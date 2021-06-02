NINTENDO
Nintendo is available on a first come, first served basis. You will need an approved survey before visiting us in... View on PetFinder
The contentiousness over when and whether an Omaha couple got married was just part of a divorce case that took the (wedding) cake.
Husker baseball got robbed on Monday by the NCAA Baseball Committee. Will Bolt got sent to a reunion with his old coach, Dave Van Horn. Ain't going to be a picnic.
A man fatally shot himself in downtown Omaha Friday night.
The City of Gretna is poised to double in size and add nearly 3,000 people after the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday sided with the city in an annexation dispute with Sarpy County.
The Huskers earned a No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional and will face Northeastern in their opener. No. 1 national seed Arkansas and fourth-seeded NJIT will play in the other opening game at the regional.
Oklahoma, in a rare criticism of a TV partner, expressed its extreme displeasure at the 11 a.m. kickoff against Nebraska for the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
As mask rules and recommendations shift, Omaha is entering a new, mostly unregulated phase of masking practices across the city. Here are some of the rules at local businesses.
Will Bolt and his resilient Huskers have taken winning focus to a new level, writes Tom Shatel. And wherever they get sent for an NCAA regional, it won’t be a disadvantage. It will be an opportunity.
Makhi Woolridge-Jones is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift, 21, and injuring Ja'Keya Veland, 22. Woolridge-Jones will stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges.
1% Productions plans to spend at least $2.5 million renovating Omaha's Sokol Auditorium by adding modern amenities. They will also rename the theater.