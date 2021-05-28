The Record: Real estate transfers, May 29

Douglas County
68007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Behle, Owen M., 16642 Potter St., $290,918.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Scheffler, Caleb J., 7758 N. 149th St., $224,978.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tyrrell, Michael V., 16636 Potter St., $332,952.
Corrado, Kristen M. to Corrado, Michael J., 11928 N. 178th Circle, $685,312.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tucker, Dustin A. and S. Lauren, 7825 N. 147th Ave., $245,273.
Dickey, Jonathan and Amanda to Brydson, Rodney and Hayland, 8910 N. 159th Ave., $295,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Myers, Mark and Amber, 17176 Whitmore St., $357,421.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moore, Ty P. and Mary C., 7337 N. 167th St., $237,145.
Chase, Kurt M. and Brenda L. to Doyle & Carolyn Cooper Rev Tru and Cooper, Doyle E., trustee, 17124 Clay St., $439,900.
McKeon, James L. and Renae A. to Blackstock, John W. and Henderson, Rugh E., 16121 Clay Court, $225,000.
Ard, Brett M. and Brittany Denise to Styl Properties Inc., 14924 Bodmer St., $247,500.
Sullivan, Lucas M. and Jessica D. to Stride, Austin and Logan, 14626 Mormon St., $230,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gaytan, Jesus H. Jr. and Dudley, Stephanie L., 17193 Whitmore St., $387,349.
Bahnsen, Cory to Henrichson, Mark, 10520 N. 187th Ave., $198,700.
Lehan, Jo Lynne and Tyler Daniel to Ecs & Ccs Holdings LLC, 17868 Island Circle, $975,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Castro, Gregory D. and Keri M., 16302 Weber St., $378,300.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 7614 Kilpatrick Parkway, $64,000.
Walvoord Enterprises LLC to Ont Accommodator Viii LLC, 12312 N. 149th Circle, $242,720.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cook, Tyler and Mackenzie, 8045 N. 172nd St., $403,669.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Arif, Muhammad Ansar and Naeem, Wardah, 7821 N. 147th Ave., $215,400.
Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Steven C. Beyer Irr Trust III and Beyer, Phyllis R., trustee, 8114 N. 166th St., $515,000.
Gargano, Gabriel and Jackie to Vandiver, Matthew and Sarah, 8003 N. 147th St., $242,000.
Tillman, Charles R. and Carol D. to Vassios, Theresa M. and Gregory A., 7303 N. 152nd St., $550,000.
68022
G&G Manufacturing Company to Extra Mile Holdings LLC, 725 N. Skyline Drive, $1,133,464.
Spruce 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 3013 N. 181st St., $73,000.
Sanitary Improvement District 517 to Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 5110 S. 235th St., $50,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Echelon Homes LLC, 4432 S. 219th St., $67,500.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Wachter, Roland J., 21745 G St., $477,032.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Welsh, Charles Thomas Jr., 18509 Locust St., $479,900.
Blondo 186 LLC to Phi LLC, 2109 N. 188th Ave., $76,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Cooper, Aileen E., 18302 Larimore St., $422,280.
Odvody, Lindsay P. and Chad E. to Carpenter, John and Kathryn, 2332 S. 218th Ave., $675,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Echelon Homes LLC, 4521 S. 218th St., $67,500.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Pickel, Dennis C. and Jennifer, 3102 N. 184th St., $620,000.
Hfb IIi LLC to Ps Mid-West One LLC, 18910 Bedford Ave., $14,000,000.
Arwood, Christopher J. and Krzak, Stefanie to Eilander, Derek, 1712 S. 207th Ave., $505,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Howard, Nicholas A. and Mary K., 6112 S. 212th St., $374,780.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builders Inc. to Wood, Steven M. and Judy E., 2710 N. 191st Ave., $332,126.
Wong, Nick and Lik-Farn Nick to Day, Kelley, 1503 N. 181st St., $118,000.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4828 N. 187th St., $65,000.
Calderon, Michael A. and Kelsie M. to Swayway LLC, 4014 N. 212th St., $150,000.
Oelco LLC to Roth, Geoffrey A. and Heather H., 2758 N. 202nd Ave., $286,075.
Oelco LLC to Amato, Michael and Amato, Sharon, 2620 N. 202nd Ave., $251,800.
Richland Homes LLC to Youmans, David C. and Melissa S., 4225 S. 214th St., $325,040.
Richland Homes LLC to Zhong, Xin and Yuan, Shuang, 21310 G St., $325,745.
Matthews, Angela M. and Paik, Angela M. to Misfeldt, Mark G. and Jorgensen-Misfeldt, Sharon L., 1001 N. 184th St., $330,000.
Lane, Terri K. to Gruidl, Stephen T. and Denise Y., 815 Skyline Drive, $295,000.
Kevin P. & Nicole F. McGovern Living Trust and McGovern, Kevin P., trustee, to McCann Living Trust and McCann, David A., trustee, 820 S. 189th St., $410,000.
Loftus, Darrin and Lea to Ingemansen, Andrew and Margaret, 24001 W. Q Road, $695,000.
