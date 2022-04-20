Offutt Cobra Balls watch as Russia launches new ICBM

The Russian Defense Ministry test-launched its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, under the watchful eyes and ears of two Offutt-based RC-135S missile-monitoring planes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies have suffered heavy losses in the two-month-old invasion of Ukraine, said the Sarmat will make those who might threaten Russia “think twice.”

“This is a big, significant event in the development of promising weapons systems of the Russian army," Putin said, according to the government-run news agency Tass.

The ministry said the missile was launched Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads hit designated targets at the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Russian missile tests — as well as those of North Korea and China — are routinely monitored by one of the 55th Wing’s three RC-135S Cobra Ball reconnaissance jets, and have been for decades.

The Cobra Balls carry equipment that can record visual images of missiles during their flight and measure their telemetry, the instrument readings being sent by radio to ground stations. Intelligence analysts can glean critical information about a missile’s speed, trajectory, size and fuel use by studying the images and data.

“You turn on the sensors and video cameras and let them roll,” said Robert Hopkins III, who flew Cobra Balls in the late 1980s and is now a historian of U.S. military aerial reconnaissance.

It prompted a minor flurry on social media, though, when flight-monitoring sites including ADSBexchange.com showed that not one, but two, Cobra Balls took off from Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base early this morning, bearing the callsigns DOLLY27 and SUMO11.

Hopkins said he had never seen or heard of such a twin mission before because they are such a scarce resource within the Air Force. He called it “an eye-opener.”

He noted the planes were flying at different altitudes and may have been trying to capture the launch from different angles. Possibly one was testing out a new piece of equipment. Or perhaps one had a mechanical problem that was repaired after the other took off.

“I’m really stumped here,” Hopkins said. “There’s never been the luxury of flying two on the same mission.”

Pentagon officials avoided raising any alarms over the ICBM test, describing it as “routine.”

Russia relies on land-based ICBMs as the core of its nuclear deterrent, and is counting on the Sarmat for decades to come. The U.S. has its own nuclear-capable ICBMs, but recently called off a test to avoid escalating tensions.

This report includes information from the Associated Press.

