The Record: Real estate transfers, Oct. 18

Douglas County
68007
KMS-168 LLC to Empire Homes Remodeling Inc., 8016 N. 166th St., $94,950.
KRT Construction Inc. to Frison, Langston S. and Angie L., 8211 N. 167th St., $535,000.
Armstrong, Carolyn S. and Armstrong, Jeffrey C., personal representative, to Danielson, Laura Marie, 7411 N. 167th Ave., $242,500.
Charleston Homes LLC to Smith, Timothy and Renee, 9004 N. 171st St., $360,381.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kuch, Austin J. and Kaylee E., 7320 N. 166th St., $238,984.
Willats, Virginia L. and Fields, Richard, personal representative, to Sass, Marvin R. and Gloria S., 12319 N. 160th St., $186,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jorgensen, Michael A. and Bailey J., 7007 N. 171st Terrace, $359,575.
Sass, Marvin R. and Gloria S. to Redmond, Leila, 11823 N. 157th St., $195,000.
Synak, Chris to Gary F. Ruskamp Revocable Trust, 16452 Vane St., $285,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Mercury Contractors Inc., 7210 N. 154th Ave., $55,000.
Cizek Development Inc. to Gunderson, Aaron and Emily, 11818 N. 172nd Circle, $285,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Hall, William L. and Joleene M., 7209 N. 154th Ave., $295,895.
BP Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 16072 C.W. Hadan Drive, $52,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rivera, Kenyatta M. and Eddie A., 7172 N. 165th St., $305,700.
BP Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 16068 C.W. Hadan Drive, $52,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 7570 N. 173rd Circle, $69,950.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Sharpe, Benjamin, 7216 N. 154th Ave., $312,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Huff-Shaffer, Marjorie M., 8119 N. 173rd St., $279,900.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 17190 Whitmore St., $65,850.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17178 Whitmore St., $60,850.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Evans, Timothy R., 16408 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $268,867.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hagrman, Emma M. and Allen, 7326 N. 166th St., $247,750.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 6965 N. 172nd St., $65,850.
68022
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21172 C St., $95,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Cypress Group Inc., 21303 B St., $95,000.
R & A Builders Inc. to Xydakis, Andy and Christina, 4215 S. 230th Place, $260,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Jones, Jeffrey Allen and Patricia B., 4914 N. 210th St., $443,484.
Wapelhorst, James and Sarah to Price, Ann and Price, Kaylon, 2707 N. 190th St., $409,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kalhorn, Kelsey and Pierce, Perry J., 4623 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $276,700.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Haffke, Joshua J. and Kristi A., 4413 George Miller Parkway, $426,565.
Richland Homes LLC to Pallamala, Satish and Perugu, Bindupriya, 4215 S. 213rd Ave., $309,760.
Tige Development & Design Inc. to Majerus, Kenneth J. and Jianjun H., 1727 Blue Sage Parkway, $70,000.
Kadur, Swaroop and Setty, Ragashree Dhamodaraiah to Brown, Tyler and Laura, 1831 S. 211st St., $410,000.
Simone, Kathryn C. and Roland F. to Lessley, James and Michelle, 19815 Harney St., $402,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Morrissey, Matthew and Brittany, 18714 Grand Ave., $483,154.
FRK Development LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 18732 Fowler St., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Empire Homes and Remodeling Inc., 4802 N. 187th Ave., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18407 Boyd St., $65,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20925 Larimore Ave., $58,000.
Roberts, John David and Brenda K. to Hancock, Ronald H., 923 S. 185th St., $425,000.
Steven F. Sommers Revocable Trust and Steven F. Sommers Family Trust to Maloley, Ann, 1005 S. 211st St., $250,000.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Bates, Robin O. and Patricia J., 4712 N. 192nd Ave., $558,341.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Schultz, Kelly and Schultz, Jessica, 2914 N. 182nd St., $423,468.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Lamantia, Christopher M. and Kristin K., 3526 S. 210th Ave., $120,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Whaley, Aaron Jason and Debra Karla, 4607 N. 183rd St., $515,226.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Fauss, Andrew S. and Kristin N., 4523 S. 217th Ave., $461,612.
Plante, Timothy G. and Suzanne M. to Vonnahme, Rex and Lori, 20819 Woolworth Ave., $450,000.
McGill, Richard P. and Ann E. to Smith, Kathleen Jean, 19008 Cuming Circle, $477,500.
