The Record: Real estate transfers, Nov. 15

Douglas County
68007
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Koontz, Michelle L. and Richard M., 7922 N. 173rd St., $337,754.
Marque Custom Builders LLC to Strobel, Susan K., 16064 CW Hadan Drive, $259,960.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Young, Randy A., 7502 N. 167th St., $242,552.
KMS-168 LLC to Huntington Homes LLC, 8234 N. 167th St., $55,950.
Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Hansen, Bruce C. and Goracke, Lavina A., 7272 N. 172nd St., $451,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Sanchez, Juan and Shannon, 7028 N. 160th Ave., $298,323.
Vollmer, Jeffrey and Haase, Jennifer to Passolt, Ashley, 8014 N. 145th St., $198,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Mantone, James and Cheryl, 8212 N. 166th St., $490,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7006 N. 172nd St., $100,850.
Renaissance Custom Homes Inc. to Sindelar, Amy and Brad, 7677 N. 166th Ave., $558,527.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kalhorn, Terrence E. and Wortman-Kalhorn, Sheila M., 8206 N. 167th Ave., $312,266.
Rader, Zachary Charles and Morgan E. to Laporte, Christopher J. and Alexander, Nicole J., 8604 Kilpatrick Parkway, $350,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6971 N. 172nd St., $64,300.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Halmon, Bradley W. and Alexis Cm, 7332 N. 166th St., $232,100.
Marque Custom Builders to Nicks, Becky and Hansen, Dennis, 16060 CW Hadan Drive, $259,960.
Hansen, Dennis and Nicks, Becky to Kruger, Michael-Ryan and Michele L., 7410 N. 155th Terrace, $378,000.
Moheiser, Matthew and Shawntea to Staroscik, Nicole R. and Craig J., 9021 N. 169th Ave., $405,000.
Leach, Christopher A. and Annali E. to Vanhunnik, Larry P. and Linette, 17243 Bondesson St., $540,000.
Nelson, Merle and Jenny to Kass, Joe W. and Lindsey A., 8931 N. 173rd Circle, $526,000.
State Street Investments LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 16254 Mormon St., $35,850.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 6953 N. 172nd St., $66,300.
68022
Westbury Farm LLC to Watton, Corey M. and Watton, Cali L., 22045 Karen St., $137,000.
Rolfs Family Irrevocable Trust and Kasten, James, trustee, to Micek, Maurice J., 3362 N. 207th Terrace, $260,000.
Jodlowski, Christopher to Mockelstrom, Kerrie and Erik, 19301 Camden Ave., $840,000.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 18701 Fowler St., $65,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Kuhl, Logan Ross and Erin Nicole, 18701 Fowler St., $70,000.
Castle Brook Land Development LLC to Zuroski, John A. and Carrie A., 3947 S. 208th St., $80,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Gilmore, Tait and Summer, 4207 S. 213th Ave., $360,070.
Oelco LLC to Potter, James Richard, 2804 N. 202nd St., $250,250.
Choice Homes LLC to Leisey, Jay T., 1707 S. 211th St., $460,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Mejias, Robert E. and Leticia C., 18708 Larimore St., $458,402.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Dudgeon, Alex and Janae, 3816 S. 213th St., $805,245.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Faller, Daniel B. and Nawojski, Iwona, 20907 Polk St., $65,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Satti, Ganesh Sri Lakshman and Kaspa, Lakshmi Prasanna, 4813 N. 187th Ave., $422,932.
Wish in One Hand Enterprises LLC to Brian Carder Construction Inc., 3325 S. 206th St., $256,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Nothwehr, Benjamin C. and Jody L., 2425 N. 188th St., $532,100.
Woslager, Christopher J. and Amber A. to Kotha, Naveen Kumar and Vaddavalli, Vinisha, 20817 Parker St., $260,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Timm, Robert V. and Heather A., 4807 N. 181st St., $306,492.
Charleston Homes LLC to Anstine, Amanda M., 4670 N. 209th St., $283,551.
Oelco LLC to Vanvleet, David S., 2602 N. 202nd Ave., $251,400.
Sutton, Ken and Steffanie to Lawson, Kenneth M. Jr. and Ashley E., 2728 N. 191st St., $330,000.
Nguyen, Khoa A. and Kerrie to Cech, Connor P. and Paul, 2441 N. 191st Ave., $286,000.
Choice Homes LLC to Brewer, Jeffrey J. and Boyer, Megan K., 1520 S. 218th St., $214,376.
Great Western Bank Trust to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 2515 N. 187th Circle, $140,000.
Perdue, Jeffrey to Doce Select Vistas LLC, 1348 S. 211th St., $77,394.
Eggers, James P. and Kellie C. to Paczosa, Tammy and Ben, 19510 Camden Ave., $1,205,000.
Leisey, Jay to Zielinski, Steve and Barkley, Elizabeth, 1720 S. 219th Ave., $900,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Jones, Thomas A. and Sharon A., 933 S. 184th Avenue Circle, $482,324.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builders Inc. to Allis, Tyler and Alicia, 2702 N. 191st Ave., $407,830.
Spruce 180 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 3001 N. 181st St., $70,000.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18711 Larimore St., $60,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 18122 Gretchen Ave., $68,000.
Buller, Chad and Leah to Mathew, Roshan and Jacob, Anu Anna, 20956 Pine Circle, $525,000.
Jobeun, Jean S. to Christoffersen, Jacob and Sarah, 523 S. 186th St., $385,000.
Jorgensen, Brad C. and Janell R. to Harrington, Dennis D. and Patricia L., 809 N. 190th St., $630,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lambert, Jeffrey A. and Bila-Lambert, Jennifer L., 5023 N. 181st St., $299,958.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Rajendran, Vinothkumar and Sundar, Pavithra, 18806 Larimore St., $428,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Brian Carder Construction Inc., 21602 Grover St., $85,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Nelson Builders Inc., 21302 B St., $85,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 4504 S. 221st St., $139,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 4909 N. 209th Ave., $58,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corporation to Kampfe, Steven and Helen, 5935 N. 295th St., $300,000.
Franklin, Benjamin W. and Dorothy A. to Franklin, Robert L., 123 W. Charles St., $172,000.
Bluewater Development Corporation to Walvoord, Jared and Nicole, 6312 N. 293rd Circle, $245,000.
68069
Century Development Company LLC to Larsen, John E. and Michele P., 815 S. 243rd St., $97,500.