Stednitz, Spencer S. and Christina M. to Satturi, Venkata and Akkuveni, 20611 Grand Ave., $340,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hansen, Kyle M. and Valerie C., 6021 S. 212th St., $363,778.
68064
Kukoly, Brett and Belinda to Banzhaf, Theodore, 6501 N. 293rd St., $1,075,000.
Johnson, Ryan and Jennifer to Kjg Properties LLC, 109 E. Charles St., $115,000.
68069
Mlkhec Inc. to Brooks Builders Inc., 23275 Agee Lane, $45,000.
Rankin, James D. and Mary A. to McMichael, John J. and Catherine J., 2118 Campbell Drive, $355,000.
68104
Standerford, Jerry and Carla to Hanify, Sarah, 2513 N. 69th St., $200,000.
Alspach, Michael D. and Betty Sue to Win, Kyaw, 3914 N. 67th St., $125,000.
Om 3927 N. 70 Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to KR Properties LLC, 3927 N. 70th Ave., $101,000.
Moo, Lay and Say, Ma to Aung, Aung, 4822 Bedford Ave., $180,000.
Fuerstenau, Patrick to Basye, Joel, 5843 Erskine St., $140,000.
Mooberry, Brandon and Janette to Dht Rental LLC, 6326 Binney St., $125,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Carbajal, Salvador Zarza, 4532 Spencer St., $152,300.
Shiller, Rachel and Frank to Irfan-Zach, Zachary J. and Zach, Nikita J., 2953 N. 59th St., $165,000.
Galante, David J. and Kendra C. to Novotny, Jordan and Trey, 5111 Grant St., $288,000.
Keihtoo, Thanay and Htoo, Tha Nay to Gay, Ler and Sei, Neh, 6317 N. 68th St., $67,950.
Cunninghan, John A. and Vickie M. to Chen, George, 2622 N. 60th St., $97,500.
Comstock, Amber M. to Kirkpatrick, Zachary D. and Jessica M., 4807 Binney St., $122,000.
Miksich, John M. Jr. and Kim to Project Houseworks, 6544 Wirt St., $124,000.
Rhbrrei LLC to Noor, Anisa, 4527 Laurel Ave., $104,500.
Sanibel LLC to Anthony Jane Holdings LLC, 2747 N. 49th St., $90,000.
Zimmerman, James A. and Susan E. to Kruse-Asmussen, Jace, 2544 N. 49th St., $160,000.
Maguire, Mark T. and Tami K. to Currey, Richard M. and Socorro E., 6630 Decatur St., $115,000.
68105
Ballan, Scot and Brandi to Transportation Management Group LLC, 2104 S. 42nd St., $157,176.
Shoemaker, Janice M. to Carpenter, Teresa Chapman, 1621 S. 35th St., $244,900.
Simet, Jeffry A. and Simet, Jeffery A. to Rocctavia Holdings LLC, 2401 S. 43rd St., $171,000.
1056 S. 29th Street LLC and 1056 S. 29th St LLC to Lindeen, James A., 1056 S. 29th St., $830,000.
Kmc Properties LLC to Violet Quarters LLC, 554 S. 26th St., $1,600,000.
Hillebran, Robert E. and Christine L. to Beber, Allison, 922 S. 26th St., $158,000.
Lowell Goranson Trust and Goranson, Christopher D., trustee, to Ktmd Holdings LLC, 4235 Leavenworth St., $142,000.
Cosgrove, Eleanor M. to Connole, Thomas J., 2329 S. 33rd St., $234,000.
Clark, David B. and Bethany to Sfr3-000 LLC, 4206 Walnut St., $227,500.
Ocana, Esmeralda and Jonathan to Castaneda, German, 2809 S. 32nd St., $165,000.
Coufal, Matthew and Deana to McHendry, Amanda and George Jr., 3065 S. 32nd Ave., $280,000.
Vassios Living Trust and Vassios, Gregory A., trustee, to Walsh, Timothy and Lee Anne, 3334 Pine St., $425,000.
68106
Kinnan, Corey T. and Andrea J. to Petersen, Jacqueline R., 709 S. 51st Ave., $240,000.
Pqof I. LLC to Percipio Hq LLC, 3206 S. 71st St., $195,750.
Deck, Michael H. and Laura J. to Bielewicz, Amy, 4519 Shirley St., $255,000.
Yribe, Arthur and Lea to English, Therese J., 3318 S. 52nd St., $193,000.
Andersen, Timothy M. and Vicki L. to Bacon, Melissa M., 4831 Spring St., $155,000.
Agora Realty LLC to 5213 Leavenworth LLC, 5219 Leavenworth St., $300,000.
68107
Gudino, Jose J. and Sandovo, Angelica Suarez to Gudino-Gutierrez, Guillermo, 1506 Monroe St., $120,000.
Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Gregorio, Eulalio M. Rivas, 1435 Pasadena Ave., $154,500.
Horswill, Randy L. and Sandra to Rivera, Jose Manuel Echeverria, 3216 Drexel St., $150,000.
