
Arthur Boults, 7221 N. 148th St., $206,100.
Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2115 S. 211th St., $201,580.
Majestic C Team LLC, 17368 Reynolds St., $190,656; 7708 N. 173rd St., $181,900.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7009 N. 172nd St., $185,332.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 8216 N. 166th St., $173,560.
Hildy Construction Inc., 3003 N. 182nd St., $172,192.
Richland Homes LLC, 8504 N. 177th St., $168,488; 4321 S. 214th St., $156,056; 4316 S. 214th St., $116,768.
Urban Spark Construction LLC, 4267 N. 188th Circle, $167,320.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4666 N. 209th St., $166,404; 16805 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $159,272; 20966 Camden Ave., $138,636.
Lane Building Corp., 2907 N. 165th Ave., $155,472.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6562 S. 200th Ave., $151,060.
Frk Development LLC, 18327 Boyd St., $146,904.
Trademark Homes Inc., 4311 George Miller Parkway, $142,696.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16372 Mormon St., $117,276.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 18069 Fowler Ave., $145,036; 5110 N. 181st St., $129,644; 5104 N. 181st St., $129,144; 7806 N. 149th St., $105,964; 7833 N. 147th Ave., $85,224; 7814 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7829 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7832 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7836 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7904 N. 84th St., $84,160; 7908 N. 84th St., $84,160;7818 N. 84th St., $78,336.
Vp 168 LLC, 1064 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 1068 N. 170th Terrace, $94,948; 17058 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17062 Nicholas St., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Park Place Apt Limited Partners, 12115 William Plaza, $176,000.
Daniel Beninato, 3805 S. 179th Terrace, $80,000.
John R. Windle, 2909 S. 100th St., $65,204.
Drew R. Collier, 840 Loveland Drive, $55,000.
Matthew D. Huether, 3622 S. 119th St., $43,000.
Cyle F. Forney, 15907 Harney St., $37,865.
M.P. Vacanti, 9827 Rockbrook Road, $31,676.
Charles Tilgner Trust, 1723 S. 88th St., $30,184.
Mary J. McFadden, 10710 Poppleton Ave., $30,000.
Kirk M. Wright, 4625 Valley St., $26,018.
Icon Homes LLC, 2908 Big Elk Parkway, $26,000.
Darin C. Ruf, 3116 Armbrust Drive, $25,000.
Michael Lackas, 6969 N. 88th St., $25,000.
Rebecca R. Ochsner, 8403 Pacific St., $25,000.
Roy L. Krings, 17059 Sherwood Ave., $22,500.
Matthew C. Lippincott, 16252 Rolling Ridge Road, $21,890.
Victor J. Massara, 2229 S. 88th St., $20,864.
Martin R. McCamy, 18320 Nina St., $20,000.
11T Ne LLC, 1113 S. 28th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Sweetbriar IV LLC, 13033 Pierce St., $29,000,000.
Douglas County School District, 815 Worthington St., $6,591,540; 2625 Jefferson St., $4,800,000.
Martinique Properties LLC, 815 N. 94th Plaza, $500,000.
Omaha Pharmacy Dst., 4840 Dodge St., $220,000.
West Teleservices Corp., 11808 Miracle Hills DrIve, $167,600.
Vickie A. Johnson, 12727 West Dodge Road, $100,000.
Orpheum Tower LLC, 405 S. 16th St., $88,530.
Schumacher Enterprises LLC, 8453 West Center Road, $35,000.
204 Pacific LLC, 1405 S. 204th St., $23,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Quiktrip Corporation, 3601 N. 165th St., $421,850.