Pacific Windgate II LLC to Erb, Jeffrey D. and Nancy C., 2019 S. 208th St., $63,000.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 18809 Grand Ave., $65,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Auck, Jordan and McKayla, 4668 N. 210th St., $345,799.
Capstone Construction LLC to Capasso, Thomas James and Christina Guzman, 1512 S. 210th St., $527,000.
Hodge, Allie Lauren to Dobstaff, Christopher, 20610 Parker St., $235,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Baumhover, Craig A. and Natalie R., 3015 N. 182nd St., $479,500.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Sewell, Roger and Leah, 18301 Grant St., $455,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21327 Grover St., $90,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to McConnell, Christopher B. and Candice L., 4460 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $545,644.
Edward Rose Development Company LLC to JTB LLC, 20320 Blondo Parkway, $381,368.
Johnson, Ann V. and Ken L. to Scott & Jennifer Marion Revocable Trust, 22404 Homestead Road, $610,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Johnson, Kenneth and Ann, 19271 Larimore Circle, $547,343.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 21411 A St., $105,000.
Lamprecht Joint Revocable Trust and Lamprecht, Evan K. Trustee to Saldi, Nick B., 18220 Honeysuckle Drive, $450,000.
Jarecki, Alan J. to Burns, Cameron and Jessica M., 21345 Edgevale Circle, $260,000.
Trout, Melissa A. to Rushing, Dougerrey and Ginny, 126 S. 200th St., $349,900.
Griffin Homes Inc. to Nesci, James D. and Carla A., 4218 S. 220th St., $470,484.
Spruce 180 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 18509 Locust St., $60,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Franzluebbers, Glen and Nelson, Kelly, 4663 N. 209th St., $66,000.
Aluya, Ochuko and Ochako, Nicodemus to Maduri, Avinash and Gotoor, Aryani, 4016 N. 189th St., $410,000.
Bryant, Darrell E. to Wayne & Lynn Watkins Revocable Trust and Watkins, Wayne Trustee, 1509 S. 218th St., $1,975,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to J Henry Homes LLC, 3527 S. 215th St., $90,000.
JP Properties LLC to Winrip Properties LLC, 20129 Gate Dancer St., $1,475,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Devineni, Swaroop and Nimmagadda, Yamini Devi, 2610 N. 184th St., $398,486.
68064
Dana Enterprises Inc. to Mealey, Michael and Spath, Megan, 119 E. Vass St., $220,000.
Walvoord, Jared and Nicole to Sondra E. Sieler Revocable Trust, 29118 Martin Circle, $1,500,000.
Buckley, Charles S. and Dawn M. to Ashmore, Joseph, 504 W. Valley St., $210,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Hoberman, Jennifer, 28610 Laurel Circle, $149,000.
68069
Touchstone Construction Inc. to Abbott, Carter and Lenore, 643 S. 243rd St., $690,000.
Century Development Company LLC to Beyer, James and Aileen, 335 S. 243rd St., $92,500.
Ramold, Jeffrey C. and Dru A. to Kuehl, Brian, 25325 Spencer St., $288,000.
Century Development Company LLC to Ys Investments LLC, 209 S. 243rd St., $97,500.
Haner, Rory G. to Moffett, Megan and Altschuld, Michael, 120 E. Lincoln Ave., $385,000.
68102
Farrell, Sean P. to Babel, Thomas E. and Koanne P., 1114 Jackson St., $1,150,000.
Hecox, Mark and Hecox, Jill to Ruiz, Omar, 312 S. 16th St 703, $137,500.
Vandenberg, Steven G. and Vandenberg, Cheryl W. to Wittorf, Kelsey Lee, 1024 Dodge St 305, $247,000.
68104
Siske, Randy M. and Angela M. to N&I Property Solutions LLC, 3535 N. 47th Ave., $70,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Gonzalez, Maria, 2504 N. 64th St., $129,000.
JZM Properties LLC to Taylor, William B., 6420 Franklin St., $165,000.
Be, Ra Ma Zan and Le, Ah to Basar, Habi Bin Nor and Mi, Are Kar, 5710 N. 52nd St., $180,000.
Heartland Holdings B LLC to Osullivan, Michael and Barros, Shaina, 5817 Ruggles St., $165,000.
NT Holdings LLC to Panebianco, Joseph, 2543 N. 65th Ave., $81,500.
Jolley, Carolyn to Brown, Sadie Lynn, 3537 N. 53rd St., $141,000.