Khan, Amna S. and Muhammad Farid to Denton, Chad and Lori, 915 S. 249th St., $450,000.
Heim-Berg, Nancy and Berg, Danny L. to Authier, Jerry and Karen, 202 Washington St., $297,888.
68102
Brosz, Kasey S. and Steven D. to O’Connell, Douglas and Logan, 1024 Dodge St., $165,000.
68104
Chida, Skander to Jenkins, Reid, 6777 Evans St., $140,000.
Mary T. Allen Revocable Trust to Pistello, Rachel, 4811 Binney St., $126,000.
Reynolds, Riley G. and Emily L. to Ledesma, Gonzalo and Galindo, Stephanie Diaz, 5906 N. 69th St., $157,500.
Murray Schriner, Robin to Fenton, Kari L., 2546 N. 63rd St., $199,500.
MRC Groups LLC to Lun, Phobe and Win, Kyaw Sein, 3223 N. 57th St., $168,000.
Hamner, Marcus to Newman, Alex Michael and Rachel Anne, 5021 N. 58th St., $135,000.
McBreen, Corey to Wilkins, Erin and Civiletti, Theresa, 6530 Seward St., $185,000.
Wredt, Erienne S. to Schneckloth, Darrin, 4111 N. 63rd St., $148,000.
Caradori, Shane T. and Billie Jo to Wave Investment Team Inc., 4708 Blondo St., $493,000.
Brown, Mercedes to Johnson, Angela and Bobby, 6602 Hartman Ave., $142,000.
Manderfeld, Matthew J. and Casanave, Leah M. to Grove, Stephen W. and Jennifer W., 5025 Parker St., $355,000.
Coppi, Linda C. to GTM Properties LLC, 5012 Ohio St., $124,711.
Bayliss, Stephen W. to Parsons, Donald C., 3952 N. 53rd St., $138,000.
68105
Vision Properties LLC to Venteicher, Myong, 1124 S. 29th St., $150,000.
Adair, John and Jacqueline to Compton, Timothy R., 3417 Arbor St., $132,000.
Ledesma, Guadalupe to Lopez, Catalino and Vigil, Nohemi Lopez, 3018 S. 38th St., $84,000.
Muth, Nathanial R. and Sarah N. to MacCarthaigh, Elizabeth H., 3101 S. 32nd Ave., $180,000.
Buchholz, Valerie R. to Transportation Management Group LLC, 1008 S. 41st St., $120,000.
Pignotti, Antonio G. Jr. to Wood, Joseph D. Sr., 2932 Gold St., $103,000.
Cech, Marilyn Kay to Lanphier, Paul, 2524 Elm St., $66,500.
Rosin, John M. and Shelby to Medrano, Cristy, 3522 Valley St., $152,000.
Coleman, Michael F. and Nicole to Paxton, Emily K., 4414 Vinton St., $184,000.
68106
Barr, Amber L. to Thomas M. Cold Revocable Trust, 1601 S. 55th St., $132,000.
Maginn, Matthew and Carly to Wiese, Adam J. and Sarah A. Nelson, 5711 Mason St., $275,000.
Wrona, Edith E. to Regnier, Kristina and Darius, 1924 S. 50th St., $130,500.
KR Properties LLC to Tow, Christopher P. and Gasnick, Teresa L., 4690 Woolworth Ave., $190,000.
Caito, Matthew D. and Ashley N. to Book, Shelby, 6226 Elm St., $180,500.
Duffy, Meghan L. to Veseth, Tyler, 3320 S. 58th St., $190,500.
Ryan, Jean M. to Thornburg, Alexandra K., 5618 Pine St., $180,000.
Draper, Aurora Carmen and Carmen A. to Barnhart, Elisabeth, 5807 Frances St., $145,000.
McCoy, Thomas J. and Kayla to McMahon, Charles, 2116 S. 61st Ave., $240,000.
Evans, David J., personal representative of Rita Marie Evans estate, to Encell, Charles and Lucille, 4894 Robin Hill Drive, $120,000.
Shen, Jiangang and Zhang, Pei to Sreeb Properties LLC, 3606 S. 55th St., $164,000.
Russell, Tarino A. and Jessica L. to Peterson, Samantha and Hellman, Trevor, 4511 Pine St., $305,000.
Miller, Danny Lee and Esther M. to Zierke, Brenda and Patrick, 5614 Dorcas St., $198,000.
Brink, Edward E., trustee, to Transformation Realty LLC, 1111 S. 64th Ave., $135,000.
Marcy Street Holdings LLC to Larsen, Jessica, 4533 Marcy St., $209,500.
Shannon, Donald R. to Peggy A. McFarlin Revocable Trust, 741 S. 70th St., $150,000.
Vocelka, Kasey A. and Edward to Gillum, Carol L., 6126 Elm St., $193,000.
Bremer, Chris to Harris, Erica, 2401 S. 48th Ave., $174,500.
Fine, Joyce to Ventura, Jessica Ozuna, 6927 B St., $150,450.
Eich Trust and Eich, Glen B., trustee, to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 2105 S. 47th St., $122,500.
WG Holdings LLC to Ludden, Kody Patrick, 6915 B St., $183,000.
Endeavor Properties LLC to Wilberger Properties LLC, 5419 Leavenworth St., $225,000.
Jepsen, Gaylin S. and Gillespie, Daniel J. to Bunten, Benjamin John and Caitlyn Aileen, 3211 S. 59th St., $210,000.
68107
Hawkins, Leslie Anne to Chavez, Gilberto Chicas, 5403 S. 38th St., $128,000.
Grim Family Trust and Boynton, Carolyn J., trustee, to Haffke, Robert, 4497 Dayton St., $161,000.
Herrera, Alejandro M. to Fung, Sachiyo and Zhao, Vincent, 4034 S. 25th St., $206,000.
Estate of Von Tersch, Margaret to Reyes, Nancy, 3902 Patterson St., $152,000.
Phillips, Charles J. to Barrera, Ciro Martinez and Maria S., 5106 S. 37th St., $160,000.
Estate of Yetts, Evelyn M. to Dewey Properties LLC, 5823 S. 22nd St., $130,000.
Loza-Gutierrez, Mayra L. to Davis, Daniel Lavern II and Behm, Michele Lynn, 5014 S. 18th St., $97,900.
Rudolff, Daniel and Anthony, Anita to Rudolff, Dale, 4312 S. 37th St., $150,000.
