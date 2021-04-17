Offutt recon jet stars in Russian Facebook, YouTube videos

He said Offutt’s Rivet Joint RC-135Vs have rarely flown missions off of Kamchatka in recent years — until the past week.

“This is classic Cold War ISR,” Hopkins said, using the military acronym for “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.”

Hopkins said in the last few weeks, the number of missions by the United States and Great Britain — which also has three Rivet Joint RC-135Vs — appears to have increased near other parts of the Russian frontier as well.

That includes the Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad, which is bristling with military sites, and the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The reason, Hopkins said, is the massive Russian buildup of military forces in Crimea and along its border with Ukraine — more than 82,000 so far.

Ukrainian, U.S., and NATO officials fear these are preparations for an invasion of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have fought a seven-year insurgency against the Ukrainian army. More than 14,000 people have died, and peace talks have fallen apart.