Boysen, Jennifer R. and Legrand, Jennifer R. to Peters, Justin, 3810 V St., $125,500.
Yk II Holdings LLC to Dht Rental LLC, 1308 Garfield St., $135,000.
Chavez, Luis M. and Emma to Huggins, Jason and Wilmarie, 4343 Drexel St., $210,000.
Perlera, Calixto E. and Yudith C. to Diaz, Hector A. De La Cruz and Cruz, Sandra Jocol De Lane, 6808 S. 31st St., $176,000.
Waszak, Carol A. and Joseph M. Sr. to Lorenzo, Rogelio Cristobal and Castro, Angelica Veronica Zacarias, 3838 Monroe St., $238,000.
Sulla Enterprises LLC to Diaz, Cesar Mercado, 1435 Drexel St., $156,000.
Idle Acres LLC to Soto Property Management LLC, 1205 D St., $45,000.
McCoy, Donald J. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4533 S. 26th St., $50,000.
Lindquist, Eric H. Trust to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 4427 S. 20th St., $75,491.
Rojas, Rosalio and Tavizon, Yolanda to Chairez, Cristal and Rodriguez, Gerardo Herrera, 6215 Campbell Ave., $129,000.
Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Cid, Carlos Del and Elsie Del, 2609 D St., $118,000.
Riley, Daniel T. Jr. and Riley, Daniel Thomas, per rep, to Pfeifer, Brian and Sarah, 4105 N St., $63,294.
68108
Idle Acres LLC to Hamilton, Jeremy, 2418 S. 9th St., $52,000.
Pichardo, Gustavo and Lara, Susana to Zepeda, Silvia Soltero and Marquez, Andres Vallin, 3314 S. 20th St., $145,000.
Cml Properties LLC to Garfield Properties LLC, 723 Dorcas St., $125,000.
Scarpello, Fred V. and Scarpello, Barbara A., per rep, to Raymond Evans Real Estate Pc, 2212 Poppleton Ave., $40,000.
Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Cha Properties LLC, 2210 S. 15th St., $72,000.
Weinstein, Lee to Turner, Adam and Vincent, 1526 Park Wild Ave., $259,000.
Stoneco Real Esate LLC to Jimenez-Villegas, Alexandro and Pinedo, Paola, 3006 S. 17th St., $110,000.
68110
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Lucero, Claudia Castillo, 3910 N. 17th St., $136,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Acosta, Marisol Gutierrez, 3711 N. 19th St., $134,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha to Wai, Myo Thit and Aung, Tha Zan, 1821 Manderson St., $134,000.
68111
Amp Enterprises LLC to Lopez, Marcos Antonio Perez, 3482 Spaulding St., $65,000.
Hayes, Rayford Jr. to Sabarro Company LLC, 3480 Pratt St., $90,000.
Troxclair, Michelle to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 2606 Decatur St., $135,000.
Gesu Housing Inc. to Magar, Khina and Gurung, Bhagat, 4319 Miami St., $128,000.
Small Job Handy Corp. Inc. to Schwab, Brayden, 3506 N. 36th Ave., $116,000.
Louis, Joseph and Alexis to Fiventure Partners LLC, 2802 Spaulding St., $135,000.
Caradori, Shane T. and Billie Jo to Wave Investment Team Inc., 5920 N. 34th St., $55,000.
Penny, Quinzola L. and James, Quinzola L. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 3924 N. 28th Ave., $11,500.
Maksy, Paul John to Ljmg Inc., 2877 Binney St., $10,500.
Zoe Unlimited LLC to Aragon, Alejandra, 6334 N. 33rd St., $125,000.
Station, Larry Jr. to Rite-Tenant Rentals Inc., 5914 N. 42nd St., $80,000.
Hayes, Ray Jr. to Real Growth LLC, 4302 Lake St., $50,000.
FA Properties LLC to Kuecker, Luke D. and Kelli C., 4323 Grant St., $130,000.
Sanabria, Alejandra B. Sanchez De and Vega, Jose A. to Ramirez, Ruth Sandoval and Zepeda, Deblin Gonzalez, 2620 Decatur St., $65,000.
Bush, Preston and Buch-Kennedy, Wilhelminia, per rep, to Kaiser Investmnt Properties LLC, 5548 N. 33rd Ave., $100,150.
Hamilton, Pearl M. and Sayers, Kevin Sr., per rep, to Abide Network Inc., 3222 N. 41st St., $50,500.
Cvf IIi Mortgage Loan Trust II to Venteicher Properties LLC, 4301 Emmet St., $70,000.
Holy Name Housing Corp. to Villa Rows Lp, 3333 Miami St., $79,300.
68112
Lansford, Mark to Salisbury, Randy L., 7259 N. 36th Ave., $145,000.
68114
Steven D. Persky Trust and Persky, Steven D., trustee, to Persky, Joshua and Cynthia Kohll, 8629 Brentwood Road, $400,000.
Kmp Corp. to Mancuso Properties LLC, 7333 Farnam St., $439,000.