Baker Ridge Investments LLC to Jaak Residential Holdings LLC, 4130 Monroe St., $350,000.
Orange Investments LLC to Barrio Ceo LLC, 3833 S. 23rd St., $505,000.
Lima Tango Whiskey LLC to Sm Estate LLC, 3120 Polk St., $129,000.
68108
Caligirl LLC to Grace, Rachel Panacea, 1907 S. 10th St., $102,950.
Miranda, Jana to Abr Transportation LLC, 521 William St., $120,000.
Estate of Wiley, Clara E. to Cityline Rehab LLC, 2404 S. 12th St., $15,000.
Gemerson Properties LLC to Abr Transportation LLC, 2220 S. 10th St., $117,500.
Gallardo, Gilberto Lorenzo to Massman, John and Lisa, 1109 Martha St., $132,500.
Cesh LLC to Martinez, Rosalinda, 2533 S. 10th St., $160,000.
Bosch, Matthew G. and Laura to Jeanetta, John, 1223 Mayberry Place, $395,000.
Yosypiv, Ivan and Oleksandra to Elias Monjaraz, Juan and Elias, Latese, 2330 S. 16th St., $170,000.
Venditte, Louis Jr. and Ruby to Dynamic Properties LLC, 1526 Park Wild Ave., $90,000.
Ramler, Samantha to Lopez, Javier and Mendez de Lopez, Maria D., 2206 S. 11st St., $156,000.
Tabor, Franklin R. and Sandra L. to Ibarra, Ruben Martinez and Rebolledo, Alicia Adai Soler, 2618 S. 12th St., $115,000.
Densley, Kyle and Abbas, Kyle Lee to Rivera, Joe and Sierra, 2464 S. 17th St., $130,000.
68110
Lincoln, Mark A. to Royal Houses Pc, 4826 N. 16th St., $80,000.
Menard, Patricia to Polina Properties LLC, 4523 N. 14th Ave., $55,000.
Estate of Green, Mary A. and Riha, James E., personal representative, to Wade, Debra K., 1467 Ames Ave., $25,000.
68111
Thomas Properties I LLC to Kester, Henry Wayne Jr. and Toni R., 3512 Grand Ave., $97,112.
Benitez, Andy to Samuels, Jerry F. Jr. and Sherita H., 3316 N. 40th St., $149,900.
Bradshaw-Gould, Tevin T. to Gabe Holdings LLC, 3920 Paxton Blvd., $70,000.
Faulkner, Devin J. to CNDB Properties LLC, 3324 Spaulding St., $50,000.
Heartland Holdings B LLC to Biswa, Khem P., 4243 Burdette St., $127,000.
McMorris, Brandy L. and Donte T. to Htoo, Saw, 3515 Fowler Ave., $160,000.
Howard, Scott L. and Howard McKay, Latisha M. to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 4619 N. 34th Ave., $35,000.
Finn, Patrick to Vb One LLC, 4010 Kansas Ave., $85,000.
Station, Larry to Galley, Eric, 5910 N. 42nd St., $79,000.
Thomas Properties I LLC to Salgado, Guadalupe, 2630 Blondo St., $114,000.
68112
Jackson, Corean to All Seasons Construction Inc., 3316 Martin Ave., $103,000.
Quistad, Linda K. and Ricky Lee to Hoover, Matthew S. and Brenda L., 6531 N. 32nd St., $225,000.
68114
Hammitt, James Neil and Betty J. to Gerweck, Elizabeth and Moore, Joseph, 9880 Devonshire Drive, $564,250.
Ritter, Mary C. to Hensley, Zachary M., 10536 Cuming St., $125,000.
Holtrop, Jonathon and Alison to Wilcoxen, Roger and Zeraline, 1815 N. 103rd Ave., $260,000.
Swanger, Michael A. and Jennifer to Levasseur, Adam J. and Huesgen, Miranda, 10535 Nicholas St., $181,000.
Hanson, Susan D. and Gregory L. to Hixon, Zane and Amanda, 1218 N. 88th St., $190,000.
Joella Cohen Trust Agreement and Kreikemeier, Russell J., trustee, to Veridian Credit Union, 7529 Dodge St., $1,900,000.
Richter, Nancy Jo and Stefan B. to Stilley, Richard A., 9953 Devonshire Drive, $575,000.
68116
Klein, Jeremy J. and Kristin K. to Johnson, Ann Marie and Rubin, Barbara Jean, 14823 Spaulding St., $235,000.
Helligso, Thomas J. and Allison K. to Stahl, John L. and Anne J., 2907 N. 160th Ave., $535,000.
Kearney, Michael J. to Yant, Marlana and Christopher J., 15362 Binney St., $217,000.
Meester Enterprises LLC to Clay A. Cox Trust and Christine L. Cox Trust, 5054 N. 154th St., $190,000.
Gem Properties LLC to Clay A. Cox Trust and Christine L. Cox Trust, 5052 N. 155th St., $192,000.
Kovacevic, Rajko and Irena to Humphreys, Tabatha M., 16914 Tibbles St., $212,000.
Crc Development LLC to Radda, Stephanie, 5911 N. 158th Court 2107, $190,000.
Cooney, Scott J. and Lisa A. to Schrader, David M. and Stephanie I., 14488 Erskine St., $360,000.
Van Zyl, Scott B. and Kimberly A. to Johnson, Austin J. and Rebecca J., 4712 N. 147th St., $250,000.
McCright, Kyle R. and Courtney to Wigton, Sheilla and Andrew, 17112 Barnett St., $217,011.
Hentges, Kelly J. to Schelz, Joseph C., 14453 Larimore Ave., $265,000.
Vanderhelm, Ryan S. and Sara A. to Gonring, Molly and Peter, 14456 Erskine St., $315,000.
Sornson, Darin to Miller, Matthew Scott, 6219 N. 148th St., $205,000.
Hamik, Bradley J. to Shrestha, Bikash, 16860 Saratoga Circle, $208,000.
Angela K. & Joseph Olafson Living Trust to Johnson, Mitchell A., 14475 Grant St., $295,000.
Dogbevi, Carolle Freitas to Astelford, Drake and B. Calvin, 16921 Redman Ave., $220,000.
Pier 15 Development LLC to Doghman, Mohamad and Mary, 5726 N. 169th St., $96,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Castro, Brenda and Quebrado, Lorenzo Degante, 5702 N. 154th Ave., $290,552.
