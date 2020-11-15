The Record: Real estate transfers, Nov. 15

Hacker, Laura and Jeff to Palmisano, Rosemary, 12806 S. 29th Plaza, $162,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Thor, John Jacob and Sheri Lynn, 12919 S. 44th Ave., $367,000.

Cordy, Anthony and Tina to Pena, Jose Antonio, 9701 S. 27th St., $299,000.

Weigman, Richard S. and Valerie J. to O. Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 2913 Daniell Circle, $165,000.

Secrist, Anthony B. and Yolanda M. to MacIas, Vincent and Ogborn, Lauren, 14107 S. 21st St., $290,000.

Pridemore, Clarence R. and Catherine A. to MacHado, Marvin M., 1406 Sunshine Blvd., $215,000.

Shields, Bradford R. and Alexandra B. to Cashin, James and Lina, 3105 Lone Tree Road, $197,000.

Moran, Robert F. Jr. to Kamby 3615 Summit Plaza LLC, 3615 Summit Plaza Drive, $1,575,000.

Kiel, Wesley Joseph and Deborah M. to Lieb, Chelsea and Todd, 13608 S. 18th St., $295,000.

Hayes, Joshua L. and Elizabeth J. to Olone, Justin and Lisa, 9701 S. 28th St., $285,000.

Tedesco, James B. and Melissa M. to Kilgore, Quin and Jaime, 3607 Sarazen Plaza, $440,000.