Hall, Kelly to McKeon, Cara J. and Joseph T., 1626 N. 102nd Ave., $435,000.
Taylor, Deborah Ann to Leeds, Larry, 801 N. 77th Ave., $128,000.
68116
Toner, Kathy L. to Hiffernan, John, 2611 N. 164th Circle, $200,000.
Castillo, Alvaro III and Amanda M. to Lassek, Jason, 15521 Grant Circle, $315,000.
Richards, Michael L. and Bailey, Jeffrey M. to Bailey, Jeffrey M. and Mary Catherine, 5534 N. 150th St., $98,350.
Freeman, Kamala and Gabriel Alexander to Kramer, Douglas and Brenda, 3315 N. 147th St 1111, $170,000.
Lambert, Carol J. to Thiessen, Jac and Sugar, 5725 N. 160th Ave., $380,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Hale, Myron and Verna, 6005 N. 168th Ave., $368,303.
Rem Properties LLC to Bolter, Jessica Lynn, 4114 N. 172nd St., $170,000.
Johnson, Shawn W. and Ladonna L. to Harris, Connie, 15527 Burdette St., $270,000.
Miller, Adam S. and Atwood, Brandis to Gark Homes Shv 3 N. LLC, 16856 Larimore Ave., $235,000.
68117
K6 Properties Inc. and Jse Land Corp. to Usa Builders LLC, 4718 S. 47th St., $30,000.
Schott, Amanda Rae to Dems, Michael John, 4213 S. 61st St., $147,000.
68118
Morgan, Patrick and Linda to Burdine, Nathan and Loetscher, Jolene, 606 N. 164th St., $850,000.
Totten, Beth C. to Haarmann, Justin, 17505 Seward Place, $237,000.
Chen, Xian Ming and Gong, Ai Yu to Chullino, Robert, 192 S. 166th St., $375,000.
Ehler, Jeffrey A. and Ruth A. to Benson, Craig and Emily, 16211 Parker St., $338,000.
Lauterback, Robin to Islam, Kamrul and Sultana, Nigar, 17517 Howard St., $401,000.
68122
McGinnis Family Trust and McGinnis, Terri, trustee, to Kang, Hla and Tway, Min, 8042 Newport Ave., $215,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Melendez, Ruben Onate and Oropeza, Alicia Romo, 7920 N. 84th St., $214,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kotouc, Thomas J. Lindsey and Delius, Corinne E., 7927 N. 84th St., $227,890.
Lindau, Robert H. III and Lindau, Sarah M. to Rackham, James A., 8511 Sheffield St., $285,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tenor, Elizabeth, 8114 King St., $307,619.
Fontenot, Donald Joseph and Barbara Joyce to Gibson, Travis, 7414 Ernst St., $265,000.
A-1 Development Inc. to G&A One LLC, 7935 N. 93rd St., $3,389,160.
Subba, Dambar S. and Tamang, Lal Maya to Subba, Dambar S. and Tamang, Lal Maya, 7610 N. 92nd Ave., $89,050.
68124
Bell, Todd A. and Nancy J. to Culver, Corey J. and Johnson-Culver, Lindsey, 2518 S. 92nd Place, $285,000.
Ricketts, Maryanne and John Robert to Donovan, Kilie and Timothy, 7915 Shirley Circle, $675,000.
Woods, John to Sangalli, Francesco, 3314 S. 88th St., $212,000.
68127
Schomer Investments LLC to Mordaunt, Austin T., 4925 S. 77th Ave., $176,000.
Nyatawa, Jonathan E. and Megan E. to Rodriguez, Andreas, 7637 Maywood St., $212,500.
Rhodes, Michael S. and Linnea M. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 10206 R St., $156,000.
Koch, Richard M. II and Rose to Leo, Cataldo A., 10507 Madison St., $312,200.
Timmermans, Laverne F. and David J. Sa to Bjs Investments LLC, 8716 Ohern St., $65,000.
Thompson, Austin Bassett III and Dorothy Harvey to Deuel, Christopher and Mikala, 10405 Y St., $315,000.
Gates, Stephen and Abigail to Symons, Evan B., 5026 S. 77th Ave., $215,000.
68130
Vanderveen, Ronald Allan and Heather Anne to Altman, William J. and Danielle, 1406 S. 163rd St., $247,500.
Sodoro, Rosemary M. to Poland, Zachary and Heather, 16518 Arbor St., $240,000.
Mitchell, Joshua T. and Allison S. to Biswa, Ganesh, 19027 Hansen St., $335,000.
Gruidl, Stephen T. and Denise to Lane, Terri K., 3311 S. 185th St., $625,000.
68131
Andreoli, Thomas A. and Mitchell, Anne Wiley to William Shelton Ellis Family Holdings LLC, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3500, $400,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Caniglia, Robert R., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5709, $243,900.
Williams, Curtis R. to Pbpm LLC, 2812 Hamilton St., $38,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Soleil Properties LLC, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3807, $238,900.