Great Western Bank Trust to R5 LLC, 2132 N. 176th St., $190,000.
Robison, Titus P. and Angela R. to Bisada, Hedra Eshak and Bokter, Hoda A., 4210 N. 163rd Ave., $251,000.
Maureen K. Dorcey Living Trust to Vanzyl, Scott and Kimberly, 5109 N. 155th St., $240,000.
Goracke, Lavina A. and Hansen, Bruce to Dedrickson, Randal Lee and Dedrickson Yost, Lona Rae, 2913 N. 148th St., $250,000.
Bess, Mark A. and Jacqueline S. to Jerry & Kathleen Adams Trust, 5715 N. 158th St., $350,000.
Bales, Jason A. and Briana D. to Marco Dreams LLC, 16615 Patrick Ave., $170,000.
North Birch 168 LLC to Sarnak Ventures LLC, 3510 N. 167th Circle, $1,420,000.
Hoffman, Mary Michelle and Heath A. to Klein, Emily S., 16710 Burdette St., $196,399.
Gubbels, Donna R. to Greene, Pamela, 14841 Spaulding St., $227,500.
68117
Kaluza, John J. 4 to Suarez, Javier, 5828 S. 51st Ave., $90,000.
Hernandez, Martin C. to Gallardo, Gilberto Lorenzo and Renteria, Vanessa E., 6712 S. 53rd St., $220,000.
68118
Revers Property II LLC to Puckett, James R. and Jonna M., 1216 N. 160th Avenue Circle, $355,000.
James V. Yount Sr. & Nancy B. Yount Living Trust and Iwen, Linda, trustee, to Smlatic, Edin and Ilmihana, 15923 Capitol Ave., $213,000.
Franco, Kathleen R. to Incontro, James J. and Kelly L., 16723 Jones Circle, $75,000.
Fingold, Steven Samuel and Carrie Carmen to Hadden, Christopher G. and Leah D., 15703 California St., $658,000.
Estate of Marasco, Ralph D. and Marasco, Nico Zane, personal representative, to Stanco, Vincenzo E. and Anne M., 17502 Douglas St., $615,000.
68122
Fuller, Ryan D. and Brittany D. to Vossah, Messan and Estavi, 6615 N. 79th St., $173,000.
Harrison, Stephen A. and Bing Cam to Crawford, Dolly, 7705 Fillmore St., $183,000.
Mainali, Kamal K. and Bimala to Doty, Matthew R., 6963 N. 87th Ave., $181,000.
Johnson, Michael J. and Prange, Kelly to Beh, Sunny, 10609 Craig St., $249,000.
Terhaar, Kate A. to Wegbe, Segni Stephane, 7402 N. 73rd Circle, $195,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moore, Latoya L. and Evan D. Sr., 7809 N. 82nd St., $222,745.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Appleton, Troy B. and Jennifer A., 7801 N. 82nd St., $200,711.
Jones, Vicky M. to Williams, Jeffrey and Leanne, 7549 Vane St., $196,950.
68124
Pullen, Bill to Sanchez, Michael, 10555 Mullen Road, $200,000.
Zeman, James B. and Brittney to Johnson, Adam, 8949 Laurie Circle, $170,000.
Vansickle, Gayle and James to Task Force Enterprises LLC, 3319 S. 81st Ave., $150,000.
Walker, Roger W. and Janet L. to Lang, Andrew William and Shannon Paradise, 9104 Woolworth Ave., $369,900.
Whitehouse, Rena A. and Baskin, Edwin F. to Warming, Robert E. and Cynthia G., 1309 S. 92nd Circle, $449,000.
Johnston, William J. and Woodke, David M., personal representative, to Crook, Dustin Michael, 3021 S. 94th St., $253,000.
Hughes, Mallory N. and Berry, John to Cotton, Caleb and Walsh, Erin, 1605 S. 94th St., $360,000.
Seldin Childrens Trust and Seldin, Scott A., trustee, to Robino, Kyle and Michael, 3410 S. 101st St., $785,000.
68127
Houndegla, Segla and Lagneble, Abla to Munoz, Jose Alonso, 5318 S. 104th Ave., $162,500.
Omar, Brett J. and Tinka T. to Heavey, Timothy and Larson, Elizabeth, 7732 Park Lane, $225,000.
Harris, Scott A. Sr. to Vansickle, Gayle and James, 6211 S. 74th St., $230,000.
Chase, Christopher L. and Neena N. to Bochnicek, Douglas and Theresa, 7734 State St., $170,000.
Gillespie, Michael to Druen-Ruppert, Sharee, 5107 S. 82nd St., $168,000.
R & A Builders Inc. to Bennett, Emily and Matthew, 10236 Ohern St., $155,000.
Fagerberg, Mary J. to Anderson, Kirby L. and Anderson, Laura M., 9923 Orchard Circle, $240,000.
Flairty, Michael D. and Lisa to Polacek, Sandi L. and Michael L., 6223 S. 91st Ave., $285,000.
68130
Beavers, Jane and Vankirk, Mary to Vysyaraju, Sai Praneeth, 1628 Peterson Drive, $217,000.
Monte, Ted Jr. to Beavers, Jane, 16106 Wright Place, $154,900.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Deboer, Evan J., 16634 Cedar Circle, $225,250.
Vanrooyen, Jan D. and Jennifer M. to Garcia, Rick W. and Roberta Lynn, 16214 Arbor St., $237,500.
Shulenberger, Janet and Jason to Daly, Thomas and Sydney, 16708 William St., $219,000.
Patricia M. and John J. Poltack Living Trust to Steenson, Tamara, 1229 S. 167th St., $260,000.
McCary, Michael Craig and Angela M. to Foster, Ashley N., 2224 S. 161st Circle, $277,000.
Emigh, Jay Cory and De Robinson to Doxzon, Todd and Denise, 20202 B St., $205,000.
Wise, Neil III and Mary L. to Hill, Linda, 17357 Walnut St., $259,900.
Pollino, David L. and Michele E. to Montecito LLC, 2133 S. 191st St., $730,000.
Beck Joint Revocable Trust and Beck, Andrew W., trustee, to Shively, Drew and Michelle, 19411 Marinda St., $395,000.
Vanderzwaag, Kristofer A. and Roberta S. to Nicholson, Walter C. and Conrad, Lesley, 3714 S. 170th Court, $725,000.
Diederich, Daniel and Diane K. to Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steven, trustee, 15712 Hickory St., $185,000.