Yager, Joseph C. and Lisa A. to Hattix, Tranell and Alea, 2485 N. 47th Ave., $164,000.
Exline, Audra D. to Biz Enterprises LLC, 6324 Pratt St., $97,000.
Faulkner, Jennifer M. to Rossell, Chris and Beth, 1829 N. 48th Ave., $84,990.
Sorensen, Mark P. to Sleddens, Jill Susan and Hinsley, Fred, 6519 Parker St., $107,140.
Messick, Callie E. and Nicholas J. to Shields, Geoffrey R. and Nicole R., 3204 N. 61st St., $110,000.
Ruff, Rodney D. and Bliss, Rick, personal representative, to Speckmann, Don, 6522 Blondo St., $78,225.
Hynek, Kathleen A. to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 3107 N. 59th St., $80,000.
Jansen, Kenneth J. to LJ Real Estate LLC, 6314 Blondo St., $30,000.
Arthur, Janelle M. to Natarajan, Nagendra and Eilenstine, Shalia, 2012 N. 60th St., $125,000.
Thomas Properties I LLC to Fulton, Keith, 4618 N. 54th Circle, $166,000.
Popps, Leslie A. and Hardy, Kellie L., personal representative, to Amen, Joshua Alan and Santos, Yesenia Elisabeth, 6629 Nebraska Ave., $153,500.
LMDT LLC to Lindhorst Investments LLC, 5113 N. 49th St., $115,100.
Hintze, Brooke to Keyser, John D. and Susan L., 3155 N. 59th St., $85,000.
Phillips, Colleen E. to St. Clair, Jessica, 5618 Decatur St., $169,900.
Bear Homes to Kue, Tee Mu, 4692 Kansas Ave., $150,000.
Starks, Shemeka M. to GTM Properties LLC, 6087 Ville De Sante Drive, $107,000.
Rieckman, Rita and Ronald H. to Coronado, Jesus E. and Jennifer, 3802 N. 48th St., $127,500.
Cox, David A. to Bogdanski, Patryk, 2340 N. 60th Ave., $190,000.
Gabriel, Duane J. and Lynda Sue to Servellon, Henry, 4853 Northwest Radial Hwy, $95,000.
Adrian H. Streit Living Trust and Streit, Adrian H. Trustee to Transformation Realty LLC, 6020 Ruggles St., $30,000.
Whaley, Renea R. to Whaley, Joseph F., 5712 Browne St., $102,000.
Wang, Xin to Luster, Bobby and Chatmon, Monica, 3622 N. 60th St., $215,000.
Dykstra, David Lee and Ruth to Zimmerman, Michael F., 2308 N. 68th St., $199,500.
Anderson, Jake C. to Ballpark Properties Inc., 4117 N. 54th St., $90,000.
Zas Corp. LLC to Eldorado Enterprises LLC, 4677 N. 60th St., $107,000.
Blowers, Elizabeth C. and Adam to Servellon, Samantha, 3514 N. 45th Ave., $140,000.
Landolt, William J. and Kenna to Winter, Jessica L., 6125 Seward St., $130,000.
Heartland Holdings A LLC to Sajenterprise LLC, 4120 N. 65th St., $122,000.
68105
de Pellegrin, Mirella and Demarco, Arvin D., personal representative, to Complete Real Estate LLC, 4406 Vinton St., $105,000.
Gonzales, Jose Jr. and Gonzales, Michael J., personal representative, to Gonzalez, Ismara, 1538 S. 27th St., $37,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Meeks, Katrina Elise and Ruffalo, William Robert, 936 S. 33rd Court, $229,500.
Lewis-Welch, Alix to Wm Huang Holdings LLC, 824 S. 36th St., $112,000.
Akers, Robert J. and Amy N. to Hessel, Jessica C. and Paige R., 3055 S. 34th St., $142,500.
Meldrum, Aubri A. and Joseph to Linder, Riley, 1119 S. 43rd St., $180,000.
Holmes Revocable Trust to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 1130 S. 31st St., $780,000.
Pitts, David J. and Maria A. to Warner, Thaddeus and Harris, Christine F., 4409 Grover St., $215,000.
Sexton, David and Jaclyn to Corpuz, Maria E., 2322 S. 31st St., $168,000.
Collins, Christopher W. and Angela F. to McVea, Patrick, 2154 S. 34th St., $175,000.
68106
Clark, Kody and Lathasha to Kosoko, Abiola, 2104 S. 50th St., $180,000.