68132
Linda L. Mills Revocable Trust and Mills, Linda L., trustee, to Draft, Erin, 1224 N. 52nd St., $181,125.
Allwyn Homes LLC to Parmer, Julia Lynn, 1416 N. 56th St., $265,000.
Sst Enterprises LLC to Tyanka LLC, 6639 Hamilton St., $108,000.
Mickey L. Atteberry Trust and Atteberry, Mickey L., trustee, to Biggs, Katelyn, 6120 Hamilton St., $150,000.
Faulkner, Devin J. to Mbi Financing II LLC, 4620 Farnam St., $210,000.
68134
Djmm Construction LLC to Coates, Allison, 2903 N. 78th St., $165,000.
Terry, Kimber to Coufal, David Eugene and Lopez, Amy Corrine, 9623 Ames Ave., $229,000.
Voelker, William J. IV and Hunter Elissa to Seifert, Emma and Gosch, Aaron, 9435 Tomahawk Blvd., $190,000.
Post, Deborah J. to Ledent, Jackson Leland and Reising, Miranda Erin, 9324 Fowler Ave., $175,000.
Zagone, Eric J. and Nicole to Mollet, Stephanie A. and Thomas, 7538 Sherman Drive, $165,000.
Schall, Rita M. and Schall, James, per rep, to Campbell, Kathleen, 7520 Sherman Drive, $186,500.
Old Mill Recovery LLC to Kohles, David G., 9731 Ellison Ave., $170,000.
Friendship Program Inc. to Maple 73 LLC, 7315 Maple St., $800,000.
68135
Leahy, Colleen M. to Andersen, Jordan M., 16720 Y St., $350,000.
Guido, Theresa Scarpello and Perry to Meisinger, Matthew Thomas, 16411 Jefferson St., $264,000.
Bruster, Eric M. and Trisha A. to Cayer, Andy, 15919 Ohern St., $230,000.
Waggoner, Drew J. and Sarah E. to Arrowsmith, Spencer and Madison, 4137 S. 199th Circle, $367,000.
Jeffrey & Melanie Koraleski Revocable Trust and Koraleski, Jeffrey J., trustee, to Dowling, Jonathan E. and Kathryn E., 4503 S. 163rd St., $445,000.
Gast, David Richard and Karen Joy to Kopun, Gabriel V. and Lyndsey, 17368 S St., $455,000.
John H. Rohwer Trust and Rohwer, John H., trustee, to Abboud, Samuel S. and Trusy K., 16505 M St., $329,500.
Peck, Scott R. and Julie A. to Pivot Enterprises LLC, 6736 S. 191st St., $225,000.
Vanderbeek, Kraig R. and Barbara J. to Zianya Properties LLC, 4715 S. 162nd Ave., $390,000.
Sorys, William L. and Tessa Giavonna Scarpello to Guido, Theresa Scarpello, 6019 S. 186th Ave., $249,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19703 Cinnamon St., $237,600.
Graves, Kyle and Tessa to Kumari, Meenakshi and Kumar, Ashutosh, 18733 Birchwood Ave., $312,100.
Schmoldt, Adam M. and Abby N. to Krull, Chandler and Kelley, Bailey, 18814 Y St., $262,000.
Duncan, Ranae A. and Andrew J. Sr. to Isley, Bill and Janet, 5038 S. 163rd St., $260,000.
Sinos, Christopher and Jennifer to Wood, Samuel L. and Bean, Megan N., 16765 M Circle, $346,000.
Saez, Wilfredo Berrios and Jimenez, Olga Diaz to Wise, Lori M., 4204 S. 198th St., $490,000.
Parise, Joseph N. and Diane M. to Bender, Nolan and Keilyn, 19532 Z St., $386,000.
68137
Baldauf, Stephen and Julie to Bell, Ashley Nicole, 15210 Summerwood Drive, $275,000.
McLaughlin, Scott and Kara to Roerish, Theresa U., 12236 Weir St., $224,000.
Williams, Chad D. and Reeder, Jerris L. to Sayre, Zachary A. and Jensen, Holly M., 6235 S. 150th St., $255,000.
Tuff, Andrew C. to Schafer, Gale L. and Winscot, Mary L., 5505 S. 122nd St., $206,500.
Singkofer, Alan and Lindsey to Bonwell, Jacob, 14830 Drexel St., $260,000.
Novak, Tony to Jones, Joshua F. and Novak, Nicole L., 6735 S. 110th St., $180,000.
Blair, Rebecca and Hunter, Timothy to Wright, Mark and Jackeline, 4416 S. 152nd Circle, $270,000.
Clark, Bryan D. and Malinda D. to Bernard, Michael and Petersen, Ashley, 5929 S. 109th Circle, $260,000.
Thornquist, Brent S. and Patricia to Leatherman, Timothy D. and Christy B., 5080 Marshall Drive, $146,000.
Thornquist, Patricia and Brent to Leatherman, Timothy D. and Christy B., 12205 N St., $172,000.
Sanders, Gracie Helen and Sanders, Kevin M., per rep, to Goering-Jensen, Kolby K. and Goering, Ashlie, 12221 T St., $185,000.