Roberts, Mark W. and Debra B. to Singh, Abhishek and Chauhan, Monika, 1228 S. 200th St., $527,000.
Constance Mary Ryan Revocable Trust to Frohardt, Eric and Lea, 3830 S. 176th Circle, $980,000.
Janicek, Steven S. and Cynthia H. to Mader, Andreas Joseph and Yuka Shimizu, 3328 S. 188th St., $505,000.
Rooney, Patrick D. and Michele D. to Moon, Guy and Comba, Tracy, 16705 Hickory St., $327,500.
68131
East Campus Realty LLC to Buman, Daniel E. and Melissa K., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5502, $412,900.
Donna Merten Trust of 2013 to Grafton, Barbara and Frederick, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5401, $295,000.
Alvarado, Juan and Flores, Irene to Perez, Julia Martinez, 4001 Charles St., $166,500.
Straub Realty LLC to Rue Charles LLC, 4311 Charles St., $836,000.
Straub Realty LLC to Rue Charles LLC, 4317 Charles St., $114,000.
Money Pit Investments LLC to 817 Park Ave LLC, 125 N. 31st Ave., $375,000.
Barnente Revocable Trust and Herndon, Bret W., trustee, to Spurlock, Jeffrey D. and Sarah K., 3561 Cass St., $260,000.
Yates, Matthew S. to Peebles, Chelsey M., 3401 Burt St., $65,000.
Yates, Mark J. to Peebles, Chelsey M., 3401 Burt St., $65,000.
Thomas, Richard S. Jr. to Hernandez, Fredy Mora, 2812 Caldwell St., $47,000.
Greene, Pamela A. to Schaefer, Kyle M., 339 N. 35th Ave., $280,000.
Ryker, Richard R. and Donita M. to Hesiquio, Nestor and Rangel, Francisco, 620 N. 40th St., $82,000.
HBI LLC to Apache Properties LLC, 2811 Hamilton St., $95,000.
Wager, Dennis A. and Jessica A. to Schroeder, David Sam and Kittell, Elizabeth Renee, 444 N. 38th St., $895,000.
68132
Gravelle, Lisa and Matthew to Cripe, David J. and Nicole, 610 N. 65th St., $375,000.
Simon, Terri L. to 817 Park Ave LLC, 4940 Davenport St., $280,000.
Payant, Wanda R. and Richard W. to Wu, Jenni and Zheng, Xueyou, 101 N. 69th St 27, $82,000.
Wheelhouse, Carey A. and Peter M. to Hartley, Natasha Marie, 739 N. 58th St., $415,000.
Beverly A. Aktimur Living Trust to Hodges, Christine K., 517 N. 47th St., $135,000.
Byers, Vicky L. to Ciummo, Nicholas M. and Jane E., 6464 Cuming St., $425,000.
Baker, Julia N. and Ryan D. to Nichols, Todd and Lindsay A., 5119 Underwood Ave., $380,000.
Larue Anita Gilman-Martinez Revocable Trust and Gilman, Frank Douglas, trustee, to Reeves, Kara and, Kyle, 111 S. 51st St., $270,000.
Bruckner, Richard J. to Hulsebusch, Brandon, 4859 Burt St., $215,000.
Chedel, Marc H. and Steffany J. to Temme, Joseph H. III, 5017 Underwood Ave., 5, $181,000.
68134
Batis Development Company to Mash Enterprises Inc., 7207 Military Ave., $1,909,000.
Wear Construction Company to Mistry, Bhargav and Bhanu, 10723 Browne St., $238,000.
Burns, Melissa D. to Sas Properties LLC, 8005 Meredith Ave., $178,500.
Riley, Zachary Lee and Jennifer Nicole to Feldhacker, Daniel, 4815 N. 80th Ave., $207,000.
Ahmann, Gregory S. to Bik, Dawt and Par, Van Dim, 9411 Grand Ave., $170,000.
McMurphy, James P. and Sherry L. to Abuhl, Jared and Amanda, 4304 Morningside Drive, $175,000.
Ehlers, Christopher J. to Reynolds, Riley G. and Emily L., 2422 N. 99th St., $195,000.
Patten, Jerome to Dynamic Properties LLC, 10285 Saratoga St., $210,000.
Estate of LaRue H. Edwards to Ramirez, Rolando Martinez and Aviles, Haydee Ramirez, 5630 N. 91st Ave., $156,000.
Schelz, Joseph Crosson and Patricia G. to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 5220 N. 85th St., $173,000.
Warner, Barbara A. to Miller, Matthew G. and Mary K., 8203 Grand Ave., $200,000.
Kinchler, Anna M. and Patrick J. to Corado, Emerson J., 8322 Ruggles St., $160,000.
Macias, Vincent and Ogborn, Lauren to Arias, Joe and Lailoni, 2305 N. 104th Circle, $204,000.
68135
Miller, Kristi D. and George to Merrick, Rick and Christi, 19879 L St., $299,000.
Vcelik, Anthony M. to Rokon, Emily and Kamrul, 6764 S. 191st St., $190,000.
Isherwood, Zachary Scott and Amy Sue to Vcelik, Anthony, 6014 S. 189th St., $285,550.
Mann, Christopher J. to Ramachandran, Anand Kumar and Subramani, Saranya, 6214 S. 191st Terrace, $225,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Kaufman, Joel and Shaley, 19803 Tyler St., $58,950.
Tims, David and Kimberly to Rachow, Douglas G. and Amanda M., 19716 L St., $405,000.
Scharff, Frank A. Jr. and Cindy M. to Molstad, Todd Richard, 4328 S. 174th Ave., $350,000.
Raymond, Rebecca to Ridge, Corey D. and Christina M., 4961 S. 187th Ave., $300,000.
Iliff, David and Alison A. to Courter, Taron and Veronica, 15739 Orchard Ave., $218,000.
Hill, Patrick D. and Denise M. to Iliff, David and Alison, 4251 S. 173rd St., $330,000.
Shively, Michelle to Mayfield, Tad, 19514 R St., $213,500.
Simerly, Mary R. to Webber, Christa and Rodriguez, Jesus, 16906 M Circle, $270,000.
Weis, Scott M. and Nicole D. to Gese, Michael and Taylor Kathryn, 18707 S St., $210,000.
Dubois, Glenn J. and Mary to Tran, Duyen and Hai, 15627 Polk Circle, $290,000.
