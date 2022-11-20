No. 20 Creighton women rout Northern Iowa behind 23 from Emma Ronsiek

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Emma Ronsiek led four Bluejays in double figures with 23 points as the No. 20 Creighton women controlled the first half on its way to an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

It was the third road win this season for 4-0 Creighton, which rolled to a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska in its only home game last Tuesday.

On Sunday, Creighton steadily built a 24-point lead in the first half. The Jays were up 23-9 after Morgan Maly hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the opening quarter. Back-to-back 3s from Jayme Horan and Carly Bachelor made it 47-23 with 1:54 left before halftime.

Northern Iowa, which lost 88-85 to No. 7 Iowa State in its previous game, never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

Lauren Jensen added 19 points for the Jays, Maly had 14 and hit four of Creighton's 10 3-ponters and Bachelor added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Creighton outrebounded the Panthers 42-32 as point guard Molly Mogensen led the team with eight.

Creighton (4-0) will play at UNO on Tuesday night.