68142
Shirley, Steven M. and Vicki L. to Pignotti, Antonio G. Sr. and Cynthia L., 13818 Vane St., $275,000.
McLaughlin, Chadd M. and Erin D. to Karen C. Potts Trust and Potts, Karen C., trustee, 12906 Deer Creek Drive, $505,000.
Easdale, Jeffrey W. and Danielle A. V. to Jones, Sarah B., 7438 N. 139th Ave., $248,500.
Doghman, Mohamad I. and Mary K. to Daley, Cynthia A., 11766 Deer Creek Drive, $590,000.
68144
Shields, Mikisha and Duron, Mikisha A. to Sanchez, Gabriela and Macias, Oscar, 3008 S. 133rd St., $200,000.
Perkins, Ashley K. and Jeffrey to Odvody, Lindsay and Chad, 11309 William Place, $750,000.
Eaton, Lois J. and Leeder, David, per rep, to McFarlin, Peggy, 3364 S. 114th St., $275,000.
Rowe, Andrew and Jessica to Graeve, Debra L., 13526 Grover St., $236,000.
Tapper, Benjamin H. and Katherine E. to Taylor, Dennis and Melanie Luedtke, 14870 Shirley St., $330,000.
Magee, Joyce A. and Wayland to Etherington, Tica Renee and Tracy Lee, 12614 Westwood Lane, $170,000.
Barrington, Liubov A. to Planck, Chris and Antonio, Maria Diego, 3441 S. 126th Ave., $225,000.
68152
Ivy Properties Inc. to Ruiz, Joseph N., 6830 N. 65th Ave., $165,000.
Cco Estates LLC to Reeves, Kimberly C., 6057 Country Club Oaks Pl, $130,800.
Rothlisberger, Jeffrey K. to McDowell, Harley Alan Sr., 6916 N. 56th St., $157,000.
68154
Schiltz, David and Shannon to Nunez, Diane, 15506 Harney St., $205,000.
Gable, Jared D. and Kayleigh to Grimes, Lee E. and Sharon M., 15377 Wycliffe Drive, $205,000.
Wood, Steven M. and Judy E. to Simunaci, Jeff, 12063 Leavenworth Road, $300,000.
Quiktrip Corporation to Midwest Site 2 LLC, 11910 W. Dodge Road, $1,000,000.
Czyz, J. Douglas and John D. to Hemphill, Austin R., 15061 Hillside Drive, $282,000.
Wewel, John P. and Lindsay J. to Weidauer, Kurt and Danielle, 1716 N. 128th Avenue Circle, $490,000.
Brauer, Matthew J. and Lauren to Richter, Kristin N. and Meginnis, Peter E., 964 Fawn Parkway, $269,000.
Widlowski, Beth L. and Cobble, Beth L. to Rowe, Andrew and Jessica, 14406 Cuming Circle, $297,500.
Lacombe, David W. to Sherwin, Scott A. and Patti A., 12675 Farnam St., $350,000.
68164
Sullivan, Thomas B. and Carol M. to Bonsall, Barbara, 12715 Fowler Circle, $204,000.
Hernandez, Jesus Gaytan and Gaytan, Jesus Jr. to Atkins-Rauwald, Sara Hernandez and Brian William, 11334 Jaynes St., $257,600.
Smith, Riley and Kaitlyn to Lowry, Jeremy and Drelicharz, Lauren, 6209 N. 114th St., $240,000.
Dunn, Kimberly and Ricky to Orellana, Brian B., 11751 Himebaugh Circle, $198,000.
Omahanebraskarentals LLC to Cohrs, Sara, 12205 Erskine Circle, $225,000.
Tufte, Michael and Janon to Ackerman, Tanner B., 13106 Larimore Circle, $211,001.
Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Henning, Blake Michael, 11232 Fowler Ave., $247,000.
Harris, Connie J. to Bane, Timothy D. and Roy, Cassidy M., 4817 N. 118th St., $225,000.
Unger, Nicholas A. and Bridget D. to Pavlik, Molly, 5623 N. 116th Circle, $225,020.
Uhlarik, Chelsey R. and Durston, Chelsey R. to Sultana, Vahida, 2135 N. 121st St., $190,000.
Weidauer, Kurt and Danielle to Carlson, Travis J. and Jenny R., 4822 N. 138th St., $391,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Sewcheon, Sularchart to Lockhart, Lumphrung, 1106 Marian Ave., $91,000.
Brown, Chae P. and John S. III to Chen, Jiaquan, 311 Rexroad Plaza, $235,000.
Gunn, Carmen M. and Branden C. to Rodriguez, Fidel Montes, 1105 Denver St., $201,000.
Storch, Steven J. and Michelle to Ostrand, Jon and Julie, 207 Martin Drive, $387,000.
Beatty, Steven Allan to Pnl Properties LLC, 1006 Bellevue Blvd. South, $157,000.
Miller, Seth to Sandoval, Lizette, 2303 Franklin, $152,000.