First National Bank Trust to Ostwald, Keirna A. and Jeffrey S., 17358 Cinnamon Circle, $250,000.
Hermsen, Laura J. to Lisko, Cynthia K., 18642 Ohern Circle, $250,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Lewis, Thomas C. Jr., 6554 S. 200th Ave., $404,687.
Doran, Daniel M. and Kandas K. to Doran, Daniel M. and Kandas K., 6209 S. 184th St., $141,000.
Hindmarsh, Debra to Hindmarsh, Jared, 5127 S. 195th Circle, $180,000.
Pearce, Andrew J. and Lisa M. to Langendorfer Properties One LLC, 19642 W St., $200,000.
Kissel-Farquhar, Meghan E. to McAuley, Jeffrey Brian and Kelli Jo, 5331 S. 195th St., $217,000.
Johnson, Kimberly J. to Jones, Angela, 18907 R St., $205,000.
Boespflug, Steven J. and Laurie A. to Choyeske, Edward Martin and Kayla Jean, 16217 Weir St., $226,000.
68137
Rohrbaugh, Paul D. and Cynthia J. to Kerber, Katherine D. and Fullmer, Nancy, 15318 Amy Place, $193,000.
Bennett, Martha R. and Roger C. to Arnett, Kathleen M. and Paul D., 5075 S. 132nd St., $196,000.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Hansen Investments LLC, 11062 V St., $147,500.
Maverick Empires LLC to Oreilly, Trevor Allen, 12507 Bartels Drive, $165,000.
Watson Properties LLC to Horizon Investments LLC, 5125 Marshall Drive, $275,000.
Lawless, Joleen and Claude M. to Jaime, Salvador Jaime, 5417 S. 116th St., $172,000.
M2K Investors LLC to Greyfox Properties LLC, 12123 Weir St., $29,480.
Johnson, Julie M. to Ao, Van Cuong and Tran, Ngoc Hanh, 6705 S. 116th St., $250,000.
Larwood, Konney J. and Mettler, Patricia J. to Smith, Jeffrey A. and Esther S., 6415 S. 116th St., $214,000.
68142
Newport Homes LLC to Rivera, Connie S., 8302 N. 123rd Circle, $343,575.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Pohlman, Shane, 12768 Reynolds St., $613,168.
Daub, Trevor C. and Tiffany A. to Caito, Matthew D. and Ashley N., 14205 Potter Parkway, $245,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 13020 Reynolds St., $115,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Moes, Galen R. and Lisa M., 12769 Reynolds St., $604,030.
Jessica A. Thurmond Jurgensen Trust to Konsel, Ladonna M., 12007 Vane Circle, $335,000.
Memolo, Sean D. and Jennifer L. to Vavra, Kimberly H. and Siragusa, Patrick, 7317 N. 108th St., $235,000.
Krzyzanowski, Patricia L. and Timothy J. to Maloley, Nick A. and Sandra D., 7407 N. 139th Ave., $230,000.
Hayes, Mara and Douglas to Houndegla, Segla Guy and Lagneble, Abla Epiphanie, 7951 N. 116th St., $265,000.
Birkland, Ryan C. and Jill R. to Popelka, Matthew James and Fischer, Callie Ann, 14218 Iowa St., $220,000.
Schlotfeld, Anthony J. and Ciara N. to Mainali, Kamal and Bimala, 7213 N. 143rd St., $279,000.
68144
Molnar Investments 401 K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Garcia, Katherine Y. Ortega, 3329 Augusta Ave., $175,000.
Pugh, Ryan A. and Amy M. to Muppidathy, Muthuselvi, 15404 Grover St., $203,000.
Smeal, Jordan Duane and Alexandra Ann to Olson, Ashley T., 2907 S. 138th St., $201,000.
Radda, Stephanie to Johansen, Anna Marie and Hayden Robert, 13358 Trendwood Drive, $200,000.
John J. McManus Revocable Trust and McManus, Mary Jean, trustee, to Willms, Jeffery W., 1864 S. 110th St., $310,000.
Race, Robert E. II and Georgia A. to Gamerl, Janet and McShane, Timothy, 11316 Castelar Circle, $227,711.
Doud, Ronelle J. and Kathleen J. to Valdez, Abel and Desrie, 2135 S. 108th St., $325,000.
Pfeifer, Brian J. and Sarah to Boonstra, Andrew and Brianna, 11825 Hickory Road, $420,000.
709 LLC to Grace, Lorri J., 12650 Westwood Lane, $170,000.
Zimmerman, Irene A. to Gustafson, Mark L. and Kelli S., 2712 S. 116th Avenue Circle, $215,000.
Wood, Joan A. to Homan, David R. and Judith D., 14227 Woolworth Circle, $255,000.
Michael and Tari Choiniere Revocable Living Trust and Choiniere, Michael, trustee, to Wright Building LLC, 11232 Wright Circle, $1,100,000.
Goodman, Jeffrey A. and Jennifer L. to Shaik, Rafiulla, 14067 Pine St., $261,000.
68152
Gary L. Jepsen & Christina I. Jepsen Joint Revocable Living Trust and Jepsen, Gary L., trustee, to Palmer, Colby W., 8924 N. 56th Avenue Circle, $345,000.
Irvington Volunteer Fire Department Inc. to Owens, Timothy John and Brooke A., 7007 Stargrass Road, $71,000.
Fritz, Robert A. and Phyllis L. to Harper, George M. and Patti J., 6423 Read St., $60,000.
68154
Hetrick, John C. and Hetrick, Christina, personal representative, to Hanson, Jennifer L. and Gable, Derek J., 1864 Eldorado Drive, $242,500.
Martens, William F. to Ferrante, Phillip J., 12305 Franklin St., $265,000.
Gauss, Nathan M. and Mackenzie N. to King, Taylor M. and Dawson, Jake, 915 S. 153rd St., $261,500.
Tasler, Jason A. to Chamberlain, Erik, 15205 Harney Circle, $287,900.
Gustafson, Mark L. and Kelli S. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 14535 Charles St., $185,000.
Jetter, Arthur C. Jr. and Jennifer to Katzir, Miki and Maria, 13624 Parker Circle, $650,000.
68164
Ellis, Edna Susan and Burris, Deborah Kaye to Johnson, Mary Beth and McManus, Patrick B., 5004 N. 134th St., $250,000.
Garrean, Michael E. and Kathleen E. to Farani, Sayed M., 3518 N. 125th Ave., $320,000.
