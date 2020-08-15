Volunteers give fresh coat of paint to 88-year-old woman's Omaha home

Volunteers armed with brushes and ladders descended on the home of 88-year-old Mary Miller near 48th and William Street Saturday morning, ready to transform the exterior of her nearly century old house.

The volunteers, employees of Tenaska, were participating in the Brush Up event, which has been painting homes for senior citizens who cannot afford it in Omaha for 31 years. In 2019, the event was taken over by Project Houseworks, a local nonprofit that supplies home renovations to seniors in need.

Brush Up repainted 24 houses on Saturday with more than 400 volunteers, including teams from American Express, 3M and other organizations, said Sara Sabaliauskas, Project Houseworks' director of marketing and development.

Mary Miller moved into the house her parents built on William Street when she was 3 years old and returned after getting married to raise eight children. The 88-year-old has no intention of leaving any time soon.

"My attitude is not fit for living in one of those places where everyone is singing hymns and waiting to be carried out," she said of assisted living homes.