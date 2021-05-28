The Record: Real estate transfers, May 29

Chung, Christopher Anthony and Amanda Marie to Hutchinson, Keaton and Ripley, Breanna, 7727 S. 155th St., $311,000.

Lynch. Sean P. and Emily J. to Canady, Mark D. and Theresa E., 15136 Borman St., $296,000.

Berry, Brandon and Melissa to Thoene, Melissa, 7401 S. 155th St., $262,000.

Sanchez, Kalen and Jennifer to Sierra, Ruth and Pedro N., 13211 Carpenter St., $123,000.

Sartan, Jacquelyn to Kethan, Kristina and Jones, Nicholas C., 8501 S. 143rd Ave., $190,000.

Ethen, Mark A. and Beth A. to Mata, Gloria, 8105 S. 152nd Ave., $237,000.

68147

Wagner, Cindy L., per rep, and Derold Johnson Estate to Ciaccio, Tiera A. and Michael A., 2826 Olive St., $160,000.

Harper, Jeremy and Tina to Gallegos, Larry Hurtado and Belen Hurtado Federico, 7001 S. 27th St., $125,000.

Fedele, Trevor Dehart and O’Sullivan, Carey to Giboo, Brad and Hartin, Kovy Lynette, 9606 S. 26th St., $285,000.

Bradburn, Lynn A. to McGill, Jaymie and Gary, 7651 S. 39th Ave., $175,000.

Nolasco, Steven E. and Marina C. to Franco, Sergio Orozco, 3102 Evelyn St., $159,000.