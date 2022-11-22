World-Herald's Thanksgiving holiday paper arrives Wednesday; no print edition Thursday

The World-Herald’s big Thanksgiving holiday edition will be arriving tomorrow.

The Wednesday paper will be full of news, sports and other features — plus Black Friday ads. Readers will see those ads a day earlier than usual, which means more time for you to peruse them.

Another part of Wednesday’s paper: A special Thanksgiving section that includes more news, sports and opinion pages, as well as the comics, puzzles and features that normally would be published on Thursday.

Why? We’re giving our hardworking production team and newspaper carriers a day off by not printing a physical paper on Thursday. The bonus Thanksgiving section in Wednesday’s paper ensures that readers will still find some of the content they would otherwise miss.

In addition, subscribers still can check out Omaha.com for the latest news or access Thursday’s e-edition.