Clanton, Patricia M. and Gleason, Mary, personal representative, to Corbet, April L., 1314 S. 51st Ave., $155,000.
Jackson, Kevin P. and Tracie L. to Waterstone, Kyle E. and Ashley E., 530 S. 52nd St., $585,000.
Howe, Mary Kaye to Lowman, Sarah Guynn and Mohottige, Dinushika, 521 S. 55th St., $355,000.
Voorvart, Susan M. to Jennifer A. and Bowen, Michael P., 2035 S. 55th Ave., $100,000.
Lewis, Ashley N. to Reischl, Joseph and Aspen, Jeanine, 5828 Spring St., $172,500.
McKain, Donna to Bill Bob LLC, 3031 S. 49th Ave., $135,000.
Melichar, Norma J. and Melichar, Ruth A., personal representative, to Langdon, Kathleen and Stephen, 3608 S. 51st St., $190,000.
Frank L. Swanson Revocable Trust and Swanson, Frank L. Trustee to Miller, Tamala Kay, 2607 S. 48th Ave., $187,000.
Foy, Laressa A. and Jones, Kevin A. to Marshall, Erica, 2514 S. 49th St., $190,000.
Craig A. Morton Revocable Trust and Morton, Craig A. Trustee to Adkisson, Brent D. and Ruth J., 6181 Hickory St., $138,250.
Fricke, Marissa M. to Madison River Investments LLC, 2418 S. 48th St., $152,500.
Fullerton, William T. to Albers, Rachel Marie and Richard Nicholas, 3021 S. 48th Ave., $189,120.
Ryle Homes LLC to Ramirez, Victor Manuel Tornez, 4531 B St., $168,000.
Galt, Michael A. and Kimberly A. to Linn, Christine A., 4672 Mayberry St., $270,000.
Martinez, Dolores A. and Teresa to Abarca, Lourdes Hernandez and Reyna, Epifano, 5529 Hickory St., $97,400.
68107
Walters, Jonathan and Bethany J. to Garcia, Beatriz Pena, 3539 Jefferson St., $37,000.
Evans, Alysia, personal representative of Carrol, Franklin J. estate, ¬¬¬to Garcia, Blanca Yuridia Munoz, 5234 S. 21st St., $106,000.
Bruner, Sarah I. and Nick to Juan, Francisco Juan, 1822 N St., $131,000.
MMA 2021 LLC to W.G. Construction Services LLC, 2021 Q St., $115,000.
Toledo, Heraldo and Dominguez, Angelica to Chaparro, Juan L. Dominguez, 5835 S. 20th St., $110,000.
Belik, Lillian A. and Belik-Holly, Bernice M., personal representative, to Kellogg, Jennifer Ann and Travis, 3643 X St., $115,000.
Smith, Delbert L. Jr. and Lois J. to Smith, David L. and Christine A., 6614 S. 38th St., $42,300.
Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Faulkner, Devin J., 3725 S. 23rd St., $25,288.
Vanburen, Oscar to Malika Petroleum LLC, 4412 L St., $400,000.
Jimenez, Fernando Flores to Diaz, Jose R., 6002 S. 37th St., $161,000.
Cervantes, Fernando and Alicia to USA Builders LLC, 6509 S. 31st St., $12,700.
Varela, Luis E. and Gaviola to Varela, Alejandro, 4964 S. 41st Ave., $40,000.
68108
Cech, Thomas R. and Sigerson, Andrew, personal representative, to Landchester LLC, 2015 Oak St., $57,500.
Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Marquez & Martinez Real Estate LLC, 1914 Spring St., $120,000.
Smith, Bernadette T. to Paul Vincent Smith Trust, 2540 S. 9th St., $16,900.
Smith, John C. to Paul Vincent Smith Trust, 2540 S. 9th St., $16,900.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Barrientos, Gerardo Aguayo and Aguayo, Maria Teresa Juarez De, 2328 S. 23rd St., $115,000.
CML Properties LLC to Babel, Tom and Koanne P., 1931 S. 10th St., $175,000.
Petersen, Matthew L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2227 S. 12nd St., $50,000.
FRT Co. to Townley, Floyd Jr. and Julie, 3031 S. 16th St., $50,000.
Cristobal-Diego, Mario to Heartland Holdings B LLC, 3473 S. 14th St., $87,000.
68110
Ma Pete Inc. to VK and Associates LLC, 3011 N. 16th St., $45,000.