Krizek, Lucas J. and Heidi A. to Roustio, Thomas and Ashley, 11110 Curtis Ave., $205,000.
Wetzel, Samuel L. and Wetzel, Heather, personal representative, to Kaufman, James, 11354 Raleigh Drive, $150,000.
Mary F. Suhr Revocable Trust to Hayes, Douglas and Mara, 5549 N. 140th St., $350,000.
Solomon, Shane J. and Larae to Cullum, Scott, 11511 Bauman Circle, $180,000.
Sanoma LLP to Straub Realty LLC and Empire LLC, 11055 W. Maple Road, $2,035,000.
Sanchez, Juan and Ramirez, Shannon Sanchez Quintero to Rahimi, Rahimullah and Masooda, 12659 Crown Point Ave., $186,000.
Jackson, Jacob M. and Katie J. to Claus, Katy Rose and Oshner, Nathan, 2616 N. 131st Circle, $207,000.
Graham, Nathan P. to Robertson, Randy M. and Cassandra C., 13005 Fowler Circle, $187,000.
Traut, Eric M. to Terhaar, Kate, 2222 N. 142nd Circle, $195,000.
Perry, David R. to Hemmer, Sheryl, 13011 Browne Circle, $185,000.
Provident Trust Group LLC and Teresa J. Sanders Traditional IRA to Conrad, David and Teresa, 12931 Laurel Ave., $110,000.
Schoonover, Allen to Padilla, Frank V. and Elizabeth L., 5013 N. 110th Circle, $239,900.
Sarpy County
68005
Cleary, Robert Kyle and Casie Anne to James & Jayne Properties LLC, 2104 Van Buren St., $152,000.
Huestis, Laura L. and Peter B. to Cornell, Michele and Jeffery, 904 Brenton Ave., $236,000.
Lesiak, Eileen R., trustee of Kouba, Winifred R. Irrevocable Trust, to Kouba, Tyler E. and Schindler, Denae M., 2002 Calhoun St., $194,000.
Richmond, Elvin M. and Keely to Cannia, Andrew and Sara, 2303 Victoria Ave., $195,000.
Cunningham. Patrick J. Jr., personal representative of Cunningham, Patrick J. estate, to Rose, Roger, 1009 Hopkins Drive, $120,000.
Wendl Properties LLC to Mallory, Potenciana, 408 Ridgewood Drive, $208,000.
Blake, Jeffrey P. to Venditte, Louis Jr. and Ruby, 715 Lemay Drive, $165,000.
Elmore, Wayne F. and Mary R. to Godinez, Eduardo Cardenas, 3809 Robin Drive, $400,000.
Haffke Roe, Debbra A., personal representative of Ritenour, Phyllis J. estate, to Ritenour, Patrick J. and Dawn M., 1245 Bellaire Blvd., $126,000.
68028
Beller, Alex M. and Lindsay A. to Kilpatrick, Rusty L. and Cassandra L., 11315 S. 213th Circle, $270,000.
Hilderbrand, Allison N. and Matthew J. to Huber, Jacob R. and Kelsey R., 19329 Bellbrook Blvd, $431,000.
Jahn, Donald L. and Rebecca L. to Llewellyn, Stephen R. and Tayler M., 10009 S. 202nd Circle, $300,000.
Pruch, Brian T. and Sara E. to Peterson, Sierra L., 347 Michael Drive, $215,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Johnson, Brent K. and Kimberly J., 19718 Redwood St., $395,000.
Newton, Donald O. III to Pruch, Brian T. and Sara E., 21814 Westridge Drive, $275,000.
Johnson, Lorraine and Stephen R. to Dripchak, Eric and Andersen, Callie, 608 Brentwood Drive, $330,000.
68046
Speicher, Sarah and Joe to Woitaszewski, Elijah and Vanessa, 804 Tipperary Drive, $193,000.
Lodes, Brian M. and Nicola M. to Olstad, Brandon James and Michelle Lindsey, 2130 Sand Hills Drive, $354,000.
Mahnke, Charles F. Trust and Mahnke, Charlene K. Living Trust to B Properties LLC, 550 E. 5th St., $194,000.
Mejia, Jacqueline R. to Speicher, Joseph and Sarah, 920 Hogan Drive, $280,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Perrin, Kimberly A., 11720 S. 111th St., $329,000.
Krieger, Tyler and Lauren to Hansen, Adam and Kyra, 805 Clearwater Drive, $233,000.
Cottage Properties LLC to Onstott, Sheryl A. Trust and Onstott, Charles O. Jr. Trust, 809 Villa Plaza, $250,000.
Lach, Ryan J. and Sarah M. to Russell, Kyle and Samantha, 812 Lake Tahoe Drive, $275,000.
Bylsma, Kristin, personal representative of Novak, Brenda K. estate, to Dempsey, Cory J., 546 S. Harrison St., $145,000.
Fehrman, Mary E. to Kerwin, Gregory and Patricia, 11458 Glenn St., $280,000.
Vest, Jered P. and Alyssa K. to Jones, Abigail R., 602 Laredo Road, $227,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Tablante, Arghie and Angelo, 10450 S. 111th St., $283,000.
Olivier, Jeremy S. and Kimberly T. to Moreno, Jose Adolfo, 11275 S. 115th St., $373,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Wilson, Laurel Ann, 919 Crest Drive, $247,000.
68123
Solomon, Derrick and Sinead to O’Neal, Melvin K. and Carrie A., 715 Cedar View Circle, $270,000.
Hancock, Brent T. and Lauren E. to Shields, Bradford R. and Alexandra B., 1704 Mayflower Road, $325,000.
Hacker, Laura and Jeff to Palmisano, Rosemary, 12806 S. 29th Plaza, $162,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Thor, John Jacob and Sheri Lynn, 12919 S. 44th Ave., $367,000.
Cordy, Anthony and Tina to Pena, Jose Antonio, 9701 S. 27th St., $299,000.
Weigman, Richard S. and Valerie J. to O. Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 2913 Daniell Circle, $165,000.
Secrist, Anthony B. and Yolanda M. to MacIas, Vincent and Ogborn, Lauren, 14107 S. 21st St., $290,000.
Pridemore, Clarence R. and Catherine A. to MacHado, Marvin M., 1406 Sunshine Blvd., $215,000.
Shields, Bradford R. and Alexandra B. to Cashin, James and Lina, 3105 Lone Tree Road, $197,000.