Poloncic, Raymond J. and Tiffany J. to Dusseault, Kate and Joseph, 514 Ridgewood Drive, $300,000.
Balash, Richard G. and Marta A. to Stackhouse, Rachael and Clyde, 603 W. 14th Ave., $140,000.
Bartlett, Thomas A. and Deboer Bartlett, Amanda to Quinn, Courtney and Mohler, Cameron, 1514 N. 9th St., $230,000.
Ross, Janet A. to Hocij, Royce, 2107 Warren St., $170,000.
Pinti, Elizabeth A., per rep, and Elizabeth M. Paczkowski Estate to Pinti, Elizabeth, 2405 Main St., $133,000.
Wilson, Matthew M. and Noriko S. to Laura Lea LLC, 2815 Angie Drive, $150,000.
68028
Charleston Homes LLC to Lopez, Juan Carlos and Perez, Imelda, 17081 Christensen Road, $363,000.
Lheureux, Chase D. and Kate N. to Bertino, Joseph and Lauren, 11833 S. 210th Circle, $313,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Janecek, Benjamin, 8109 S. 197th Ave., $407,000.
Zegers, John T. and Emily to Brewer, Lana M., trustee, and Brewer, William E., trustee, Lana M. Brewer Revocable Trust, 8008 S. 193rd Ave., $436,000.
Davis, Janelle L. to Kortus, Frederick Lee III and Bliemeister, Tyler, 205 Meadow Drive, $196,000.
68046
Franco, Jennifer M. and Coffin, Brian D. to Coffin, Brian D., 10104 S. 124th Ave., $215,000.
Treitl, Arthur A. and Rusu, Ioana to Good, Dustyn J. and Katherine J., 2109 Marilyn Drive, $277,000.
Williams, Mary P., trustee, and Stephen & Mary Williams Jt Revocable Trust to Heavey, Melissa and Daniel, 802 Monarch Circle, $210,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Curtis, Brian and Karen, 11226 Cove Hollow Drive, $360,000.
Vanpelt, Bernard L. and Marsha P. to Jackson, Eric C. and Amanda M., 2113 S. Mineral Drive, $320,000.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Antley, Margaret and Emily, 10258 Windward Ave., $431,000.
Peralta Gandarilla, Isai and Trisha to Minor, Taylor and Andrea, 502 Pioneer Road, $215,000.
Riley, Scott T. and Barbara J. to Adkins, Shawn A. and Meredith J., 12622 S. 82nd St., $420,000.
Dean, Christopher Peter and Grace Phyllis to Golden Martinez, Shannon Cathleen and Martinez, Daniel, 10709 S. 111th St., $342,000.
First State Bank to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 11762 S. 106th Circle, $90,000.
Marrs, Kelly to Jumper, Anthony I. and Mindy M., 607 Pioneer Road, $275,000.
Loraas, Amber, per rep, and Cynthia R. Loraas Estate to R&B Properties LLC, 102 Windsor Drive, $200,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Heitzenroder, Eric J. and Shannon L., 11967 S. 113th St., $418,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Waldron, Brian, 11752 S. 112th St., $334,000.
Yellow River Real Estate LLC to Modlin, Jeff, 741 S. Jackson St., $103,000.
Classen, Mary Anne, per rep, and Lorraine M. Mausbach Estate to Nfd Family Limited Partnership, 427 E. 2nd St., $151,000.
Trautman, Leo C. Jr., trustee, and Leo C. Trautman Jr. Living Trust to Martin, Connie M., 343 E. 2nd St., $112,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Harpin, Amber and Logan, 11259 Osprey Circle, $332,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kean, David J. and Shelly, Katie L., 9814 Superior Drive, $332,000.
Roeder, Cory and Tawny to Johnson, Douglas, 2270 Placid Lake Drive, $355,000.
Wang, Joseph S. and Hayoung to Schroeder, Clayton and Kelly, 911 Crest Road, $253,000.
Edwards, Tonya M. to Dickerson, David and Kathryn, 608 Fort St., $245,000.
68123
Lomeli, Michelle to Gunn, Carmen M. and Branden C., 1606 Leona Circle, $309,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Griffith, Tanner J. and Rodig, Katie M., 14311 S. 19th Circle, $292,000.
Oldfield, Gary D. Jr. to Pernicano, Antonio and Antionette, 3422 Nugget Circle, $231,000.
Wright, Larry D. II and Brandi D. to Moyer, Marie, 2905 Birchwood Drive, $280,000.
Anderson, Angelina Faith to Mangum, Aaron and Emily, 13715 S. 43rd St., $280,000.
Amz Investments LLC to Eaton, Tina M. and Schulkey, Frank, 11527 S. 35th St., $241,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rivera, Michael David Abrego and Franco, Ariana Michelle Sosa, 14601 S. 19th St., $279,000.
Pabelico, Jason C. and Joan E. to Amehe, Yawo Ehomse and Akou Delali Toklo Epse, 1807 Old Gaelic St., $315,000.
Tompsett, Timothy J. and Ariel to Mather, Brandon and Brianna and Tonn, Kenneth C. and Susan J., 13307 S. 35th Ave., $215,000.
