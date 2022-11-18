No. 20 Creighton's tough schedule continues with Northern Iowa up next

Jim Flanery’s bold strategy to give Creighton a most rigorous nonconference schedule has paid off so far.

The No. 20 Bluejay women’s basketball team won at South Dakota State and South Dakota to start the season. They then blitzed in-state rival Nebraska 77-51 on Tuesday in front of Sokol Arena-record crowd. All three wins will come in handy come NCAA tournament seeding time.

An even-harder game looms long on the horizon in late December when CU visits Stanford. Flanery said Tuesday night he doesn’t want to look too far ahead to that contest, and he doesn’t have to: A road trip to Northern Iowa Sunday will be tough enough.

The Panthers (2-1) nearly upset No. 7 Iowa State last week, losing 88-85. UNI and CU play annually, and Bluejays have lost their last three trips to Cedar Falls. So any presumed move inside the Associated Press top 20 is on pause until Creighton breaks a recent trend.

But the coach sees something different about this particular CU team so far. Call it a carryover from an Elite Eight run when the Jays beat Iowa and Iowa State. Call it experience, with a ton of returning starters. Call it competitiveness borne out in preseason workouts.

“We’re riding some momentum from last year still,” Flanery said, “and I feel there’s a belief this team has that we didn’t have this time last year.”

Lauren Jensen, averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 assists per game, is better than he knew she’d be when she’d just transferred from Iowa. On Tuesday, Jensen made just 5 of 16 shots but had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. She also flustered NU’s top player, guard Jaz Shelley, at times.

Another early-season advantage Flanery can see, he said, is the multitude of ball handlers Creighton can use to initiate offense. Molly Mogensen is nominally the point guard, but CU can use her, Jensen, Carly Bachelor and even Emma Ronsiek as a player to bring the ball up the court. Ronsiek, a 6-foot-1, forward, played point guard in high school, so she can dribble against slower-footed post defenders who might try to guard her up the court.

CU’s guard depth — which will be challenged against an experienced UNI squad — has been a positive, too. Starting guard Rachael Saunders got hurt at South Dakota and missed the Nebraska game, but her replacement, Bachelor, had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals against NU. A starter for much of last season, Bachelor had been CU’s top reserve until Tuesday.

“Hopefully Rachael’s not out that long,” Flanery said, “but we plugged in a starter for a starter.”

Notes

» Among Big East teams, Creighton and No. 5 Connecticut – with a seven-point win at No. 3 Texas – have by far the strongest resumes thus far. No. 24 Villanova plays Sunday at Temple. Perennial NCAA Tournament attendee DePaul appears headed for a tough year after losses to Northern Illinois and Cleveland State.

» UNI trailed by 11 to Iowa State at halftime but held a 85-83 lead with 2:17 left until Iowa State guard Emily Ryan scored five straight points to end the game. The Panthers missed their last three shots.

No. 20 Creighton at Northern Iowa

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa

TV | Radio: ESPN+ | 1180 AM

Northern Iowa (2-1)

F — Grace Bofelli 6-1 So. 19.0

C — Cynthia Wolf 6-3 Sr. 2.3

G — Riley Wright 5-11 Fr. 4.3

G — Kam Finley 5-9 Sr. 14.7

G — Maya McDermott 5-6 So. 15.7

Creighton (3-0)

F — Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 5.0

F — Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 16.7

G — Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 15.7

G — Carly Bachelor 6-0 Sr.9.5

G — Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 18.3