VK and Associates LLC to Yumla, Kaicer Luciano Romero and Molina, Jessica Johana Rivera, 3011 N. 16th St., $59,900.
68111
11T NE LLC to Gtex Contractors LLC, 4248 Burdette St., $105,000.
Davault, Homer to Rigg Heidorf LLC, 3918 Miami St., $25,000.
Jobe, Meagan C. to Cendejas, Omar Nolazco and Anguiano, Leticia, 4025 Wirt St., $94,500.
Anderson, Anthony to Life Changers Academy LLC, 1624 N. 33rd St., $160,000.
McGaa, Eugene T. and Lori to McGaa, Gary E., 3511 N. 42nd St., $78,000.
Kreg Pm LLC to Mctizic, James, 4223 Parker St., $105,000.
Panyathong, Ouane and Sina to Advanced Brothers Homes LLC, 4330 Burdette St., $85,000.
Sas Properties LLC to Dean, Oralia C. and Lovemore, Theresa, 5512 N. 34th St., $49,500.
Kelley, Stephanie A. and James J. to Ortiz, Marisa O. Chairez, 4332 Seward St., $144,000.
Rayer, William J. and Margaret M. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 4302 N. 39th St., $40,000.
Jones, David to Reed, Dennis J. and Candy L., 2825 Fowler Ave., $104,500.
Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Faulkner, Devin J., 5702 N. 35th St., $44,000.
Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Faulkner, Devin J., 3930 Laurel Ave., $43,200.
Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Faulkner, Devin J., 3623 Laurel Ave., $41,600.
Memon, Malika to Pender, Carl and Karen, 5906 N. 34th St., $125,000.
Dutch Creek Equity LLC to Sanchez, Wilfredo Blanco, 5348 N. 28th Ave., $55,000.
Hensley, Harold E. and Darlene A. to Vazquez, Margaret Ann, 4114 Grant St., $20,300.
Welchert, Ted and Sunshine to Gomez, Laura Alicia, 4022 Saratoga St., $83,000.
Wallat, Zachary and Amanda to Hernandes, Jesus, 3343 N. 41st St., $47,000.
Williamson and Jamison Investments LLC to Rake LLC, 6002 N. 39th St., $60,000.
Whaley, Clemetee to Whaley, Joseph F., 4026 Saratoga St., $67,000.
Ventry, Sidney R.J. and Tasha to Maly, James R., 2508 Parker St., $14,000.
Conner, Ada to Sturdivant, Autumn Lynelle, 6354 N. 33rd St., $40,000.
68112
Innis, Patrick and Debbie to Smith, Tesha, 3803 Grebe St., $196,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Linstrom, Nicole, 7237 N. Ridge Drive, $146,000.
Michael L. Dickmeyer Family Trust and Dickmeyer, Michael L., trustee, to Carritt, Austin, 3820 Young St., $149,950.
68114
Wollen, Helen C. and Beckwith, Nancy A., personal representative, to Buonafede LLC, 878 S. 89th St., $300,000.
Kathleen M. Bonebrake Revocable Trust and Bonebrake, Kathleen M., trustee, to Weisenburger, Katy and Joshua, 8807 Edgevale Place, $985,000.
Monjarez, Anthony Patrick and Susan to Baez, Danielle M., 8536 Underwood Ave., $182,500.
Garcia-Carrillo, Jacob to Engquist, Jessica, 8818 Hamilton St., $121,300.
Way, Randall G. and Peggy S. to Antholz, Marty D. and Erin K., 9312 Meadow Drive, $180,000.
Vetter, Kirk and Angela to Hahn, Gerald J. and Joan E., 651 S. 85th St., $387,000.
Elizabeth M. Schultz Revocable Trust and Schultz, Elizabeth M. Trustee to Johnson, Stephanie E. and Christopher K., 1629 N. 102nd St., $565,000.
Weisenburger, Joshua and Katy to Bosch, Matthew and Laura, 331 N. 93rd St., $625,000.
68116
Nguyen, Minh and Kim P. to Shankar, Vidya, 15801 Manderson St., $300,000.
Patil, Gaurav and Kadam, Aishwarya to Gokula, Sravanthi and Billapati, Srinivas Reddy, 4704 N. 175th Ave., $272,500.
Ortmeier, Kevin J. and Amy B. to Schmad, Andrew H. and Lynsey A., 5709 N. 160th Ave., $386,000.
McCallister, Ann M. and Winther, Angela, personal representative, to Thang, Bawi and Tial, Sui T., 17562 Grand Ave., $253,000.