68128
Cotten, Jesse J. and Crystal A. to Ledesma, Marisol and Silva, Luis Adrian Rosas, 8617 Park View Blvd., $215,000.
Fa Properties LLC to Hamling, Cody and Emeilie, 7417 Plum Dale Road, $232,000.
Complete Rentals LLC to Cotten, Jesse J. and Crystal A., 7513 Thorn Apple Lane, $265,000.
Gilpin, Jeffrey L. and Colleen S. to Howard, Deborah and Dehaan, Makinzie, 7303 Lillian Ave., $175,000.
Bruce, Michael W., per rep, and John W. Campbell Estate to Theel, Marjorie A., 7723 S. 94th St., $172,000.
Bruce, Michael W., trustee, and Shirley L. Campbell Revocable Trust to Theel, Marjorie A., 7723 S. 94th St., $173,000.
Armetta, Dino to Diaz, Jonas A. Claros and Claros, Elsy A., 7703 Park View Blvd. $211,000.
68133
Closser, Jami Lynn, per rep, and Johnson, Terry L. Sr to Wozny, Judith A. and Michael A., 6646 Michael Circle, $290,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Zorko, Richard and Janice, 12915 S. 53rd St., $311,000.
Truax, Daniel K. and Jill E. to Benak Joseph E., 205 Citadel Drive, $245,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Dowe, Larissa and Greg, 5311 Helwig Ave., $349,000.
Douez, Joseph J. and Kathleen A. to Hammond, Jennifer, 2119 Leigh St., $350,000.
Majeski, Kathleen K. to Doering, Ronald L. and Glenda L., 5113 Lakecrest Drive, $233,000.
Pedalino, Peter M. and Inaam A. A. to Peralta Gandarilla, Isai and Trisha, 2128 Franklin Drive, $340,000.
68136
Beber, Kyle M. and Lindsay A. to Jensen, Michael and Doris and Jensen, Noah, 17411 Emiline St., $215,000.
Hannah, Sharon Erlene, trustee, and Hannah, James Bradley, trustee, James Bradley Hannah Revocable Trust to Cardenas, Chris and Emily, 16204 Timberlane Drive, $350,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Lemaster, David Jr., 16855 Virginia St., $325,000.
Kiphart, Thomas to Kiphart, Thomas and Cypher, Andrea, 8352 S. 169th St., $144,000.
Sheets, Douglas L., trustee, and Sheets, Susan J., trustee, Douglas L. & Susan J. Sheets Revocable Living Trust to Snipes, Jason and Jessica, 16232 Audrey St., $332,000.
Weller, Douglas A. and Debra L. to Taylor, Scott and Johnson Taylor, Paula, 18924 Josephine St., $310,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 18415 Margo St., $31,000.
68138
Rigling, William J. and Megan M. to Cole, Jordan R. and Chidester, Mercede Lynn, 13902 Barretts Circle, $190,000.
Southport Investors LLC to Fairbanks, Vicki A., 7428 Eastport Parkway, $1,575,000.
Winans, Timothy and Nichole to Ankenbauer, Jeff and Sarah, 13437 Olive St., $240,000.
Reo Asset Management Co LLC to HBI LLC, 14009 Lillian Circle, $265,000.
Weible, Jeremy M. and Bentley, Corrina E. to Garrels, Brandon and Katherine, 15202 Gertrude St., $275,000.
Chung, Christopher Anthony and Amanda Marie to Hutchinson, Keaton and Ripley, Breanna, 7727 S. 155th St., $311,000.
Lynch. Sean P. and Emily J. to Canady, Mark D. and Theresa E., 15136 Borman St., $296,000.
Berry, Brandon and Melissa to Thoene, Melissa, 7401 S. 155th St., $262,000.
Sanchez, Kalen and Jennifer to Sierra, Ruth and Pedro N., 13211 Carpenter St., $123,000.
Sartan, Jacquelyn to Kethan, Kristina and Jones, Nicholas C., 8501 S. 143rd Ave., $190,000.
Ethen, Mark A. and Beth A. to Mata, Gloria, 8105 S. 152nd Ave., $237,000.
68147
Wagner, Cindy L., per rep, and Derold Johnson Estate to Ciaccio, Tiera A. and Michael A., 2826 Olive St., $160,000.
Harper, Jeremy and Tina to Gallegos, Larry Hurtado and Belen Hurtado Federico, 7001 S. 27th St., $125,000.
Fedele, Trevor Dehart and O’Sullivan, Carey to Giboo, Brad and Hartin, Kovy Lynette, 9606 S. 26th St., $285,000.
Bradburn, Lynn A. to McGill, Jaymie and Gary, 7651 S. 39th Ave., $175,000.
Nolasco, Steven E. and Marina C. to Franco, Sergio Orozco, 3102 Evelyn St., $159,000.
Campos, Paulin Guzman, per rep, and Josephine Hernandez Estate to Frazier, Jonathan, 7628 S. 39th Ave., $178,000.