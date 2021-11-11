Nicholas Goldberg: What history says about writers — like Nicholas Kristof — running for office

There are a few exceptions to this rule. One — if you go back nearly a century and a half and cross the ocean — is British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. He had published nine novels and almost as many books of nonfiction before he was elected to the House of Commons in 1837. He continued churning them out as he "climbed the greasy pole" of politics, as he put it.

Chalk one up for the scribblers.

But after Disraeli, success stories become hard to find.

William Randolph Hearst served two terms in Congress in the early 1900s, but he was a press baron and zillionaire, not a writer himself. (Besides, he lost races for mayor, governor and president.)

Three decades later, the left-wing novelist and muckraking journalist Upton Sinclair ran for governor of California in 1934. "You have written enough," he remembered saying to himself. "What the world needs is a deed."

He ran a Capraesque campaign to repair the state's Depression-ravaged economy and put hundreds of thousands of unemployed Californians back to work. His "End Poverty in California" platform promised cooperative farms and factories, pensions for the elderly and the state's first income tax.