Nesci, Carla A. and James to Carlisle, Zachary T. and Theresa E., 2138 N. 166th St., $195,000.
Davis, William R. and Kelsie Dawn Sis to de Jong, Dustin and Ashley, 15105 Bedford Ave., $230,000.
Becker, John F. Jr. and Amanda D. to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 2623 N. 179th St., $68,000.
Price, Ann K. and Kaylon to Rieschl, Nicholas James, 14464 Larimore Ave., $254,000.
Rubio, Monica Maria Jaar and Bolanos, J. Olivo Arturo Resendiz to Lemonds, Neal and Suzanne, 15362 Grant St., $300,000.
Gem Properties LLC to Akue, Apedo Adote Manawo and Ackey, Elom Akofa, 14604 Fowler Ave., $205,000.
Hansen, Brittany A. to Nieto, Jenna, 6702 N. 148th St., $212,000.
Bottolfson, Willilam E. and Fawn to Nandivada, Sridevi and Khandavalli, Surendra, 16619 Patrick Ave., $184,000.
Gienger, Timothy J. and Haddox, June to Jasmine Enterprises 2 LLC, 15307 Camden Ave., $192,000.
Dineen, Dana and Kristen to Gauthier, Corey A. and Noodell, Molly M., 4219 N. 170th St., $207,500.
AJ Alloway Inc. to Coleman, Ronald and Felton-Coleman, Angela, 5820 N. 168th Ave., $640,000.
Bailen, Heather M. to Johnson, Amanda N., 14759 Boyd St., $202,000.
Klapp, Michael J. and Kelley, Wanda L. to Shipp, Christopher H. and Mary M., 15052 Boyd St., $361,000.
Hazelton, Richard W. and Melisa W. to Armstrong, Shirley Elaine, 15123 Tibbles St., $270,000.
Gali, Sriramarao and Akkaraju, Venkataseshasailaja to Digumurthi, Pavan, 4722 N. 175th Ave., $266,700.
Spencer, Stephen D. and Laversia D. to Polite, Oredious, 6515 N. 158th St., $342,000.
68117
Armstrong, Scott A. and Rachael M. to Mruz, Andrew I., 5805 N St., $148,100.
Zocco, Nunziata to Hawkins Sales & Service Inc., 5809 R St., $175,000.
68118
Gourley, Margaret L. and Gourley, Nancy, personal representative, to Zellers Irrevocable Trust, 17606 Parker Place, $185,000.
Herian, Mitchel and Minja to Beckley, Stephen and Erika, 16030 Wakeley St., $331,000.
Nejezchleb, Patricia to Beam, Jill K., 17012 Western Ave., $276,000.
Chacon, Nancy S. and Alfred A. to Anderson, William and Judith, 17631 Douglas Circle, $750,000.
Ostronic, Kenneth P. and Shelley A. to Cochran, Connor and Leffers, Paige, 1612 N. 159th St., $265,100.
Jones, Thomas Arthur and Sharon Anne to Nadler, Matan and Natalie, 1512 N. 160th St., $310,000.
68122
Metteer, Dick Allan Jr. and Easter, Mollie Jean to Holmes, Akeem, 7902 Bauman Ave., $185,000.
Easter, Camille T. and Sondra D. to Say, Ah and Chit, Victoria, 7711 N. 83rd St., $190,000.
Mongar, San M. to Dal and Tamang, Lal M., 7415 N. 82nd Ave., $56,000.
Anderson, Michelle M. to Anderson, Michelle M. and Hawkins, Stanley R., 7521 N. 90th St., $100,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wee, Joseph and Htoo, Kpor, 7701 N. 82nd St., $245,200.
Dayd, Leslie F. to Red Ladder LLC, 8959 N. 79th Ave., $145,000.
Kennedy, Chad A. and Samantha J. to Bass, John, 8506 Sheffield St., $195,000.
Tamang, Sange D. and Gurung, Parmila to Bradshaw, Gary Lee and Deborah Salomon, 7913 N. 85th St., $255,000.
Drvol, Ryan C. and Justine N. to LAM Management LLC, 6974 N. 87th Ave., $190,000.
Shaw, Michele and James T. to Gurung, Sita M. and Gita M., 8960 Read St., $183,000.
Kirksey, Stevon D. and Cobb, Oredious to Daubman, Elizabeth and Ricardo, 8173 Willit St., $183,000.
