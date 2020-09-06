The Record: Building permits, Sept. 6

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Richard N. Berkshire, 1751 S. 87th St., $260,080.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 3116 N. 177th St., $189,564.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7289 N. 172nd St., $185,332; 17192 Whitmore St., $156,572; 17215 Potter St., $154,492.
Er-North Development LLC, 19509 Hamilton St., $179,948.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 21537 B St., $177,400.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8074 Kilpatrick Parkway, $173,668; 20510 D St., $124,164.
Thomas M. Maul, 5817 N. 168th Ave., $167,080.
Jm Johnson Properties LLC, 5417 Q St., $156,512.
Richland Homes LLC, 4234 S. 213th Terrace, $122,552.
Lane Building Corp., 2613 N. 167th Ave., $118,708.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4902 N. 210th St., $118,052.
Oelco LLC, 2626 N. 202nd Ave., $108,016; 2632 N. 202nd Ave., $108,016.
Franklin I. Barber, 22347 Southshore Drive, $100,652.
Jessica Semin, 2806 Monroe St., $77,520.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Shirley A. Young, 109 S. 92nd St., $200,000.
CW Apartments LLC, 950 S. 69th Plaza, $185,000.
Matthew Eickman, 21803 Marinda St., $82,320.
Russell Hadan, 14323 N. 78th St., $68,240.
Griefs Journey, 8019 Cass St., $64,700.
Frederick C. Raiser, 19411 Grande Ave., $58,000.
Kristofer A. Vanderzwaag, 3714 S. 170th Court, $57,294.
Kevin L. Burt, 5622 S. 46th St., $46,512.
Darlene K. Armstrong, 9912 Devonshire Drive, $43,641.
Christopher G. McDonald, 1728 S. 181st St., $43,500.
Jeffrey J. Hill, 16204 Harney St., $42,134.
Terry W. Tomich Sr., 857 Loveland Drive, $38,060.
Michael S. Ryan, 15959 Polk St., $36,822.
Donna J. McCullough, 2829 S. 146th St., $35,318.
Robert M. Vassell, 520 N. 86th St., $31,000.
Ishan Amin, 17837 Englewood Circle, $26,970.
Tedd L. Serflaten, 6316 S. 176th St., $26,758.
Mary C. Thalken, 833 N. 131st Plaza, $25,000.
Rodney J. Larsen, 21025 W Circle, $25,000.
Ascot LLC, 9733 Ascot Drive, $25,000.
Doug Ziska, 7429 N. 118th Circle, $25,000.
Kevin C. Moseman, 16135 Dewey Ave., $24,073.
Cherie L. Morrison, 714 N. 159th St., $22,528.
William Wes Heckman, 314 S. 93rd St., $22,000.
Steve R. Bullock, 518 S. 118th St., $22,000.
Richard A. Wheeler, 4314 Burt St., $21,215.
Bear Homes PC, 2602 S. 101st Ave., $20,095.
Nicole Wallerstedt, 21540 B St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
72Dodge LLC, 119 N. 72nd St., $7,893,000.
City Of Omaha, 5600 S. 10th St., $5,583,217.
Beacon Hill Invest Grp LP, 9315 Maplewood Blvd., $1,000,000.
Ed Miller & Sons Inc., 4513 S. 88th St., $130,000.
Salvation Army Arc., 2525 Dodge St., $102,000.
Ohana Properties LLC, 20324 Veterans Drive, $80,000.
JJ Greve LLC, 10609 I St., $75,000.
Estelle Faier, 108 S. 49th Ave., $73,000.
OTHER PERMITS
U Pull It Inc., 1405 Grace St., $117,300.
Duane E. Kempkes, 8805 Vernon Ave., $39,744.
Bethlehem House, 2301 S. 15th St., $30,000.
Dean Pierce, 5045 Manchester Drive, $28,800.
Thomas Asay, 5005 N. 113th St., $27,720.