Moran, Robert F. Jr. to Kamby 3615 Summit Plaza LLC, 3615 Summit Plaza Drive, $1,575,000.
Kiel, Wesley Joseph and Deborah M. to Lieb, Chelsea and Todd, 13608 S. 18th St., $295,000.
Hayes, Joshua L. and Elizabeth J. to Olone, Justin and Lisa, 9701 S. 28th St., $285,000.
Tedesco, James B. and Melissa M. to Kilgore, Quin and Jaime, 3607 Sarazen Plaza, $440,000.
Osborne, Vernon Lee and Anna Lucille to Nielsen, Rachel M. and Bradley W., 4401 Edgerton Drive, $320,000.
Copich, Michael J. and Cynthia B. to Demeo, Brian L. and Lori A., 13501 S. 42nd Ave., $291,000.
Van Zuiden, Bruce M. and Sarah A. to Haslett, Nathan and Emily, 11709 Trumble Loup W, $280,000.
Bridge, Cynthia to Kendall, Megan and Amber, 14411 S. 25th Ave., $220,000.
Hathaway, Christine G. and Yoder, Timothy R. to Harris, Scott A. Sr., 13803 S. 17th St., $280,000.
68128
Johnk, Timothy R. Trust and Johnk, Krista S. Trust to Johansen, Bradley Ray and Lori, 10231 Josephine Ave., $412,000.
Kbc Texas to Acosta, Vanessa Enid and Fonseca, Manuel David, 7792 Greenleaf Drive, $195,000.
Jbd Investments LLC to Chad Building LLC, 10327 Chandler Circle, $1,190,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Fehrman, Mary E., 9920 Olive St., $353,000.
Sarcone, Joseph and Emily to Woodard, Bobby J. Jr. and Erika H., 7017 Heartwood Road, $240,000.
Braun Investments Ltd. to Hunter, Jacob M., 9110 Autumn Lane, $185,000.
Zimmer, Patrick and Jessica to Rivera, Jennifer, 7716 S. 73rd St., $165,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Barnard, Phillip L. and Jennifer L., 12908 S. 52nd St., $323,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chavez, Jorge M. and Helen, 13517 S. 51st St., $389,000.
Fischer, Mary C. to Noah, Craig W. and Deborah A., 120 Longwood Drive, $314,000.
Aylward, Gavin and Kristen to Creamer, Christine A., 1402 Beaufort Drive, $198,000.
Kilgore, Quin and Jaime to Hennessey, Chad and Ivette, 6812 Park Crest Drive, $350,000.
Starr, Mark to Starr, Mark and Eschliman, Sonya, 4513 Anchor Mill Road, $111,000.
68136
Johnson, Kyle A. and Sara J. to Holmes, Richard A. and Christine L., 17113 Fairway Circle, $425,000.
Ramm Holdings LLC to Buckland Homes LLC, 10118 S. 181st St., $90,000.
Woslager, John C. Jr. and Kayla R. to Brown, Joseph William, 8801 S. 167th St., $300,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dubois, Marc F. and Ashley E., 18619 Redwood St., $323,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Vutukuri, Manojreedy, 18421 Merion Drive, $380,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Dolan, Thomas J. Jr., 8117 S. 184th Terrace, $440,000.
Swanson, Debra E., successor trustee of Young, Jane C. Revocable Trust, to Rothe, Richard K., 7006 S. 156th Avenue Circle, $221,000.
MWSD LLC to Fools Inc., 7919 S. 183rd St. & 8010 S. 184th Ave., $132,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sexton, Kimberly N. and Northington, Jerry, 9206 S. 179th St., $344,000.
Sy, Adrienne and Noree to Hudson, Mitchel T. and Woroud Rosanna, 19030 Josephine St., $285,000.
Great Western Bank Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 8007 S. 183rd St., $252,000.
Great Western Bank Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 18302 Greenleaf St., $108,000.
Great Western Bank Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 7915 S. 181st Ave., $400,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Turner, Christopher M. and Rachel B., 18714 Schofield Drive, $375,000.
68138
Dush, Philip L. and Clarissa to Warner, Gary and Wendy, 13614 Redwood Circle, $180,000.
Psota, Dennis L. and Stephanie L. to Miranda, Cecilia, 14108 Barretts Drive, $172,000.
Mischke, Barron and Rohde, Keith to Hayes, Chad C. and Stephanie D., 13267 Emiline St., $230,000.
Stalker, Michael L. and Michelle A. to Holcombe, Steven F. and Wagner, Breianne E., 13425 Olive St., $243,000.
Stinman, Daniel P. and Angela A. to Marquez, Marcos, 15225 Robin Drive, $204,000.
Cole, James and Rebecca to Fohner, Margaret, 12926 Edna St., $185,000.
Martin, Alexander L. and Madison to Wurth, Gabriel, 7940 S. 154th St., $198,000.
Milius, Kimberly Ann to Powles, Ryan D., 8711 S. 143rd St., $123,000.
Martin Realty LLC to Empire Estates LLC, 13843 Greenfield Road, $155,000.
Marcinski, Tracy L. to Jld Laird LLC, 14005 Jennifer Road, $195,000.
Wittlieff, Harlan and Alexa to Wolfe, Travis Anthony and Pollitt, Stephanie Leigh, 13922 Edna St., $250,000.
Polacek, Sandi L. and Michael L. to Pqr Rentals LLC, 13530 Josephine St., $168,000.
Albert, Michael, personal representative of Potratz, John G. estate, to Schrunk, Otto, 8123 S. 154th St., $197,000.
Ablan, Lisa K. and Dalexis to Poehlman, Krista and Ryan, 15512 Timberlane Drive, $345,000.
O & H Properties Inc. to Jacobs, Tracy J., 13415 Emiline St., $176,000.
68147
Abell, Patrick and April to Hernandez, Jesus and Angelica, 9503 S. 28th Ave., $317,000.
Francis Stickney, Mildred R. and Stickney, Bruce to Montes, Sandra Tadeo, 2605 Olive St., $95,000.
68157
Maul, Jacqueline K., personal representative of Beck, Mary Katherine and Richard G. estate, to McGuire, E. Michael & Linda C. Living Trust, 5134 Gertrude St., $95,000.
Thompson, David F. and Renee L. to Johnson, Stephen R. and Lorraine, 4525 Borman St., $212,000.
Domalewski, Tammy C. to Nilsson, Nancy C., 7501 S. 52nd St., $185,000.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!