Donnelson, Kristal and Doug to Bonafilia, Kevin and Kayla, 10272 Huntington Ave., $264,000.
Leslie Taylor McAuley Revocable Trust and McAuley, Leslie Taylor Trustee to Bosco, John J. and Mindi M., 8924 N. 83rd Ave., $218,000.
Jepson, Zachary J. and Sarah K. to Leick, Kelsey C., 9105 Weber St., $186,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hansen, Laureen K., 7740 N. 87th St., $225,957.
Shelton, Cliffton D. to Sawyer, William Chasse and Janna Mae, 8208 Potter St., $195,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McIntosh, Valerie D. and Tyron D., 7806 N. 82nd St., $284,533.
Jorgensen, Jesse W. and Baumann, Carly to Hobbs, Christopher Scott II and Arens, Caroline Elizabeth, 7610 Newport Ave., $180,000.
68124
Ciochon, Trina and Mark to Kuehl, Ruth A., 8715 William St., $470,000.
Odd Properties LLC to Robinson, Brenda, 7617 Grover St., $189,000.
Spatz, Benjamin and Tina to Eisele, Alex Robert, 9012 Shirley St., $559,000.
Kinyoun, Michael and Mary Wulff to Rivera, Julia, 9124 Pauline St., $196,000.
68127
Lowther, Ethan and Baylee J. to Centeno, Jose M. Lozano, 4721 S. 79th St., $185,000.
Vilmont, Daniel A. to Timmermans, Lori and Todd, 79 Country Club Road, $130,000.
Kathol, Robert John and Linda Ruth to Linhart LLC, 4733 S. 78th Ave., $140,000.
Grimes, Scott A. and Angela M. to Vargas, Ann and Thach, Sambath, 9906 Orchard Circle, $225,000.
Holmes, David and Susan to Burright, Pamela K., 7620 State St., $183,000.
McNeill, Mike L. and Kathy to Eon Properties LLC, 7614 Park Drive, $350,000.
Wacker, Herbert L. to Hahn, Katrina and Hailey, 5121 S. 79th Ave., $193,000.
Judith A. Stratbucker Trust and McClendon, Gary L. Trustee to Reinholz, Paul J. and Kristine A., 9123 Z Circle, $268,000.
Carroll, Walter J. and Sally K. to Blaszak, Andrew and Janna, 6506 S. 89th Circle, $255,000.
Ospina, Georgina to Montoya, Gabriel and Veronica, 6732 S. 88th St., $186,000.
68130
Woodsonia-204 Center LLC to WCV Lot 2 LLC, 3030 S. 203rd St., $1,325,340.
Abbott, Carter and Lenore to Petersen, Mary C., 1518 S. 198th Ave., $500,000.
Geer, Sheri L. and Scott to Simone, Kathryn and Roland, 3608 S. 193rd St., $415,000.
Ortez, Leonard R. Jr. and Michelle L. to Dushinske, Paul and Emily, 2370 S. 183rd Circle, $470,000.
Poole, Charles E. and Maria A. to Howard, Bobby Leroy, 17729 Castelar Circle, $317,000.
Hager, Rachel E. to Larson, Matthew T. and Stearns, Crystal M., 2228 S. 162nd Circle, $220,000.
Sibbernsen, E. Terry and Kathleen M. to Cornwell, Ron and Debbie, 1621 S. 186th Circle, $1,150,000.
Paulson, Paula L. to Mazur, Laura A. and Gerald R., 16305 Bancroft St., $325,000.
Mulligan, Zane A. and Meeks, Kimberly E. to Thoendel, Courtney and Schneider, David, 16217 Dorcas St., $290,000.
Sofronescu, Alina G. and Ban, Zoltan to Eytalis, Katherine R. and Eytalis, Gregory L., 1805 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $301,000.
Heikes, Dave and Janelle M. to Zimmerman, Irene A., 18920 Howe St., $261,000.
68131
John Riskowski Revocable Living Trust and Riskowski, Patrick T., trustee, to Linear Properties LLC and Sinclair Group LLC, 1402 N. 33rd St., $55,000.
Faulkner, Jennifer M. to Rossell, Chris and Beth, 3423 Burt St., $74,990.
Kuhn, Mary L. to Payden James and Dolezal, Meaghan Marie, 611 N. 40th St., $112,000.
Kephart, Jennifer to Elliston, Daniel and Dan, 620 N. 42nd St., $148,600.
Runyon, Conner Paul to Nuxoll, Andrea, 626 N. 42nd St., $161,500.
Waltrip, Cassandra A. and Boulas, Scott J. to Meocm LLC, 131 S. 39th St 25, $127,000.
Pacific Investments LLC to MHO II LLC, 4415 Douglas St., $1,325,000.
New Harbor LLC to MHO II LLC, 214 S. 44th St., $1,200,000.
Austin, Truman Royce and Terri W. to Kelly, Kaitlin M., 3312 Davenport St., $240,000.
Independant Brokers Inc. to Coughlin, Michael Douglas, 1108 N. 29th St., $107,000.
Des Properties LLC to R2 Realty Group LLC, 3737 Dodge St., $305,000.
Butler-Petzar, Michael Clyde and Diana Jonine to Isherwood, Ryan and Kim, 426 N. 38th St., $565,000.
68132
Design Development LLC to Williams, Shelly Marie, 215 S. 49th St., $535,000.
Haney, Patrick Robert and Meredith to Barta, Mark, 1107 N. 50th Ave., $145,000.
Slimp, Nicholas Steven and Gielle, Kimberly Cricket to Peterson, Michael, 319 S. 69th St., $215,000.
Design Development LLC to James J. Boyne Revocable Trust, 4844 Farnam St., $625,000.
Young, Jeffrey Parker to Rommelfanger, Christina Claire, 1315 N. 66th St., $162,000.
Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Faulkner, Devin J., 4620 Farnam St., $72,000.
Osbern, Britney Renee and McGree, Kevin Thomas to Hribljan, John and Luokkala, Christa, 110 S. 50th St., $279,900.
Raml, Cody and Dana to Neubert, Nicole Leigh, 123 Dundee Ridge Court, $299,000.
Mackin, Jill L. to Bieber, Jacob C., 5115 Charles St., $220,000.
68134
5109 Real Estate LLC to Divan, Bradley, 2513 N. 84th St., $155,000.
Hartnett, Margaret E. and Bowers, John M., personal representative, to Monaghan, David and Sarah, 5112 N. 87th Ave., $160,000.
Long, Joel S. and Richelle to Say, Moo and Htee, Ku, 8410 Pratt St., $180,000.
Kponton, Fatima Njoya and San to Dosseh, Edem and Kponton, San, 5820 N. 104th St., $150,000.
Wiles, Eric D. and Tara N. to Mullin, David and Whyte, Allison, 8805 Keystone Drive, $225,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 8110 Browne St., $125,000.
Maltby, Robert J. to Messick, Callie and Stiles, Timothy S., 9824 Ellison Ave., $168,000.
Stenberg, Wayne F. and Lori A. to Stenberg, Ashley Ann, 5617 N. 81st St., $153,000.
EHS Investments LLC to KL Properties LLC, 8529 Wirt St., $675,000.
Kahle, Michael to Thiessen, Ryan, 7536 Wirt St., $191,000.
Henry R. Wrich Revocable Trust and Wrich, Henry R., trustee, to McCann, Cody, 9229 Ames Ave., $180,000.
Cronkrite, Patrick and Rivas, Jessica to Pichler, Evan D. and Michael R., 8706 Evans St., $140,000.
Urban, Elizabeth J. and Hobza, Lori A., personal representative, to Tegels, Nick, 8607 Fowler Ave., $165,000.
Pruess, Rory L. and Christin L. to Dickens, Morgan Leigh, 8565 Larimore Ave., $175,000.
Janice M. Paulson Revocable Trust and Paulson, Janice M., trustee, to Headlee, Daniel, 9205 Fowler Circle, $160,000.
68142
Newport Homes LLC to Thorson, Jeffrey K. and Doreen K., 12915 Craig St., $436,052.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Elser, Phillip J. and Pamela A., 12757 Mormon St., $559,000.
Osborne, Kelsey L. to Bachmann, Ben, 7520 N. 110th Ave., $185,000.
Heuertz, Jay to Wellendorf, Marjorie, 13926 Wood Valley Drive, $277,950.
Asiamah, Magarvin and Yvonne to Metzler, Robert J., 11013 Hanover St., $186,000.
SVRC LLC to Lane, Erin Heather, 13916 Iowa St., $230,000.
Bisselou, Karl and Audrey to Bushman, Ann Butterfield, 11006 Girard St., $195,000.
Foster, Leanna and John to Harrison, Sheree A., 11503 Read Circle, $41,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Blue Ridge Builders LLC, 13024 Reynolds St., $135,000.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!